Flames Playoff Hopes Rest Solely on Markstrom’s Future

Though he may not be receiving a ton of Vezina Trophy conversation just yet, Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Marksrom has been one of the best in the business this season. The 34-year-old started slow, but has been absolutely incredible over the past three months, and is undoubtedly the biggest reason why the Flames remain in the playoff picture.

Through 33 appearances, Markstrom has compiled a 2.50 goals-against average, along with a .916 save percentage. While those numbers are solid, what really shows just how good Markstrom has been is his 32.77 goals saved above expected (GSAx), which ranks first amongst all NHL goaltenders. Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck sets second in that category at 29.35, while Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks sits third with a GSAx of 22.85.

Markstrom Trade Would Seal Flames’ Fate

Given how well Markstrom has played this season, trade speculation has run rampant involving him in recent months. After all, the Flames entered the season with middling expectations, and are looking toward building to the future. Their recent trade, which sent Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks, proved just that.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What makes trading Markstrom difficult, however, is that the Flames remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. Though they had their four-game winning streak snapped by the New York Rangers last night, they are still just three points behind the St. Louis Blues for a wild-card spot.

While the Flames have had solid seasons from several individuals, it is obvious that Markstrom is the biggest reason they remain in the playoff picture. If they were to move on from him ahead of the trade deadline, it is a near guarantee that they would begin to slide down the standings, as it is hard to envision either Dustin Wolf or Dan Vladar playing at such an elite level.

Markstrom in Vezina Conversation

Though his 2023-24 season started slowly, Markstrom’s play, particularly as of late, is beginning to generate league-wide buzz. In a year where many of the NHL’s usually elite goalies have struggled, the Vezina Trophy is a wide-open race right now, and Markstrom is starting to make his way into the conversation.

If the Flames elect to hold onto him for the remainder of the season, his shot at a Vezina, which would be the first of his career, would increase. Not only would he be able to stay where he is comfortable and remove any trade anxiety, but he would also continue to have a shot at carrying the Flames to the playoffs. Should he remain in Calgary and bring the Flames to the playoffs, his shot at claiming the Vezina would be high.

Markstrom has been a Vezina finalist just once in his career, which came with the Flames in the 2021-22 season. He wound up finishing second in voting for New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. His closest finish aside from 2021-22 came in 2019-20 with the Canucks, where he was voted fourth, behind only Hellebuyck, Tuukka Rask, and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Deadline Quickly Approaching

Though it remains up in the air whether Markstrom finishes the season as a Flame, fans will have their answer soon. The March 8 trade deadline is quickly approaching, giving general manager Craig Conroy little time to work with. The good news is that there is no major rush on getting a deal done, as Markstrom is under contract through the 2025-26 season. If the Flames continue to remain in the playoff race, which feels likely with the way Markstrom is playing, perhaps Conroy holds onto him in order to try and give the team and its fanbase their first playoff experience in two years.