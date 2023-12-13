How the Hurricanes Can Weather Andrei Svechnikov’s Injury

This is not the script that the Carolina Hurricanes 2023-24 season was supposed to follow. After suffering heartbreak at the hands of the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, a redemption season was in order. However, the campaign is off to a rocky start, especially regarding injuries.

There is no timetable for the return of goaltender Frederik Andersen, who is dealing with a blood-clotting issue. When healthy, he is a Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender and was the backbone of the crease in 2022-23. The Hurricanes are feeling his absence as they have the worst team save percentage in the league.

There’s also forward Andrei Svechnikov, who has been plagued by the injury bug. The Hurricanes were without him to finish last season, and his timeline for a return is still undetermined. The Hurricanes will have to weather the storm without him, and if they cannot, they’ll need to make a move.



Svechnikov Dealt Another Blow

Last season, Svechnikov had his campaign cut short when he suffered a torn ACL. He was on pace for a career season (29 goals and 70 points) and was crucial to the team’s offensive success. For the second season in a row, Svechnikov is out: this time, with an upper-body injury he sustained from receiving a cross check during a net-front battle against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 4.

Can confirm that Andrei Svechnikov's upper-body injury that will put him "out for at least a while" occurred on this cross-check to an unprotected area from Logan Stanley last Monday in Winnipeg.



The results were as bad as they looked in real-time and now the Hurricanes will be without their star winger.

The Hurricanes are a better team at finishing compared to last season but losing Svechnikov is a major blow. If he is out for an extended period of time, other players will need to answer the bell.

Preparing for Life Without Svechnikov

Losing a top-tier player is never easy. Svechnikov can score goals, get in on the forecheck, play in all situations, and bring balance to the top two lines. Here’s what the Hurricanes must do to be successful without him.

Hurricanes Must Rely On Their Roster Depth

It’s always better to experience adversity earlier in the season and the Hurricanes will need to adopt a next-man-up mentality. There is plenty of talent on the roster but they will need to elevate their games in his absence.



The Hurricanes’ big dogs are leading the way, and they will need to continue. Sebastian Aho is coming off a monster three-point game against the Ottawa Senators (Dec. 12) and has been a point-per-game player, so far. Teuvo Teravainen has been an X-factor to begin the season, leading the team with 11 goals. His finishing ability is remarkable, scoring well above his expected rate (6.67).



It is a contract year for Seth Jarvis, and he has answered the bell. He is an opportunistic player who has a nose for the net, leads all Hurricanes skaters in individual expected goals, (10.64) and has met that rate with 10 goals. However, outside of the big three, the offense has been spread out.

However, they’ll need players such as Martin Necas, Michael Bunting, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi to find the back of the net more consistently. More so, the bottom of the lineup has not scored enough to take the pressure off of the big guns.

The Hurricanes could look to bring in young blood to the mix.: Ryan Suzuki could look to make the jump and add extra offense to the bottom of the lineup. If the depth scoring does not elevate its play, it is time to look to outside fixes.

Don Waddell Must Make A Move

If there was ever a season to go all in, it’s this one. If Svechnikov misses significant time, adding scoring is a must. The team is capable of contending in the Eastern Conference, and the margin for error is small.

If the team is looking to add a scoring winger, a good place to start is with Andrei Kuzmenko of the Vancouver Canucks. The money would be tight, but if Svechnikov lands on long-term injured reserve, it could work. The Hurricanes have less than $2 million in cap space, so any big trades would require moving an impact player. Kuzmenko has a salary cap hit of $5.5 million and is under contract into the 2024-25 season.

Kuzmenko has recently seen his ice time diminish, but he is a strong offensive presence. Last season, Kuzmenko scored 39 goals and recorded 74 points. This season, he has five goals and 12 points and has yet to find his stride but would fit right in on the Hurricanes based on his ability to generate offence. Among all skaters, he has the fourth-most expected goals (6.65) and is good at creating chances. Canucks’ head coach Rick Tocchet has not given up on him, as he is still seeing time on the first power play unit.

Weathering the Svechnikov Injury

It is never easy to lose an impact player, and the Hurricanes suffered that during the 2022-23 season. Svechnikov is an important piece of the puzzle and there is a hole in the roster without him.

Fortunately, the Hurricanes have depth, and if they follow the blueprint laid out by head coach Rod Brind’Amour, they can manage in his absence. It will not be an easy task but weathering the storm will be imperative as the season continues.