NHL Rumors: Flames, Canadiens, Sabres, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are expecting an answer from Noah Hanifin in the next couple of days so that the organization can move forward, one way or another. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are listening to trade calls on David Savard, but they aren’t actively shopping the defenseman. The Buffalo Sabres are hesitant to trade Erik Johnson, and the New York Rangers are hesitant to trade their 2024 first-round pick because of where the NHL Entry Draft is taking place.

Flames Expecting Decision From Hanifin

As negotiations between defenseman Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames reach a pivotal stage, TSN’s Chris Johnston anticipates a resolution within the next few days. Hanifin’s representatives are poised to present their final stance, creating an opportunity for the Flames to move forward. In the event an agreement is not reached, the Flames are prepared to dive into potential trade scenarios for Hanifin ahead of the March 8 deadline.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Johnston notes:

“If Calgary is not able to reach some kind of contract extension with Hanifin, they will use the time between now and March 8 to find a suitor, somewhere to trade him, and so we’ll keep our eyes on that.”

Still discussing the Flames situation, Pierre LeBrun added there are many around the NHL that the defenseman market will be set by a Chris Tanev trade. Similar to Elias Lindholm’s influence on the center market last week, Tanev is seen as a catalyst for potential domino effects in the rental defenseman landscape.

Canadiens Aren’t Shopping David Savard

LeBrun also adds that the Montreal Canadiens are listening to offers on David Savard, but they aren’t actively bringing up his name in trade discussions. He notes:

“The reality is: I don’t believe that the Montreal Canadiens want to trade David Savard. I think they value him for all kinds of reasons within the organization. But, they are a retooling team and they’re on listening-mode on a lot of players. So, if someone really sends them an offer that makes them really think, then yeah, he could be dealt.”

Sabres Want to Talk With Erik Johnson Before a Trade

That led to talk about Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson. He is currently an impending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and while there is a market for the player, he was acquired to serve as a pivotal leader for the youthful Sabres. Thus, Johnson’s future with the team remains uncertain.

While there’s a possibility of a trade, the Sabres have yet to confirm such a move. They aim to engage in discussions with Johnson and his agent, Pat Brisson, before determining the next steps regarding his tenure in Buffalo.

Rangers Want to Keep First-Rounder for Draft at the Vegas Sphere

The New York Rangers aim to improve their roster before the deadline and notably their coveted 2024 first-round pick would help them fetch a decent player. However, Darren Dreger reported that Rangers’ owner James Dolan is prioritizing retaining the 2024 pick so that the Rangers’ can stay in the spotlight at the draft and The Sphere, a Las Vegas venue he owns. While GM Chris Drury may consider alternative first-round picks, the Rangers remain committed to participating in the draft spectacle in Vegas.

Also, the Rangers placed forward Nick Bonino on unconditional waivers for purposes of contract termination. Dreger reports that “tire kicking on the veteran forward is already underway.” It shouldn’t be long before Bonino finds a new home and a new opportunity to resume his NHL season. Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports: “The #NYR gave Nick Bonino the All-Star Break to think things over after he cleared waivers. He decided he didn’t want to report to the AHL and asked the Rangers to terminate his contract. The team, which has a lot of respect for him, honored that request.”