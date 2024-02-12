Flames’ Huberdeau Getting Back to Being a Star-Calibre Player

It took quite some time, but Calgary Flames fans will gladly admit, later is better than never. It really appeared as though Jonathan Huberdeau’s struggles may simply be a player who just lost the talent he once had. The 30-year-old recorded just 55 points in his first season with the Flames, and was even worse through the first half of 2023-24.

As bad as Huberdeau was this season, he is now playing his best hockey as a Flame. With two points in Saturday afternoon’s win over the New York Islanders, he now has 15 points through his last 15 games. It isn’t as if he is simply lucking out on secondary assists, either, as he has been very noticeable on the ice on plenty of occasions throughout the stretch.

Playoffs in Reach

Thanks in large part to Huberdeau’s improved play, the Flames are right in the playoff mix. They have won four games in a row, which has them just one point behind the St. Louis Blues for a wild-card spot. Should he continue hovering around the point-per-game mark for the remainder of the season, it feels likely that the Flames will sneak into the postseason.

A big reason as to why the Flames have improved as of late is thanks to the addition of Andrei Kuzmenko, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Elias Lindholm. The 28-year-old Russian forward has fit in seamlessly on the Flames’ top line, and seems to be helping Huberdeau get back to playing like a first-line forward.

Also helping Huberdeau is Yegor Sharangovich, who is the third player on the Flames’ newfound top line. The three have displayed great chemistry in the three games they have played together, and have gained the trust of head coach Ryan Huska. They should continue to get plenty of opportunities together moving forward, which bodes well for the Flames’ success.

Flames Will Take Good From Huberdeau

As disappointing as it is to say, it seems unlikely that Huberdeau will ever get back to the player he was during his 115-point season. What hurts so much about that is the fact that shortly after arriving in Calgary, he signed an eight-year, $84 million extension that was offered to him under the assumption that level of production would continue.

That said, if Huberdeau can continue being a point-per-game player moving forward, the Flames will more than take it at this point. Keep in mind, this was a player who just months ago was considered by many to have the worst contract in the NHL. While a $10.5 million cap hit is still a lot for a point-per-game player, it looks far better than what he had been before this recent stretch.

It is also possible that after a long adjustment period, Huberdeau is finally beginning to settle into Calgary. It was well reported that he was extremely dejected to be traded by the Florida Panthers, the team that he spent the first 10 seasons of his career with. Perhaps the sting of that deal has finally worn off, allowing him to get back to playing at the level he is capable of.

Huberdeau Deserves Credit

As frustrating as Huberdeau’s overall tenure with the Flames has been, he deserves props for continuing to battle each and every night. His struggles have never been an effort issue, as it is clear that he is giving it his all every time he steps on the ice. That is a tough thing to do when things aren’t going well, especially when you have a vocal fanbase letting you know they aren’t happy with you. Some players tend to sink further and further when that happens, but it appears that Huberdeau was able to find a way to stay strong enough mentally, and is starting to get rewarded for that.