Top 2020 NHL Draft Prospects Finally Breaking Through

The 2020 NHL Entry Level Draft was like no other. The arena, filled with media, organizations, and fans, stood empty. Instead of a stage, players found out they were selected via Zoom call. Three years later, many teams are seeing their selections develop, for better or worse, but for few, it’s all starting to come together.

Some players, such as Tim Stutzle, Lucas Raymond, and Dawson Mercer, burst onto the scene in their rookie NHL season, maintaining their momentum and displaying their potential. Others are finally capitalizing on their talent, making plays, and using their abilities to finally show the world what all the hype was about.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers, Round 1, Pick 1

Alexis Lafreniere was a highly-touted prospect in the 2020 NHL Draft due to his impressive performance in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) where he scored 297 points in three seasons and set a league record with a point-per-game rate of 2.15 in 2019-20. However, his scoring pace slowed in his first few seasons with the New York Rangers.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With inconsistent play and being shuffled up and down the lineup, Lafreniere only had one stable line with Kappo Kakko and Filip Chytil last season, dubbed the “Kid Line“, playing a total of 532.6 minutes of ice time together. However, he has not finished a season with over 40 points in the past three seasons.

However, under new head coach Peter Laviolette and with new linemates, Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin, Lafreniere has looked like a different player and has been producing like one, too. In 27 games this season, he has eight goals and eight assists (for 16 points) and is on pace to break his point total of 39 from the 2022-23 season.

Compared to the first 25 games last season, all of his stats have gone up. His shooting percentage has gone from 5.9% to 12.9%, and his ice time has gone up from averaging 15:28 per game to 16:53. Lafreniere has finally been put into a comfortable spot to grow and succeed with Trocheck and Panarin as they lead the team in ice time and goals for this season.

Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings, Round 1, Pick 2

Patience is a virtue, not a given, and when it comes to the Los Angeles Kings‘ treatment of Quinton Byfield, the patience to let him develop and grow was the right choice. From bouncing between the NHL and the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL), shifting lines and positions, and undergoing knee surgery in 2021, his long-awaited breakthrough has finally come.

Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After playing 53 games in 2022-23 and scoring 22 points, this season, Byfield has continued to display his playmaking abilities, offering flashes of his talent in the process. In 25 games, he has eight goals and 13 assists (for 21 points), just one point shy of last season’s total.

Being paired with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe on the top line and seeing time on the power play, Byfield has been given all the tools to succeed. Byfield’s contribution to the offense has helped Kopitar break multiple club records – he passed Luc Robitaille for second in club points, passing the 400-goal mark and Byfield helped him become the franchise leader in assists off his go-ahead goal against the Colorado Avalanche, beating them 4-1 on Dec. 3, 2023.

Byfield is having the breakout season many have been waiting for, and we should expect him to only continue to grow.

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators, Round 1, Pick 5

The Ottawa Senators have a strong defense with players like Jacob Chychrun, Thomas Chabot, and Erik Brannstrom. Jake Sanderson, who was a rookie last season, is still looking to establish himself. He has been performing well this season and understands the role he’s been given.

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 2022-23, he finished with four goals and 28 assists (for 32 points), bouncing up and down the defensive unit and seeing time on the second power-play unit. Coming into the 2023-24 with a huge contract extension worth $64 million, Sanderson was expected to step up offensively and defensively, and so far, he has delivered. With increased ice time, he has moved up to the top defensive pairing and power-play unit and has been proving why he is worth that much money and why there will be more to come throughout his career.

In the 23 games this season, Sanderson has five goals and nine assists (for 14 points). His performance has improved thanks to his increased confidence and playing time. His shooting percentage has also increased to 10.9%, compared to last season’s drastically low 3.0%. Moreover, he averages 23.35 minutes a night, an increase from 21:55 in 2022-23. With Chabot missing time dealing with a leg injury, Sanderson has all the attention on him to help carry the offense.

Professional sports put immense pressure on their team’s draft picks and prospects. While some succeed right out of the gate, others take time to find their footing. These players are finally making the most of their opportunity and showing the world what they are made of, setting the stage for years of success.