Romance of Stamkos Joining Maple Leafs Meets Harsh Reality

The whispers and theories of Steven Stamkos possibly donning the blue and white of the Toronto Maple Leafs are rippling through Leafs Nation, reigniting the longstanding debate of hometown heroes returning to play for Toronto. There’s no official link between Stamkos and the Maple Leafs other than a few simple words the forward uttered during a media scrum where he said he was disappointed in the lack of contract talks between himself and the Lightning, but that hasn’t stopped some Toronto fans from running wild with trade and UFA signing theories.

Is Stamkos to Toronto Really Even a Possibility?

The Ontario-born star player has expressed his desire for contract talks with his current team and there’s a sentiment out there that the relationship between the Lightning and Stamkos has soured a bit. It looks to be an accurate assumption based on the back-and-forth between Stamkos and GM Julien BriseBois, but how tense things have gotten isn’t yet known.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, fans in Toronto are citing the multiple cases where Ontario-born players (at least players with ties to the team) have made a conscious effort to join the Maple Leafs.

The allure of returning home has historically been strong for players hailing from the area. Notable names like John Tavares, Mark Giordano, Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, Wayne Simmonds, Jason Spezza, and even Max Domi (thanks to his father’s legacy with the Leafs) have been drawn back to their roots, either through free agency or trades. Stamkos himself flirted with the idea of joining the Leafs back in 2016.

On the surface, linking Stamkos back to Toronto makes sense.

Not So Fast Pro-Stamkos Leafs Fans

However, the romance of Stamkos’s return is met with a harsh reality: Toronto’s cap space woes. The Maple Leafs find themselves in a precarious financial situation, already projected to be over the cap by a staggering $13.3 million. Even if they mimic past strategies, like placing a player or two under LTIR, they are still left with a daunting deficit, and even if they clear that up, the idea of adding a player with an $8.5 million cap hit seems like a stretch.

Latest News & Highlight

Even next season, the question of affordability looms large. While Stamkos might receive offers hovering around $7 million, the Leafs, restricted by their cap situation and higher tax rates in Canada, would likely have to make a substantially lower bid, perhaps around $5.5 million. For Stamkos, such a significant pay cut could cost him several million dollars, a tough pill to swallow at a juncture in his career where maximizing earnings is paramount.

Related: If Stamkos Is Left Hanging, Could the Maple Leafs Come Calling?

Beyond financial constraints, the practicality of integrating Stamkos into the Leafs’ roster raises concerns. With the core lineup of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and others commanding substantial cap space, fitting Stamkos into the equation becomes an intricate puzzle.

Should The “Core Four” Become The “Fab Five”?

Assuming the Leafs can find a way to retain Nylander, transforming the “core four” into a “fab five” may lead to complications rather than solutions for Toronto. The hesitancy among Leafs fans, still echoing from the Tavares signing, underscores the cautious approach that should be required. While Stamkos boasts impressive statistics from the previous season, his age (33) and the unpredictable dynamics of the salary cap raise pertinent concerns.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

And, does Stamkos want to be a part of another group of star players? He’s already dealing with a situation where he’s an apparent afterthought. The entire basis of his frustration seems to be that everyone else in Tampa is being looked after while he’s asked to sit on the free-agency bench and wait. There’s no way he’s a priority in Toronto.

This Move Just Doesn’t Make Much Sense

Amidst these financial intricacies and roster dynamics, Stamkos’s potential return remains a topic of speculation, teetering between fantasy and reality. As fans and analysts ponder the possibility, the stark contrast between signing in Tampa and signing in Toronto shouldn’t be overlooked. Outside of the climate differences between the two cities, there’s the not-so-small issue of no-state tax in Tampa, it is the only city he’s ever played for, and the pressure to perform is much higher in Toronto, where any downturn in his production will be met with a swift, ‘I told you so’ by a great deal of the fan base.

While hometown allure is strong, a number of factors may tip the scales of his decision. Stamkos coming to Toronto is certainly possible. That said, it isn’t very likely.