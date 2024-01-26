Calvin Pickard’s Solid Play Creating Unexpected Problem for Oilers

How can the Edmonton Oilers find any negative in the way goaltender Calvin Pickard has stepped up for the team in a backup role this season? The answer is, they can’t. The fact that a netminder who wasn’t expected to see a single game for Edmonton this season has become a legitimate option to back up Stuart Skinner is fantastic.

That doesn’t mean Pickard’s solid play doesn’t pose a slight issue, or a possible future dilemma for the team. He’s been too good not to test him further. Meanwhile, he’s not been tested enough to know if he’s that good. However, he’s proven himself enough that another team will potentially take him off the Oilers’ hands, should Edmonton demote Pickard in an attempt to experiment with their former starter, Jack Campbell.

So what should the Oilers do?

Calvin Pickard Is Too Good to Demote Now

The phrase, ‘It’s a good problem to have’ is true, to a point. When it comes to Pickard, it’s much better that Edmonton has an option at backup they think they can trust versus one they can’t. And, that the organization might have to make a difficult decision at some point this season — simply because they have too many legitimate options — is a nice conundrum. However, the problem Pickard’s elevated play poses is threefold.

First, he hasn’t necessarily played enough to warrant trusting he can be the bona fide backup for the rest of the season and into the playoffs. He appears to be capable, but he’ll likely need more starts to know that for certain. Second, he has played well enough in limited starts that he won’t clear waivers if the Oilers decided they’d like to make a trade or bring up Campbell for another look. Third, the Oilers only have another month and change to come to a conclusion. Frankly, they probably need to know where they stand on their goaltending in the next three to four weeks. The longer they wait, the more expensive a goaltender on the trade market becomes.

Oilers Need to Find Out if Pickard Can be the Guy

Pickard doesn’t need to be a starter, but he needs to play more. In part, it’s because the Oilers need to test how much he can handle. The other part is they need to rest Stuart Skinner. On pace for 61 games this season, that’s a heavy load for Skinner to play. Edmonton learned last season 50 games was too much. As such, the time is now to push a little on Pickard.

On the heels of a shutout against the Chicago Blackhawks, play Pickard Saturday versus the Nashville Predators. If he plays well again, consider giving him a bigger share of the load down the stretch.

Not only will this give Skinner a breather, but it tests the Oilers’ theory that Pickard can be that guy. Should Skinner tire or falter, can Pickard pick up the slack? GM Ken Holland better know before he goes and spends assets on something different ahead of the deadline. And, if there’s any concern at all that they can’t find another option, and the Oilers are even remotely thinking about Campbell is a choice, they need to find out where Campbell’s game is at sooner than later.

The Oilers Can’t Afford to Be Wrong About Pickard

One way or the other, the Oilers need to learn what they have in this goaltender. They need to learn if a Skinner/Pickard tandem is enough. And, the Oilers will have to learn this without bringing up Campbell for another look. That poses a slight issue.

If they waive Pickard, they’ll lose him. If they don’t play him enough, there’s a chance he’s not capable of carrying that load. If they do lose him and Campbell isn’t prepared to jump back in and be useful, the Oilers are really in a bind.