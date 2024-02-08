NHL Rumors: Oilers, Wild, Canucks, Flyers, Capitals

In today’s NHL news and rumors, the Edmonton Oilers are now said to be one of the teams interested in defenseman Chris Tanev. Add them to the list, which includes at least five or six teams. Meanwhile, are the Vancouver Canucks out of the running for Tanev? Could they be looking at Phil Kessel? The Philadelphia Flyers are on the verge of making a few moves, most notably trying to get a big return for Sean Walker. Finally, the Washington Capitals are shopping defenseman Joel Edmundson. What can he bring to a contender’s lineup?

Oilers Interested in Chris Tanev, Probably Not a Frontrunner

The Edmonton Oilers are actively pursuing seasoned defenseman Chris Tanev, according to reports. TSN’s Darren Dreger revealed on OverDrive that while not leading the race, the Oilers are among a growing number of teams expressing interest in the experienced player.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pierre LeBrun, in a TSN Sportscentre segment, outlined that the Flames are seeking a 2nd round pick along with an additional asset in exchange for Tanev. The question the Oilers will be asking is if they’re willing to pay that price and if Tanev is a clear upgrade on Cody Ceci in the team’s top four. With a reputation for handling tough minutes, Tanev could potentially be the ideal defensive partner for Darnell Nurse.

Related: NHL Rumors: Flames, Canadiens, Sabres, Rangers

In other Oilers trade talks, any speculation the Oilers might go after Pat Maroon stopped when the team added Corey Perry. Now, the Wild have placed the winger on injured reserve. The team announced that the veteran underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday and is set to miss the next four to six weeks.

Canucks Likely Out on Tanev, Like Phil Kessel

While on the Sekeres and Price Show, NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggested Tanev to the Canucks is still possible, but he doesn’t see it as likely. “I certainly wouldn’t rule it out,” he said. He added, “But if they were going to do it, why wouldn’t they have just done it in one shot? And I don’t have any evidence that, that was the case, that he was included in the deal.”

Latest News & Highlights

Seravalli did acknowledge that the Flames might have wanted to do the trade Tanev and Nikita Zadorov trades in separate transactions. It is believed the Canucks are still interested, but the price of a first-rounder has them pausing.

Rick Dhaliwal also says of the Canucks, “For those asking, the #Canucks are still poking around UFA Phil Kessel. I will have an update on Kessell on the show.” Rick Tocchet on Phil Kessel: “There’s value in Phil, I think he can still play, 100 percent.”

Flyers Want a First-Round Pick for Sean Walker

According to Seravalli, the Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly looking for a first-round pick in exchange for defenseman Sean Walker. He wonders if the market will support that. The Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning are possible destinations.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

Meanwhile, as per Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts column, Scott Laughton’s ice time is down this season and he could also be moved before the deadline.

The team is also trying to lay the groundwork to sign forward Travis Konecny and defenseman Nick Seeler. “Rasmus Ristolainen’s stock is up, but the contract is tricky.”

Capitals to Move Joel Edmundson

Friedman adds, “Washington could hold Dowd, but are looking to move Joel Edmundson. Edmundson will become a UFA in July and carries a cap hit of $1.75 million. Edmundson has contributed a goal and two assists in addition to delivering 28 hits, 41 blocks, and maintaining a plus/minus rating of minus-3 across 32 games. He would add size and shutdown defense to a contending roster. Teams looking for physicality and an intimidating edge might show interest, especially at the cost.