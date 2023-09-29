Will the Ducks’ Next Captain Be a Veteran or a Young Guy?

Preseason hockey is back, which means regular season hockey is around the corner. Headlines are abundant already. Conor Bedard thought he debuted poorly despite producing two primary assists in 21 minutes played. Mark Stone got leveled by a Los Angeles Kings player he later on (in so many words) called a nobody. Logan Cooley of the Arizona Coyotes scored a goal-of-the-year candidate in Australia! And in Orange County, the Ducks are undefeated, Sam Carrick leads the team in points, and Jackson LaCombe scored the game-winning goal in overtime the other night.

We’ve covered the training camp happenings so far for the Anaheim Ducks. We all know the main ones – Leo Carlsson looks good, Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale remain disappointingly and curiously absent, and so on. A fun hypothetical we should all be interested in is who will emerge as the front-runner to lead this franchise as its captain and when. Let’s look into some factors and players that will play into the equation.

Wearing the ‘C’ in Anaheim Means Big Shoes to Fill

Only eight players have captained the Ducks in their 29 seasons. It’s a pretty recognizable list: Troy Loney (1993-94), Randy Ladouceur (1994-96), Paul Kariya (1996-2003), Steve Rucchin (2003-04), Scott Niedermayer (2005-07, 2008-10), Chris Pronger (2007-08), and most recently, Ryan Getzlaf (2010-22). Teemu Selanne has also filled in at times. These are champions, Olympic medalists, franchise icons, and Hall-of-Famers.

Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks, Oct. 24, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The franchise entered a new era when Getzlaf retired following the 2021-22 season. Player and front office turnover has been significant. Not a player remains from their Stanley Cup run, and only a few remain with deep playoff experience as a Duck. There’s no easy way to replace the void left by the former captain’s departure, which is why the Ducks find themselves where they are now: without a captain, but with eyes and ears open patiently waiting to identify the next one.

What Needs to Happen Before a Captain is Named?

Two primary things, it would seem. It essentially boils down to these factors: One, general manager Pat Verbeek and new head coach Greg Cronin need to do their own evaluations of the roster. Cronin is still settling into his role as coach and getting to know his players, let alone their capacity to captain a rebuilding franchise. Two, a player will need to emerge from the pack with the right stuff – the tools and talent to motivate, the ability to lead by example and do right by teammates, to play unselfishly, and remain calm in the presence of chaos, to name a few – to be the appointed leader of a team. Now, that could be a veteran or a young player. Today, we’ll look at the arguments in favor of both, and candidates in both categories.

The Case for a Veteran to be Named Captain

Appointing a veteran player to captain a rebuilding team has obvious benefits. Veteran players have experience. They usually are wiser, calmer, and better when things are tough. Let’s call it like it is, things will be tough in Anaheim as they continue their transition. For young players, it’s more about developing your game and less about leading an entire organization, so a veteran captain would help in that respect, too. You do see young players become captains early in their careers, but it’s rare. That’s for good reason – it’s tough being a captain. Getzlaf wasn’t named captain until he was 25, and he even admitted it was a struggle early on.

If the ‘selection committee’ goes the veteran route, then the Ducks have players that I think could lead this team, even if it is for a few years, while the young core steer the ship toward playoff contention:

Likely: Cam Fowler

Seems like the obvious choice of the bunch. While the Ducks haven’t accomplished much with Fowler as their number one defenseman, he still has led this blue line for years with smooth skating, calming presence, and solid all-situations play. He’s the longest-tenured Duck, had the most experience under Getzlaf, and still figures to play a massive role in the next few years as a leader and mentor on the blue line to some stud prospects. He’s most definitely a candidate.

Also Likely: Troy Terry

Becoming captain would seem to fit the trajectory of Terry’s story arc as an underperforming prospect turned offensive dynamo and de facto offensive leader. His emergence over the past couple of years, partially due to the leadership and guidance of Getzlaf, has been remarkable, and donning a letter on his jersey seems like a probability at this point.

Less Likely, but Possible: Jakob Silfverberg

Maybe less likely, but not any less qualified. Sure, he probably doesn’t figure into the long-term future like the former two players, and his current role is a fraction of what it once was. But Silfverberg, a 2023 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy candidate, has played important roles for this franchise and done it with class, hard work, determination, and a wicked shot that he can still get off from time to time.

The Case for a Young Player to be Named Captain

A similarly compelling case can be made to pick a captain from the current crop of young players on the roster or in the system. First, these players are the long-term future of the franchise, so it makes sense to pick a player that stands to be part of the team for a while. Second, while many remain unproven at the NHL level, the following players are more decorated than the veterans of this group (outside of recent import Alex Killorn). A few players stand out. Let’s look at a few.

If it ends up being a young player, whether on this list or not, then choosing a captain is a long play. It may be years before any of these guys are “ready”, but let’s look at a few anyway possibilities:

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Likely: Mason McTavish

McTavish is a stud, and signs point to him as the future top-line center for this team. Top-line centers are always candidates to be captains. After all, they have a mixture of talent and intangibles that often earn them the responsibility (and pressure) of the position. What’s more, McTavish is a World Junior Champion and Olympian with all-world potential and big-game experience on multiple levels. He’s got some growing to do, but can he be the one? Definitely.

Also Likely: Nathan Gaucher

Also armed with a decorated amateur resume, Gaucher is also made of the stuff you want in a captain. He’s committed to and excels at his responsibilities at both ends of the ice. He has a work ethic and heart. He’s a two-time World Junior Champion, a Memorial Cup Champion, and has impressed in training camp so far. It would probably take a few seasons, and I doubt the organization would wait that long. However, if they do, look for him to be on the shortlist of candidates for leadership letters.

Also Possible: Leo Carlsson

Like the previous two, Carlsson figures to be a top center shouldered with the responsibility of being a dependable 200-foot player. He did this exceptionally well in the Swedish Hockey League last year when he was 18. The Ducks invested their highest draft pick in franchise history on him, so is it reasonable to think they view him as the potential next leader of this team? Of course.

Who Will It Be? And When?

The trick will be in the timing. If Verbeek and Cronin feel it’s best to give the ‘C’ to a veteran player who can handle the stresses of leading a rebuilding team through the proverbial sludge, then perhaps they give it to a guy like Terry or Fowler. Or, perhaps they are in no rush, and they wait a couple seasons and anoint a young player like McTavish or Gaucher. Both scenarios are possible. You definitely want to give it to a guy that’s earned it, but you also don’t want to burden a young player with expectations by awarding it too early. It’ll be a delicate balance to find, and an incredibly important decision to make.

