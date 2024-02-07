Oilers Should Overpay in Trade for Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner

The Edmonton Oilers are in a strong position as they exit the All-Star Break. After a rough start to their 2023-24 campaign, they have fought back to a playoff spot with a lengthy winning streak and find themselves near the top of the Pacific Division. As we head toward the trade deadline, the Oilers haven’t made any moves, while some teams have been a bit more active. The Vancouver Canucks acquired Elias Lindholm in a blockbuster deal, and the Winnipeg Jets acquired Sean Monahan to bolster their forward group. While the Oilers would like to improve their lineup as much as they can, they have been wise to be patient and wait for the right deal to come to them rather than overpay for someone who could turn out to be a rental.

The Oilers made it clear when they acquired defenceman Mattias Ekholm that they’d prefer to make deals for someone with term left on their contract. They flipped Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, and two draft picks for Ekholm, who had several seasons left on his contract and remains a huge part of the Oilers’ blue line. If the Oilers want to do the same thing and bring in a player who can impact the team past this season’s postseason run, they should look to the Columbus Blue Jackets and target their captain, Boone Jenner.

Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There was a report recently that the Blue Jackets would listen to offers on forward Patrik Laine and defenceman Ivan Provorov but would be “highly unlikely” to move Jenner despite interest from around the league. While that makes a deal seem tough to pull off, that doesn’t close the door to the Blue Jackets being willing to move him. If the Oilers have a chance to bring him in and can make the money work, they should be willing to overpay to bring in Jenner. He is a proven leader who can provide a lot at both ends of the ice. He could move the needle in a way that pushes the Oilers from contender to favourite.

The Oilers made a smart decision signing Corey Perry before the All-Star break, as he’ll add physicality and scoring to the bottom-six. Adding Jenner to that group adds even more scoring and stabilized defensive play. It would be fairly likely Jenner plays on a line with Dylan Holloway, giving Holloway someone to learn the game from as he tries to elevate himself into a potential top-six forward with the Oilers in the future.

Who Is Boone Jenner?

Jenner is a 30-year-old left-shot centreman from Dorchester, Ontario. He was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft at 37th overall after a strong showing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Oshawa Generals, where he scored 25 goals and added 41 assists for 66 points through 63 games. Jenner would return to the Generals the following season, where he was named captain, scoring 22 goals and adding 27 assists for 49 points through 43 games. He established himself as a strong two-way forward who had the potential to be a middle-six forward in the NHL, but he has become much more than that with the Blue Jackets.

Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jenner returned for one more campaign with the Generals in the 2012-13 season and exploded offensively, scoring 45 goals and adding 37 assists for 82 points through 56 games. He got his first taste of professional action when he played five games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Springfield Falcons, scoring three goals and adding one assist for four points to finish off the season. Jenner’s rookie campaign in the 2013-14 season was impressive, scoring 16 goals and adding 13 assists for 29 points through 72 games.

Since joining the Blue Jackets, Jenner has played 692 games, scoring 183 goals and adding 164 assists for 347 points. He has been the pure definition of consistency, which was first stated by The Hockey Writers’ own Mark Scheig.

“Jenner’s impact cannot be understated. He’s the captain. He’s a leader on and off the ice. He’s a role model. He’s a community hero. His play at times this season had some even looking at him for the Selke trophy as best defensive forward. He’s a more complete player now.” – Mark Scheig (Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner: The Epitome of Consistency)

For the Oilers, who have struggled to find consistent play at both ends of the ice from their depth forwards for several seasons, they need to try and bring in a guy like Jenner. His style of play and work ethic is exactly what this team needs to have a successful playoff run and get them over the hump. If the Oilers have a chance to acquire Jenner, even if it requires them to overpay, they need to try and do it.

What Would It Cost to Bring in Jenner?

As mentioned, it would require a lot to trade for Jenner. He has term left on his contract, brings plenty of value to the Blue Jackets, and has proven he would be useful on just about any team in the NHL. To acquire him, it would cost the Oilers at least a 2024 first-round pick, one of Xavier Bourgault, Beau Akey, or Raphael Lavoie, an NHL-ready forward, and more. Theoretically, a deal between the two sides looks like the Oilers bringing in Jenner in exchange for Lavoie, Broberg, Evander Kane, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 third-round pick.

I know it’s a big package to bring in Jenner, and that may turn some fans off from the idea of acquiring him. However, he isn’t just a rental who can add some strength to the depth chart. He is a consistent leader both on and off the ice who plays at an elite level at both ends of the ice. Getting rid of five assets for one player is a hard pill to swallow, but it’s worth it for the value the Oilers are getting back. Hopefully, the Oilers try to make a deal work with the Blue Jackets and can have Jenner in their lineup as they look to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.