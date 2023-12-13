Maple Leafs Could Up Offer For Chris Tanev To Beat Trade Mob

If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to acquire Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames, they’ll need to do two things. First, convince the Flames to move the defenseman are forego the patient approach. Second, do so by upping their offer.

The Flames dodged a bullet when it was learned that Tanev’s recent injury scare was only going to be short term. While they’ve told teams they are in no hurry to make a move, they might be in the headspace where a little nudge might shift the narrative in Calgary. The Flames are waiting for the market to improve on the defenseman, but Toronto could get ahead of the curve, and there are benefits to doing so.

The Flames Are Taking a Patient Approach With Tanev

Recent updates from The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun indicate that Tanev’s injury, listed as day-to-day, brings as sense of relief to both the Flames organization and their fans. A long-term injury would have been disastrous for the franchise and all-but squashed any chances of a meaningful trade. The near disaster shines a bright spotlight on the dangers of waiting too long to make a move. Tanev is a critical part of the Flames’ success on the ice. But, his good health is also crucial if they intend to trade him.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For now, the Flames intend to let things play out. They aren’t rushing a trade in the hopes that the market improves. LeBrun writes:

As I reported last week, the Flames have indicated to teams with interest in Tanev that they’re in no hurry to make a decision on that front. The veteran blueliner means a lot to them both on and off the ice, and there’s a lot of hockey still to be played this season… Heck, in a perfect world, I suspect they trade Tanev later this season for a much-needed future asset then try to bring him back July 1 as an unrestricted free agent. source – ‘LeBrun rumblings: Chris Tanev’s trade cost, more Blues decisions coming, and the Penguins’ timeline’ –

But, how much did this injury scare freak Calgary out? This might be the time for Brad Treliving to step up and make his move.

The Injury Factor and Trade Deadline Dilemma

Tanev’s near disaster serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with waiting for the NHL Trade Deadline. LeBrun’s reports highlight the Flames’ inclination to take their time in making a decision regarding Tanev’s future but the daily grind of games poses an ongoing risk of injuries for Tanev. Frankly, the Flames have a lot to lose. It’s not just Tanev they’ll be shopping, but also pending UFAs like Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin. The decision to make a trade(s) early avoids the potential pitfalls of losing everything by holding onto their hand too long.

Latest News & Highlight

While the potential reward for the Flames in waiting until closer to the trade deadline is obvious — the market further develops and Tanev’s $4.5 million cap hit becomes more palatable for interested teams — the risks might outweigh the reward. The closer to March 8, the more Calgary gets. But, the more games Tanev plays, the more he risks a more serious injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Interest and the Dilemma of Timing

As multiple reports have indicated, the Toronto Maple Leafs are heavily pursuing a Tanev trade. With cap space and a pressing need to bolster their blue line, the Leafs could potentially acquire Tanev sooner rather than later, offering a trade that would entice the Flames to make a deal. The current ask is believed to be a second-round pick and Treliving may need to up his offer to convince the Flames that now is the time to make that deal.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 7-3 Win Over the Rangers

LeBrun notes, “I think if the Leafs were willing to move their June first-rounder, they could potentially entice the Flames into getting this done sooner rather than later.” If so, that might be all it takes for Calgary to shift their thinking. This is not to say that a first-rounder is not a lot. It is. And the Leafs aren’t keen to move another first-round pick, having given up so many in the past and the moves failing to produce the desired results. But, if Tanev is their guy, stepping up might be the play here.

The other reason to put pressure on now, as LeBrun points out, is that Calgary might make a pitch for Tanev during the summer. Toronto will want as much time to talk to Tanev as possible. A successful run, where Tanev becomes comfortable with the team and the environment will really help the Leafs in their quest to extend him.