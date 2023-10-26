Ducks Can Blaze New Trail with Carlsson’s Development Plan

The Anaheim Ducks raised some eyebrows by choosing Leo Carlsson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. However, the team’s reasoning behind the selection was well thought out, and it quickly became clear that he was the appropriate fit for the organization. Anaheim general manager (GM) Pat Verbeek is facing some criticism again for limiting the number of games that Carlsson will play during the first part of the 2023-24 season.

The straightforwardness of the strategy has been met with some frustration and disappointment, which is perfectly reasonable and understandable. Still, it’s worth noting that resting inexperienced players isn’t a completely novel tactic at the big-league level. The development plan for Carlsson is just different than what we generally see from top prospects in the NHL, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it is the wrong path.

Ducks Have Long-Term Picture in Mind

On the surface, the decision for Carlsson’s planned absences may lead some to infer that the team doesn’t have much faith in him as an everyday player. However, that could not be further from the truth. Carlsson is viewed as an integral piece of the Ducks’ future, and the team hasn’t passed up any chance to praise his abilities. He has also been placed in key spots in the lineup while averaging 20:17 of ice time per contest; he has centered the top line between Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry during his two outings. Carlsson, who has seen time on the top power-play unit as well, has one goal, six shots on net, one blocked shot and two hits through two outings.

Verbeek deserves some credit for taking an emphatic approach to Carlsson’s development. “I played in this league as a 19-year-old,” said the Anaheim GM. “I kind of know at game 40, 42 somewhere in there, I hit a wall. It took me a while to kind of get through that wall, and I don’t want him to go through that. I want him to be a horse in the second half of the season. So, we’re going to manage his games for the next couple of months anyways.” (from Leo Carlsson’s first NHL goal: Five takeaways from Ducks rookie’s debut,’ The Athletic, Oct. 20, 2023).

Carlsson Will Receive Time to Get Acclimated

You could argue that Anaheim is being overly cautious, bordering on micromanaging. But you also have to take stock of the fact that Carlsson doesn’t turn 19 until late December and is playing in North America at the highest level for the first time. It’s a different situation for fellow first-year players Pavel Mintyukov, who turns 20 in November, and Jackson LaCombe, who will be 23 in January. Mintyukov and LaCombe also already have plenty of experience playing on the smaller North American ice.

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Additionally, Carlsson played a great deal of hockey last season, appearing in 44 regular-season games and 13 playoff contests with Örebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League, seven matches with Sweden at the 2023 World Junior Championship, and another eight appearances with Sweden during the 2023 World Championship. The grind of the NHL season can be physically and emotionally draining, so the benefit of removing some of that stress should not be discounted. Carlsson will also get additional time to work on areas of his game that need improvement, like faceoffs and his shot.

Carlsson’s Plan Will Need to be Adaptable

Sitting Carlsson in two straight games, especially when the second one was against the Columbus Blue Jackets, was a bit of a head-scratcher. Anaheim’s contest versus Columbus would have been the first time that Carlsson matched up against Adam Fantilli, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Fantilli, who many believed would be Anaheim’s selection, made an impact with one goal and one assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. It was a shame that Carlsson didn’t play, but it isn’t the end of the world. It is also clear that Anaheim is committed to doing what is best for Carlsson, regardless of outside perceptions or comparisons.

During his TSN’s Insider Trading segment on Oct. 24, Pierre LeBrun reported that Verbeek’s plan is “to limit [Carlsson] to two games per week for the opening two months of the season and then re-evaluating where he is in his game,” LeBrun added, “Verbeek says this is about him having a bigger impact and being fresher in the second half.” That plan isn’t set in stone and could adapt as time progresses. If Carlsson continues to impress whenever he suits up, it could expedite the process and result in a change in philosophy. Any injuries that may occur to Anaheim’s forward group could play a role in Carlsson getting more playing time as well.

Carlsson Will Still Play the Majority of Anaheim’s Games

A very popular initial reaction to Carlsson’s healthy scratches was a loud and clear, “Just let him play!” response. There is merit to this, and it’s easy to argue why playing more games is seen as a preferable way to gain experience and improve one’s development. So, why would Carlsson and his agent, Matt Keator, agree to this? It’s probably because Verbeek’s long-term vision of the team has Carlsson as a focal piece of the puzzle, especially after the young forward gets accustomed to the NHL. It is expected that he will still end up playing in most of Anaheim’s games this season.

The Ducks have been preaching patience with prospects since the offseason, so the decision to bring Carlsson along slowly shouldn’t come as a major surprise. It also doesn’t mean plans or preferences won’t change, which Mintyukov and LaCombe proved when they claimed roster spots over Robert Hagg and Colton White. Mintyukov is off to an impressive start this campaign, and Carlsson has looked great despite having a smaller sample size so far.

Anaheim’s Development Plan Could Become a Future Blueprint

It is an interesting and unique situation that Carlsson will go from the press box to the top line during the first two months of the 2023-24 season. However, he will gain the valuable experience that he needs before becoming a full-fledged member of the lineup. Anaheim isn’t in a position to compete for a playoff spot yet. The team has an unproven but talented young core and several intriguing prospects. But it will take some time before everything falls into place.

Anaheim’s development plan for Carlsson could be something other teams try in the future, but that will likely be a decision that gets made on a case-by-case basis. Each team’s situation will differ, and that will dictate what practices work best for the individual player and the team as a whole.