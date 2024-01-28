Rangers C Filip Chytil Ruled Out for Season

Filip Chytil’s long-term future in the NHL is in question. That’s thrown the New York Rangers‘ short-term prospects into doubt, as well.

The Rangers announced Jan. 28 that Chytil, who has not played since suffering a suspected concussion Nov. 2 and who experienced an alarming setback in his recovery two days before, is done for the 2023-24 season.

“Following a thorough evaluation of Filip Chytil after his recent setback from an upper-body injury, it has been confirmed that he is out for the remainder of the season,” the club said in a statement. “The organization’s top priority throughout this process has been Filip’s health and we will continue to fully support him in his recovery with an aim to return for the 2024-25 season.”

Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The news is devastating for the 24-year-old center, who looked to be on the rise last season when he recorded career highs of 22 goals and 23 assists in 74 games. That effort followed a breakout performance during the 2022 playoffs in which the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft finally appeared ready to start fulfilling the promise the Rangers saw in him after years of stops and starts.

Chytil Has Suffered Multiple Suspected Concussions in His Career

Injuries, however, have played a significant role in those stops and starts throughout Chytil’s seven-season career – none more so than the multiple concussions he is believed to have incurred. The latest came in a collision with Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast during which there was no obvious contact to the head, possibly indicating an increased susceptibility to concussions that can occur after someone experiences repetitive head injuries.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound native of Czechia had been recovering in his home country before recently returning to New York to begin ramping up his readiness to return. However, during a skate at the team’s training facility Jan. 26, Chytil went down and remained on the ice for several minutes, needing help to come off.

Chytil (r) during the 2022 playoffs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

With this sadly definitive news, which certainly casts a shadow over not just Chytil’s hopes of resuming his career, but his long-term health, the Rangers will be sure to pursue a trade for another center before the March 8 deadline – something they were already prepared to do before Chytil was ruled out. Chytil began the season on the second line with Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere before Vincent Trocheck took over when Chytil was injured. He was likely to slot in on the third line if he had been able to return, and the Blueshirts’ bottom six desperately needed him, with the third and fourth forward units struggling to produce offense for most of the season.

Rangers Have Multiple Trade Targets to Fill Hole at Center

Players like the Montreal Canadiens’ Sean Monahan, the Anaheim Ducks’ Adam Henrique, the Calgary Flames’ Elias Lindholm, Alexander Wennberg of the Seattle Kraken and Jack Roslovic of the Columbus Blue Jackets are potential replacements that are expected to be available before the deadline. All are pending unrestricted free agents.

Chytil, whose size, speed and powerful wrist shot once made him appear to be a pillar of the team’s future, is now possibly in danger of being linked with Michael Sauer, the promising Rangers defenseman who was forced to retire at age 24 due to post-concussion syndrome. Chytil, who recorded no goals and six assists in 10 games this season, signed a four-year, $17.75 million extension March 29, 2023.

Sean Monahan could be a player the Rangers pursue to replace Chytil (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Chytil has been on Long-Term Injured Reserve since Nov. 28, and the Rangers will have his $4.4 million salary-cap hit to use in their pursuit of reinforcements in the middle and elsewhere. Though advantageous for general manager Chris Drury to know that cap space will be available as he charts a course for the trade deadline, it’s hardly the news he and the organization had hoped to receive.