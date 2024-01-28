Oilers Have Tough Decisions Ahead About Goalies

The Edmonton Oilers have 16 games to play before the 2024 Trade Deadline, and there will be two back-to-back games in February where both Oilers goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard will be sharing the duties. Skinner has upped his game considerably since the beginning of the season, and Pickard has been steady in his backup role since replacing Jack Campbell in early November.

With the Oilers playing so well and getting close to breaking league records for consecutive wins, it might be best to just let things be regarding the goaltending. But there are sure to be some challenges that will come up on the road to the playoffs in Oil Country.

How Far Can the Duo of Skinner and Pickard Take the Oilers?

That’s the million-dollar question that Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson and Oilers general manager Ken Holland need to answer. Skinner has obviously found the form that made him a Calder Trophy finalist in the 2022-23 season. But what about Pickard? Can the Oilers count on him to continue his strong play when the games get more intense in April and possibly in May and June? He is reportedly well-liked in the Oilers dressing room, and with the season turning around like it has, do you mess with team chemistry?

Pickard reminds me a bit of former Oilers goalie Jussi Markkanen. If you recall the 2006 Playoff run the Oilers were on, starting goalie Dwayne Roloson was playing incredible and the Oilers looked destined to beat the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Final. That is until Roloson got hurt in Game 1 and was replaced by backup Ty Conklin who made a critical error behind his net with 32 seconds left in the game, giving Carolina the 5-4 victory. Conklin never saw the ice again in that series, and Markkanen filled in admirably taking the Oilers all the way to Game 7 where they eventually lost 3-1. Is Pickard the second coming of Markkanen? Or do the Oilers need to acquire another goalie for what they hope will be a long playoff run?

Do the Oilers Go All In at the Trade Deadline?

Part of the key to this whole goaltending scenario could be Campbell. He’s picked up his game considerably with the Oilers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Bakersfield Condors and now boasts a 9-6 record and a save percentage of .904. Those aren’t great numbers, but they’re a lot better than when Campbell first went down to play for the Condors when his confidence was so low and he couldn’t seem to stop a beach ball – even in California.

Fortunately, Campbell’s been playing better lately which could make him a trade asset because NHL teams such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Los Angeles Kings and Carolina Hurricanes might need an NHL-caliber goalie. He needs a fresh start and if one of these teams were to retain some of his salary, the Oilers might have some extra cap space to play with as Campbell’s salary still counts as $3.85 million against the cap even though he’s playing in the minors. The extra cap room could bring in a tried and tested goalie to share the net with Skinner. However, it might be in the Oilers’ best interests to continue to be patient. Especially with how well Pickard has played during their lengthy unbeaten streak in late December and throughout January.

How Much Will Oilers Management Tinker With the Roster?

The Oilers seem to have grown closer as a team, especially after surviving such an incredibly poor start to the 2023-24 season. Management has to consider chemistry when looking at trading a player and bringing in a new face into the dressing room. They are likely looking for upgrades to the forward group and the defence, but may not shake things up unless a truly great deal falls in their lap.

The goaltending situation is a bit different. With Skinner playing well, and Pickard providing solid support, do you mess with this winning formula? This also might come down to desperation before or at the trade deadline. Some general managers seem to lose their focus, and tend to turn into riverboat gamblers at this time of year. Would there be a deal to be had for a goalie where they wouldn’t have to trade a roster player or give up a first-round pick or prospect such as Phillip Broberg? This season I think there might be. Having a patient GM such as Holland might play in the Oilers’ favour.

It’s going to be interesting to see what the Oilers do with their goaltending down the stretch. What would you do if you were Jackson and Holland? Would you see what’s out there to possibly upgrade your goaltending? Or would you take a chance on the duo of Skinner and Pickard? The answers soon await.