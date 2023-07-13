3 Takeaways from Anaheim Ducks’ 2023 Development Camp

The Anaheim Ducks hosted their annual prospect Development Camp from July 3-7. The event was highlighted by the team’s last three first-round selections in the NHL Entry Draft, including center Leo Carlsson (second overall in 2023), defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (10th overall in 2022), and center Nathan Gaucher (22nd overall in 2022). Olen Zellweger, who was chosen with the No. 34 pick in 2021, and Tristan Luneau, who was taken with the No. 53 pick in 2022, also were among the 32 players in attendance.

Carlsson Decision Takes Center Stage

The Ducks created an early buzz at the 2023 NHL Draft with the decision to take Carlsson. There was some speculation that the Swedish forward was going to be Anaheim’s choice. Corey Pronman, who is the senior prospects writer for The Athletic, had Carlsson going to the Ducks in his final mock draft despite many believing that University of Michigan center Adam Fantilli would be the Ducks’ selection.

Pronman wrote: “A majority of my league sources think this will be Leo Carlsson. Some think it will be Fantilli. Most in the league think it should be Fantilli, which is my evaluation of the players as well. But throughout the draft year, there’s been a significant Leo Carlsson-at-No. 2 camp that sees a big center with game-breaking skill and hockey sense. Sometimes you hear rumors around this time of year and know what is and isn’t real. I don’t know what Anaheim will do, but Carlsson at No. 2 is a legitimate opinion around the league” (from ‘2023 NHL Mock Draft: After Connor Bedard goes No. 1, Corey Pronman sees room for surprise,’ The Athletic, June 28, 2023).

Following the confirmation of the selection, Anaheim general manager (GM) Pat Verbeek said that Carlsson has the “potential to dominate at both ends of the ice” and that the 18-year-old forward “projects incredibly well for what we are building.” Verbeek and the Anaheim scouting staff gleaned a great deal of information from watching Carlsson play against other professionals with Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and with Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. The Ducks admitted to being captivated by Carlsson’s combination of size, strength, skill, hockey IQ and creativity.

What ultimately separated Carlsson from Fantilli, who was chosen third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Will Smith, who went fourth overall to the San Jose Sharks, was his capacity to adapt quickly in big situations and the ability to make everyone around him better. “Whether he was playing wing or was playing center at the world championships, he rose to that level to a degree that allowed him to be one of the best players in every instance,” said Ducks assistant GM Martin Madden. “On top of that, he made his linemates better. That’s No. 1. That’s the most important part of his game that we see continue to allow him to grow into a dominant first-line center for us in the future” (from ‘Leo Carlsson impressed Ducks with ‘unbelievable hockey sense,’ plus development camp notes,’ The Athletic, July 10, 2023).

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Carlsson didn’t dazzle with his play during Development Camp, but the topic of where he will play next season came up, and it remains the more relevant subject of discussion. However, Carlsson’s agent in North America, Matt Keator, doesn’t believe the decision should be rushed. Anaheim’s rookie camp is scheduled for early September, and the SHL preseason doesn’t begin until August 1. “He’ll talk to his family, his Swedish agents, myself, Pat Verbeek, his staff, and we’ll come to a consensus,” Keator told The Press-Enterprise. “But in the end, it’s Leo’s life. And you know he’s going to make the decision with our input. But it’s a consensus thing. We all work together, and I’ve talked to Pat about it a few times, and he’s been great. And we’ll just see how it evolves.”

Carlsson has a contract with Orebro through the 2024-25 campaign, but he can still sign an entry-level deal with the Ducks, which he did Wednesday, to play in the NHL. He could also join the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL) for the 2023-24 season. If all the parties involved agree that he should suit up for Anaheim, he would be a significant addition to the roster.

Mintyukov Could Push for Roster Spot

Mintyukov showcased his offensive skills during Development Camp. He displayed his mobility and creativity with the puck during the 3-on-3 scrimmage portion of the event. The 19-year-old led all Canadian Hockey League (CHL) blueliners with 88 points (24 goals, 64 assists) in 69 games during the 2022-23 season en route to being named the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Defenseman of the Year.

The Ducks made NHL and CHL history by becoming the first team to have its prospects win the 2023 Defenseman of the Year award in the OHL, Western Hockey League (WHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Zellweger, who was named the WHL Defenseman of the Year, also claimed the honor of being the CHL Defenseman of the Year. Luneau was the QMJHL Defenseman of the Year.

Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Luneau is the lone member of that group who isn’t eligible to play in the AHL next season. Zellweger and Mintyukov are expected to get very long looks during training camp with the Ducks. Zellweger, who put his impressive puck skills on display during Development Camp, is considered to be the early favorite to start the 2023-24 campaign in the NHL, but Mintyukov has been riding a wave of momentum that could put him in contention for a spot in the lineup as well.

Gaucher Continues to Display Range

Gaucher wasn’t as flashy as some of the other prospects during Development Camp, but he still managed to stand out on and off the ice. He exhibited his personality while interviewing his peers, and his versatility remains his greatest strength going into what is expected to be his first pro season.

Gaucher could challenge for a roster spot with the Ducks entering the 2023-24 campaign. The 19-year-old center is capable of chipping in offensively, and his 6-foot-3, 207-pound frame makes him a menace on the forecheck. Gaucher has all the trimmings of a solid third-line pivot, and he can shift to the wing as well in order to play higher up on the depth chart if necessary.

Ducks Have Decisions to Make

The Ducks added some veteran leadership and grit in free agency with the signings of forward Alex Killorn and defenseman Radko Gudas. Still, it will be interesting to see how much of a youth movement the team chooses to embrace entering the 2023-24 season. Any combination of Carlsson, Zewellger, Mintyukov, and Gaucher would upgrade the roster in a meaningful way, but it also probably wouldn’t hurt to give them additional time to hone their skills away from the NHL spotlight.