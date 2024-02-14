Devils Players Who Flames Could Target in Markstrom Deal

The Calgary Flames have a number of players who they may move ahead of the trade deadline. The most obvious candidates are Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev, who are both set to become unrestricted free agents in the offseason. Other names, such as Blake Coleman, have been mentioned as well, but no player has been brought up recently as much as Jacob Markstrom.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported on Tuesday morning that Flames general manager Craig Conroy asked Markstrom if he would be willing to waive his no-movement clause to go to the New Jersey Devils, and the 34-year-old obliged. Though talks between the two teams have died down in recent days, they could very well pick back up before the March 8 deadline. If they do, here are a few young pieces the Flames may look to target in order to help build for the future.

Alexander Holtz

The candidate most have linked to the Flames in a potential Markstrom trade is Alexander Holtz. The seventh selection from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has a boatload of talent but has struggled to settle in with the Devils. Through 51 games this season, he has 12 goals and 23 points. Two seasons ago, while in the AHL with the Utica Comets, he managed 26 goals and 51 points in 52 games.

Alexander Holtz, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Holtz has struggled this season to get consistent playing time under head coach Lindy Ruff, similar to a former Devils forward turned Flame in Yegor Sharangovich. A change in scenery has greatly benefitted Sharangovich, and it could very well do the same for Holtz, who, by all accounts, has the skill level to become a very good top-six forward.

Seamus Casey

The Devils have several elite-level prospects on the blue line, which may have them more intrigued to move one rather than a forward. That said, with a stud offensive blueliner in the AHL in Jeremie Poirier, paired with another just acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in Hunter Brzustewicz, adding another point-producing defenceman may not be at the top of Conroy’s list. Still, it would be hard to say no to a player like Seamus Casey.

Since being selected 46th overall in the 2022 draft, Casey has developed into a can’t-miss prospect while playing for the University of Michigan. While size is a concern at 5-foot-9, 162 pounds, his five goals and 34 points in 28 games on the season are hard to ignore.

Another forward prospect the Devils have that the Flames would love to add is Nolan Foote. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound winger brings both plenty of size and skill to the table and projects to be a middle-six winger through his prime years. The 23-year-old has yet to play a game this season due to an upper-body injury but was able to score 20 goals in 55 games with the Comets in 2022-23.

Nolan Foote, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Foote’s potential isn’t as high as Holtz and Casey, but for his size, he moves well, and he isn’t afraid to use his frame to drive toward the net. His physical edge, mixed in with his size and offensive abilities, make for a player that the Flames would love to add to their organization. Of course, checking in on his health first would be a top priority, but assuming he is on the road to recovery, he is a player worth targeting.

Top Devils Prospects Are Untouchable

While the three players mentioned above are intriguing, fans will notice that players like Simon Nemec and Luke Hughes were left off this list. As much as the Flames would love to get their hands on either, they are two of the NHL’s best prospects on the back end and are absolutely untouchable at this time. Any of the three listed, however, could very well be headed Calgary’s way should Markstrom be on the move.