Jets Shouldn’t Be Done with Trade Deadline Moves

The Winnipeg Jets just recently snapped their five-game losing streak after returning home and defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 10. During that time, they also acquired a second-line center in Sean Monahan, who made his debut just after the All-Star Break.

With Monahan working his way into the Jets’ system, the focus now shifts to whether the team will look to add another impact player before the March 8 trade deadline. They certainly have the assets to acquire a difference maker, but whether they do that remains to be seen.

If they choose to pursue another player on the trade market, there are still needs that could be filled in addition to the recently filled second-line center need. Some players fit those requirements, but can the Jets find a way to bring them in as they look to reestablish themselves as a lethal force in the Western Conference?

A Difference-Making Defenceman

After addressing their need for a second-line center, the Jets’ next pressing need is on the back end, specifically in their top four. The top two pairings have remained relatively unchanged since the beginning of the season, with Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo making up the top pairing, and Brenden Dillon and Neal Pionk on the second pairing.

Ultimately, the best thing for the Jets would be to acquire a right-handed defender who would shift Pionk to the third pairing to play sheltered minutes, which would be beneficial. Pionk, who had a strong start to the season, has fallen into old tendencies and has been struggling mightily over the past several months.

Ideally, a perfect fit for this role would be a strong defender who can move the puck fairly well. Names have been thrown out for months now, but there are fits with some of those names as the deadline approaches.

Chris Tanev a Fit?

Chris Tanev is a great fit for the need, as he plays a fantastic defensive game and has historically been a decent puck mover, although this season hasn’t been up to par. He also tends to do whatever it takes to prevent the puck from reaching the net, and it’s been a while since the Jets have had someone so willing to even use their face to block shots. At 6-foot-2, he’s got size and the ability to skate, which would be a welcome addition to the Jets’ top four.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tanev owns a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC), but that shouldn’t necessarily be of worry. He has a history with the city, playing parts of his first professional season with the Manitoba Moose in 2010-11. Combine that with his brother Brandon’s stint in Winnipeg as a fan favourite, and chances are the good word has also been passed along. Now, there are other factors to consider, but the chances seem as good as ever for someone to either waive an M-NTC or not have the Jets on it at all.

A Look at Sean Walker

While he’s not as much of a defensive defenceman, Philadelphia Flyers’ defenceman Sean Walker would also be a great fit in the top four. A talented puck mover, he would suit the Jets’ need for a defender who can help in transition.

The Jets have been lacking a good puck mover outside of the top pairing, and this would help to fit that mold while also providing a defensive upgrade on that second pairing. Not only that but he’s been effective on the Flyers’ penalty kill, which ranks second in the NHL.

Walker would likely be cheaper asset-wise than Tanev but would be equally as effective. Ultimately, it’s about fit, and he would likely fit the Jets’ needs more than Tanev, but the coaching staff would look fondly at Tanev’s style. Both moves would be a splash and could help to push the Jets even further.

A Middle-Six Forward

While the Monahan addition helped a forward core that was in desperate need of an offensive safety blanket, there remains a spot to be filled to help fully optimize an already dangerous forward group. That spot has been occupied nearly all season, but the third-line right-wing spot is an area that could be upgraded.

The line has seen Adam Lowry centering Nino Niederreiter and Mason Appleton for the entire season thus far, but after a hot start, they’ve been relatively cool for some time now. Ideally, an addition would slot into Appleton’s spot, providing the Jets with a player who can play a complete game with some offensive upside.

There aren’t many right-wing eligible players floating around who would fit that role, but one who came to mind was Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals. He hasn’t necessarily flourished in Washington, but his 16 goals in 47 games this season would rank second among Jets’ forwards.

Anthony Mantha, Washington Capitals (Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

He also isn’t a slouch defensively, playing a solid two-way game that would fit perfectly alongside two sound players like Lowry and Niederreiter. It would have the potential to become a dominant line, increasing the impact of an already dangerous forward group.

There is one issue, that being Mantha’s $5.7 million salary, which could be solved with a bit of retention from the Capitals. If an understanding could be reached, and that salary could be reduced, this seems like it could be a great fit for the Jets.

Are The Jets Done?

This is a team that has stumbled mightily over the past two weeks, which isn’t to say they aren’t good enough for additional moves, but it is most certainly a factor in whether general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff makes another move before or on deadline day. With the team back at relatively full strength after the break, this is where they’ll look to reestablish themselves as a force.

Cheveldayoff will likely gauge any future successes as a measuring stick in terms of needs at the deadline, and it definitely helps that they seem to be getting back on track after their win over the Penguins. Regardless of what happens, it’s clear some areas could be improved to an already good Jets team, and it will undoubtedly be an interesting month leading up to the March 8 deadline.