Rielly Takes Exception to Greig’s Empty Net Slap Shot – Reactions

In the final installment of the Battle of Ontario for the 2023-24 season, the Ottawa Senators came out on top with a 5-3 victory. It was a pretty quiet game with some back-and-forth scoring for the majority of it, and one takeaway from the game was the lack of penalties called by the referees. Only two minor penalties were called, and the game was starting to get physical in the tail end of the third period.

After taking a few extra cross-checks the shift before, Ridly Greig had the opportunity to seal the game with an empty-net goal. As he hustled down the ice, he realized he was all alone and took a high-effort slap shot from the hash marks. Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly didn’t appreciate the extra, unnecessary effort put into the insurance marker and took exception and cross-checked Greig up high after the goal. Here is a look at Greig’s decision, Rielly’s reaction, and some online responses from former NHL players and media members.

Greig Breaking “Unwritten” Rule

Unwritten rules are all around the sport of hockey. Don’t shoot up high on the goalie during warmups, don’t cross the center line during warmups, don’t snow the goalie, and tap in an empty-net goal. Those are some of the biggest ones. Now, how enforceable is an unwritten rule in hockey? Well, they aren’t really; that is why they are unwritten.

Ridly Greig, Ottawa Senators (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

There is no doubt that Greig’s shot was unnecessary. To give some context into why Greig decided to make sure to put emphasis on the goal, he took quite a beating in front of the Leafs’ net just a few minutes prior. As mentioned, not many penalties were called, but that wasn’t because there were simply no infractions. Greig and Jake McCabe were in a typical net-front battle that was getting a bit out of hand, and McCabe gave Greig a cross-check that rode up the back and slid into the neck/head area, sending him to the ice. The lack of penalties called in the game was part of what led to this kind of stuff, and McCabe should have received a penalty here at the very least, and off-setting minors would have been justified.

When Greig saw he had an opportunity to seal the game, he took it and ensured the Maple Leafs knew it was him. Greig is the type of player who thrives on getting under the opponent’s skin. He did just that and paid the price for his actions.

Rielly Takes it Too Far

I don’t think very many people have an issue with Rielly having a physical response to Greig’s actions. Getting upset and reacting is justified. Unfortunately for Rielly, Grieg, and the Maple Leafs, Rielly took it too far and cross-checked Greig in the head. This is the second time a Senator has received a vicious cross-check to the face in two months.

Hockey is a sport in which you can drop your gloves and punch an opponent in the face. A cross-check like that is completely unnecessary. Did Rielly mean to get Greig that high? Maybe not; he could have been aiming for the arm and just got it up a little high, but if there was any intent to hit Greig in the face, there would likely be significant supplemental discipline.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rielly received a five-minute penalty and game misconduct for the cross-check and was defended by his coach in the post-game press conference.

Sheldon Keefe on what he thought of Morgan Rielly’s reaction to cross checking Ridly Greig for the empty net slapshot: “I thought it was appropriate,” then later added, “Our players have the right to react.” Followed up and asked why it was appropriate, “It’s pretty apparent.” TSN’s Claire Hanna on X

What seems to get lost in many arguments about the hit is that there are two sides. Both players did something they shouldn’t have. One was an unwritten rule; the other was an obvious, enforceable, written rule.

Reactions to the Play

Many people have given their reactions to this goal and subsequent hits afterward online.

I sincerely believe Morgan Reilly should get suspended, but…



I also happen to love everything about that sequence last night. I love that Greig is slowly embracing the heel role, and I love the response from Reilly. It’s entertaining and everybody is talking about it. This could be the little spark the Battle of Ontario needed. Just my opinion. TSN’s Marc Methot on X

Greig probably shouldn’t have dished out a slapper 5 feet in front of an empty net, but Rielly’s gonna get a look from the NHL for that crosscheck to the face. The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on X

I have no issue with what Morgan Reilly did. You can’t say “the Leafs are soft” and get mad when players do that. He could’ve lowered the stick, sure. But if you take a half-clapper in an empty net, you gotta expect a response is coming. Especially in a rivalry game. Staff & Graph Host Rachel Doerrie on X

I watch that play and agree with Rielly’s reaction, save for the fact that he got Greig up high. (Obviously don’t love that!)



But I also watch that and think it’s Greig being a rat, which I also enjoy. The Athletic’s Hailey Salvian on X

Morgan Rielly did the right thing. Breakfast Television’s Sid Seixeiro on X

A response was warranted.

Crosscheck to head, maybe not. Former NHLer Jay Rosehill on X

I love that from Reilly. Battle of Ontario is back #LeafsForever Former NHLer Luke Glazdic

These are just some of the thousands of responses this scene provoked online. There are takes to back up any argument, but the one takeaway is that many former players can justify what Rielly did, while many media members are against the actions, saying they went too far.

In the end, two things are true. Greig took an empty-net goal too far, and Rielly took his reaction too far. Rielly will likely receive a suspension, and the Maple Leafs will miss their star blue-liner for a few games.