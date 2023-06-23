Anaheim Ducks’ 2022 Draft Class: 1 Year Later

The Anaheim Ducks‘ 2022 NHL Draft class received high marks after management addressed some needs, notably on defense, and built on what has become an impressive prospect pool. General manager Pat Verbeek, and his scouting staff, earned plenty of praise for targeting players with size, competitiveness, and high ceilings.

Related: Ducks’ Mock Draft 1.0: Improving the Wings

This talented crop of players stands a very good chance to be remembered fondly in the years to come. Some made tremendous progress in the 2022-23 season, while others will be looking to bounce back in 2023-24.

Pavel Mintyukov, LD, Selected in Round 1 (No. 10 overall)

Pavel Mintyukov led all Canadian Hockey League (CHL) defensemen in scoring with 88 points (24 goals, 64 assists) in 69 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games between the Saginaw Spirit and the Ottawa 67’s last season. He claimed the 2023 Max Kaminsky Trophy as OHL Defenseman of the Year and earned a spot on the OHL First All-Star Team. Mintyukov became the first OHL blueliner in league history to be named the Defenseman of the Month for three consecutive months, in October, November, and December.

Mintyukov established a blistering scoring pace early in the 2022-23 campaign, amassing 16 goals and 54 points in 37 contests with Saginaw before being traded to Ottawa. His production slowed a bit with the 67’s, but he still averaged over a point per game with eight goals and 26 assists over 32 outings. He also added nine assists in 11 postseason appearances. Mintyukov already had a reputation for creating offense, and he took that to another level with his 2022-23 performance.

Latest News & Highlights

It didn’t take Mintyukov long to become an impact player in the OHL. The 19-year-old Russian adapted quickly to junior hockey in North America and was utilized in all situations by his coaches. He could challenge for NHL playing time as early as next season since Anaheim has some holes on the back end. Mintyukov is likely to get a long look at training camp in the fall, and he is also eligible to play in the American Hockey League in 2023-24, where he could work himself into a starring role with the San Diego Gulls.

Nathan Gaucher, C, Selected in Round 1 (No. 22 overall)

Nathan Gaucher was named the winner of the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the Top Defensive Forward in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) following the 2022-23 season. He also showcased some offensive skill with 22 goals and 24 assists in 44 games for the Quebec Remparts. Additionally, Gaucher notched seven goals and 16 points in 18 playoff contests en route to a QMJHL championship as well as two goals and one assist in four games during Quebec’s 2023 Memorial Cup victory.

Nathan Gaucher, Quebec Remparts (Photo: Jonathan Roy)

Gaucher also won World Junior Championship gold for a second straight tournament. He displayed plenty of versatility while playing up and down the lineup, which should serve him well when he makes the jump to the pro level. He is capable of a forechecking defensive role, but he can also play higher on the depth chart. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him spend most of the 2023-24 campaign with the Gulls, but he could also get a look in the NHL at some point. If Gaucher lands an NHL roster spot out of training camp, the Ducks will benefit from his 6-foot-3, 207-pound frame and ability to win faceoffs.

Noah Warren, RD, Selected in Round 2 (No. 42 overall)

Noah Warren posted three goals, 20 points and 35 penalty minutes in 2022-23 with the QMJHL’s Gatineau Olympiques despite being limited to just 47 appearances due to injuries. He missed the beginning of the season after undergoing foot surgery and had season-ending shoulder surgery in early March.

Warren isn’t eligible to play in the AHL next season, so he’ll likely spend another year in the QMJHL to hone his skills, continue his development and put his injuries behind him. He was traded to the Victoriaville Tigres in June.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound blueliner projects to be a shutdown defender once he turns pro. Warren already made a good first impression with the Anaheim brass last fall during training camp, thanks to his physicality and puck-moving skills. Former Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins complemented Warren’s advanced toolkit and said the young blueliner “did everything we would want out of a veteran player” (from ‘Ducks training camp thoughts and observations: Forward lines, injury updates and more,’ The Athletic, Oct. 2, 2022).

Tristan Luneau, RD, Selected in Round 2 (No. 53 overall)

Tristan Luneau led all QMJHL defensemen in scoring during the 2022-23 season with 83 points (20 goals, 63 assists) in 65 games for the Olympiques. He captured the Emile Bouchard Trophy as the QMJHL Defenseman of the Year and landed a spot in the league’s First All-Star Team. The 19-year-old rearguard wrapped up the campaign with 15 assists and 17 points in 13 playoff contests.

Luneau commonly makes good decisions with the puck and is highly regarded for his two-way ability. He played in all situations for Gatineau and made plenty of progress after posting 43 points (12 goals, 31 assists) over 63 games in his draft year.

Tristan Luneau, Gatineau Olympiques (Dominic Charette/Gatineau Olympiques)

Luneau isn’t eligible to play in the AHL next season, so a return to the junior ranks is likely. He will be expected to continue his role as a leader for the Olympiques and should compete for a spot on Canada’s 2024 World Junior Championship squad.

Ben King, C, Selected in Round 4 (No. 107 overall)

Ben King was sidetracked by a lower-body injury in 2022-23 but still managed to flex his offensive muscle with 17 goals and 35 points in 30 regular-season games for the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He also picked up four goals and seven assists in 10 playoff appearances. King led the WHL with 52 goals in 2021-22 and finished the year with 105 points in 68 matches.

The 21-year-old center isn’t eligible to play in the junior ranks anymore, so he could be ticketed for San Diego in 2023-24. For that to happen, King will need to sign his entry-level contract with the Ducks.

Connor Hvidston, LW, Selected in Round 5 (No. 139 overall)

Connor Hvidston produced 21 goals and 65 points in 59 appearances with the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos last season. He more than doubled his production from his 2021-22 rookie showing, which saw him record 13 goals and 19 assists in 58 games. Hvidston concluded the 2022-23 campaign with one goal in seven AHL outings with the Gulls after joining the team on an amateur tryout contract.

Hvidston, who will turn 19 in September, is projected to return to the WHL for the 2023-24 campaign. His defensive acumen played a large part in his selection by the Ducks, but he appears to be developing into a more well-rounded, two-way threat.

Michael Callow, RW, Selected in Round 5 (No. 154 overall)

Michael Callow registered 21 goals and 40 points in 61 games for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League in 2022-23. The 6-foot-4, 181-pound winger possesses strong puck skills and a very good shot. Callow is believed to have some sleeper potential, so his development with Harvard University next season could be worth monitoring.

Vyacheslav Buteyets, G, Selected in Round 6 (No. 178 overall)

Vyacheslav Buteyets posted 18 wins with a solid 2.11 goals-against average and a superb .933 save percentage in 35 games with Chelmet Chelyabinsk in Russia’s second division during the 2022-23 season. The 21-year-old netminder is expected to play in the VHL again next campaign.

Ducks Poised to Add More Talent in 2023

Verbeek did well to build off the momentum of Anaheim’s 2021 NHL Draft class, which included Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger, Sasha Pastujov, and Tyson Hinds. The Ducks have been building a diverse prospect pool loaded with upside. The group is expected to welcome another talented haul of players at the 2023 NHL Draft, highlighted by the No. 2 overall selection.