NHL Rumors: Sabres, Capitals, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are rumored to be shopping Casey Mittelstadt. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals and Max Pacioretty might be on the same page when it comes to a trade deadline deal. The Toronto Maple Leafs are said to be interested in Russian scorer Maxim Tsyplakov. Finally, are the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers both eyeing the same defenseman out of the Nashville Predators organization?

Sabres Trying to Trade Casey Mittelstadt

Per a report on the After The Whistle podcast on Friday, Andrew Peters revealed that he received information from a highly credible source indicating that the Buffalo Sabres’ general manager, Kevyn Adams, is actively seeking trade options for Casey Mittelstadt. The motivation behind this move, as per Peters, is Adams’ reluctance to commit financially to the 25-year-old forward.

Casey Mittelstadt, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mittelstadt is approaching restricted free agency with arbitration rights effective July 1. Currently in the last season of his three-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million, the versatile forward broke with out last year with a 59-point season. He currently leads the Sabres in scoring, amassing 42 points in 50 games.

Elliotte Friedman said on the recent 32 Thought podcast, “If you’re not going to pay him, he’s not going to be happy. And that doesn’t mean Casey Mittelstadt is a bad guy, but what it does mean is that he’s going to look at everybody around him and say, all these guys got paid and I didn’t.”

Capitals Might Move Max Pacioretty

According to Pierre LeBrun, 35-year-old winger Max Pacioretty might be a player to watch ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. The winger could be open to waiving his no-trade clause to join a contender. LeBrun writes in a recent column for The Athletic:

For starters, Pacioretty has a 100 percent, full-no move clause, so he and agent Allan Walsh control that process. But my sense is, for the right fit and a chance to chase a Cup, he might waive. Edmundson’s Cup-winning pedigree and cheap AAV will interest a contender in a secondary role. source – ‘LeBrun rumblings: Oilers’ gameplan for the trade deadline, plus latest on Lindholm, Lightning, more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 02/09/2024

Pacioretty joined the Capitals on a one-year deal in free agency after recovering from tearing his Achilles tendon twice in less than two years. Having undergone rehabilitation in Washington, he made his debut for the Caps on January 3. In 14 games with the team, he has accumulated seven points (1 goal, 6 assists). He is set to play his 15th game of the season, triggering his next games-played performance bonus valued at $500k.

Maple Leafs Among Numerous Teams Expressing Interest in Maxim Tsyplakov

Maxim Tsyplakov’s remarkable performance in the KHL this season has attracted substantial interest from NHL teams, with at least a dozen expressing a desire to sign the winger for the upcoming season. Among them are the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tsyplakov’s agent, Alexander Chernykh, confirmed this information to The Athletic’s Joshua Kloke.

Kloke writes:

Tsyplakov is a skilled and sizeable right-winger who has 30 goals in 45 games this season with Spartak Moscow. Listed at 6-foot-3 inches and 190 pounds, Tsyplakov brings heaviness and physicality. At 25, he has seven seasons of KHL experience, all with Spartak Moscow, under his belt. He is in the final season of his KHL contract. source – ‘Maple Leafs pursuing Russian forward Maxim Tsyplakov: Who is he, what can he bring?’ – Joshua Kloke – The Athletic – 02/09/2024

Described as a robust and agile skater, Tsyplakov, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound right-winger, has amassed an impressive 30 goals in 45 games with Spartak Moscow this season. Despite concerns about his shooting rate, which has experienced an unusual surge. Tsyplakov’s outstanding speed ranks in the 97th percentile among KHL forwards. He is currently in the final year of his KHL contract. Kyle Cushman of The Score notes Tsyplakov’s potential as a prospect, emphasizing his physical play, making him the fourth-highest hitter among KHL forwards.

Oilers and Canucks Both Showing Interest in Alexandre Carrier?

In the latest reports from Nashville Hockey Now, Michael Gallagher highlighted speculation from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, suggesting that the Edmonton Oilers could be considering Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier as a potential trade option. Additionally, Thomas Drance of The Athletic has identified Carrier as a trade target for the Vancouver Canucks. Both teams are looking at blue options, although it is being said the Oilers are prioritizing a forward ahead of the deadline.

Gallagher emphasized that Predators GM Barry Trotz is not actively shopping Carrier but is open to entertaining trade offers for the defenseman.