Ducks News & Rumors: Zegras, Gibson, Lyubushkin Trade Rumors

The Anaheim Ducks free fall following a surprisingly strong start to the season has the team sitting just above the Chicago Blackhawks at the bottom of the overall standings. The Ducks own the third-worst points percentage (.370) in the league ahead of a four-game road trip, which begins Wednesday (Dec. 13) against the New York Islanders. The Ducks’ struggles will probably lead to general manager Pat Verbeek becoming a seller again, as the trade winds have been blowing around some prominent members of the team recently.

Will Zegras Get Squeezed Out Due to Influx of Young Centers?

Trevor Zegras, who hasn’t played since Nov. 7 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins because of a lower-body injury, was mentioned as a potential trade chip by Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic because of the team’s impressive center talent (from ‘Will the NHL skip the Olympics (again)? Plus, Kane’s possible impact, 2 tire-fire teams: Duhatschek notebook,’ The Athletic, Dec. 8, 2023).

Leo Carlsson has been a bright spot for the Ducks this season (despite being limited to 19 appearances) mostly due to the team’s strength and development plan. He has produced eight goals, which is tied for third among rookies, and his 13 points ranks fifth on the Ducks. Carlsson is only two points behind Troy Terry, who has played in eight more games than him. The Ducks chose Carlsson second-overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft with the hope of turning him into their No. 1 center. It has been a small sample size, but he has shown he is more than capable of handling that role.

Mason McTavish, who has been recovering from an injury issue of his own of late, has taken positive steps forward in 2023-24 following his successful rookie performance last season. McTavish ranks second on the Ducks in goals (10) and points (21) over 24 outings this season. He is also tied for the team lead in even-strength points (14), shorthanded points (one) and game-winning goals (three). McTavish has settled in nicely as a second-line pivot, and he looks primed to be a future leader of the squad.

Duhatschek also brought up the possibility of the Ducks landing Macklin Celebrini with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which would add another highly-skilled center to the mix. Cole Eiserman, who is a left winger, and Ivan Demidov, who can play in the middle or at right wing, could also be available for the Ducks if the team manages to secure a top-three selection. Of course, there is no guarantee that will happen. Plus, the organization’s tough luck in past draft lotteries — notably in 2005 and 2023 — is evidence that nothing should be taken for granted.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Where does that leave Zegras, though? The Ducks signed him to a three-year, $17.25 million contract on Oct. 2. The bridge deal has plenty of prove-it potential, but 2023-24 has not been going well for him. There is still plenty of time for Zegras to turn things around, but he only has one goal and one assist through 12 contests. A trade could be something that gets explored down the line, but the Ducks shouldn’t be in any rush to move him. Zegras had been playing on the wing prior to getting hurt, which is a position that already lacks depth on the roster, so adding more centers may not have much of an impact on decisions made about his future with the franchise. It will probably simply come down to results and his ability to push the play in the offensive end.

Devils Could be Landing Spot for Gibson and/or Lyubushkin

John Gibson has one win — which came in a 34-save performance against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 1 — over his past nine starts. Still, he has maintained a save percentage (SV%) of at least .900 in six of those games, and has surrendered three goals or fewer seven times during that stretch. He has continued to perform well despite the team’s struggles in front of him, which has been a common occurrence for the 30-year-old netminder in recent seasons.

The New Jersey Devils could desperately use a shakeup in the crease. Vitek Vanecek has posted an .879 SV% and a 3.49 goals-against average (GAA) through 17 games played this season. During his 10 wins in 2023-24, he has provided a disappointing 3.04 GAA and a frustrating .892 SV%. Akira Schmid hasn’t been much better, sporting a 4-6-1 record with a .901 SV% and a 3.03 GAA across 12 games played.

Unfortunately, Gibson’s $6.4 million cap hit through the 2026-27 campaign could be a major stumbling block. The Devils don’t have much cap space, but could be make a deal work if top blueliner Dougie Hamilton, who is out indefinitely with a torn left pectoral muscle, is moved to Long-Term Injured Reserve. An exact timetable for his return remains unclear, which has complicated matters. The Devils would also need to be approved destination for Gibson, who has a 10-team no-trade list. Eric Stephens of The Athletic noted the Ducks don’t need to dump Gibson’s salary and won’t move him at a discount either (from ‘John Gibson could draw trade interest — and if he moves, would a Ducks-Devils deal make sense?,’ The Athletic, Dec. 7, 2023). Having said that, the Ducks would probably be open to retaining salary in any deal because they have the flexibility to do so, but that would likely make the swap more expensive for the Devils.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stephens mentioned that the Devils may prefer to find a cheaper option between the pipes and address the defense group instead. That’s where Ilya Lyubushkin could enter into the conversation, according to Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com (from ‘6 Devils trade targets to consider as injuries mount, backend struggles continue,’ NJ.com, Dec. 5, 2023). Lyubushkin could provide the Devils with some much-needed physicality. His acquisition cost and $2.75 million cap hit should also interest the Devils, but again they may need some help from the Ducks to make it work barring more clarity on Hamilton’s situation.

Ducks Loan Luneau to Canada’s National Junior Team and Bring Up Hagg

Tristan Luneau was loaned to Team Canada’s selection camp for the 2024 World Junior Championship on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Ducks recalled Robert Hagg from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move. Hagg will serve as a depth option for the Ducks, but he could be returned to the minors if Jamie Drysdale is able to return during the team’s four-game road trip. The 21-year-old Drysdale, who hasn’t been in the lineup since Oct. 15 against the Carolina Hurricanes because of a lower-body injury, will provide the Ducks with a big boost once he is cleared to play.

Ducks’ Prospect Port Named to Czechia’s WJC Roster

Vojtech Port earned a spot Czechia’s roster for the 2024 World Juniors on Tuesday (Dec. 12). He has notched three goals and 12 points in 26 games for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League this season. The 18-year-old rearguard was taken in the sixth round (161st overall) by the Ducks in 2023.

Development and Trades Coming into Focus

The Ducks currently have five prospects who could be competing in the 2024 World Juniors, including Port, American forward Carey Terrance, Swiss defender Rodwin Dionicio, and Canadian blueliners Luneau and Noah Warren. Verbeek and the team’s brass will undoubtedly be keeping tabs on the tournament as it is a valuable development tool and a very good scouting ground. Progression of the team’s young core remains the most important aspect of this season, but getting the trades right should be a top priority as well.