Connor Bedard Getting Closer to Returning to Blackhawks’ Lineup

The Chicago Blackhawks hit the ice for practice on Monday (Feb. 5) for the first time since the All-Star Break. Their record of 14-34-2 is currently last in the league. But the team still wants to make the most of their remaining 32 games. One player who everyone has their eye on is 18-year-old Connor Bedard, who’s currently recovering from a broken jaw.

Just when will he return to the lineup?! Here’s the latest updates.

Bedard’s Timeline

The Blackhawks’ star player was injured on Jan. 5, when he was hit by New Jersey Devils’ Brendan Smith on a rush during the game. Bedard underwent successful surgery on Jan. 8, and was back on the ice exactly one week later, on Jan. 15.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard is currently recovering from a broken jaw. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Granted, he donned a full face shield and wasn’t allowed to take slapshots or do anything that might involve him clenching his jaw. It became a running joke with the players, coaches and trainers that Bedard was begging to practice and they just couldn’t keep him off the ice. He would go out before practice, and then sneak back on after practice.

Obviously, if it was up to Bedard he’d be back playing games already. But he understands he needs to let the bones heal before he can take full contact again. The Blackhawks provided a timeline of six-to-eight weeks for full recovery, which would put his return somewhere between the weeks of Feb. 19 (six weeks) and Mar. 4 (eight weeks). Everyone is hoping for the former, since Bedard is young and healthy and should heal quickly. But he has to be officially cleared by the doctors first.

Latest News & Highlights

There was some positive news on the Monday after the All-Star Break, when the Blackhawks resumed practices. Bedard was seen taking slapshots and ramping up his conditioning on the ice. Yes, he was out on the ice both before and after practice, once again.

It looks like Connor Bedard has progressed to taking slapshots. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Qxha0QD9SF — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 5, 2024

Head coach Luke Richardson said this doesn’t mean the timeline has changed, but it is good progression. Richardson also indicated that Bedard might soon be able to start participating with the rest of the team in non-contact drills. Here’s more from the coach.

The timeline for bones to heal is still not good enough for a game. It doesn’t matter if you wear a bubble or not; the bubble can actually hit and it could probably do more damage in more situations than without it. He’ll have to get clearance from the doctors for when he can start exerting hard. But he’s starting to ramp up his conditioning, so that means he’s probably able to work harder and clench a little bit more, but I don’t know if he’s eating handfuls of nuts or stuff like that yet.

Sure enough, the very next day Bedard got his wish, and was finally out with his teammates. I’m sure this was a welcome sight to everyone, and a great step in the right direction for an impatient kid who can’t wait to play again.

Connor Bedard is participating in non-contact drills at practice. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/r9zT0hszMO — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 6, 2024

This still doesn’t change Bedard’s timeline, but it sure has everyone excited. It’s a storyline to follow in the next week or so, seeing as the six-week mark (Feb. 19) is less than two weeks away.

He’s an All-Star After All!

It turns out Bedard got to participate in the All-Star festivities this past weekend (Feb. 2-3) despite his broken jaw. Rumor got out on Friday that he was in Toronto, where the All-Star weekend was held. It was a surprise to everyone, and an awesome opportunity for Bedard even if he couldn’t participate in the actual game with his fellow hockey stars.

On Friday he accepted the award for IIHF Male Athlete of the year, and then was a guest passer at the one-timer shooting portion of the skills competition. I’m sure it was a great experience to be out on the ice with some of his idols.

look at this photograph pic.twitter.com/GRxOK38XuB — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 3, 2024

Bedard then participated in numerous interviews on Saturday, and he even judged some kids shooting skills at a Drag Release and Technique Competition. It’s just like Bedard to make himself available to sign autographs, and take time out for the fans. It’s all part of growing the game of hockey that he loves. Bedard is the next big thing, and he recognizes that and seems more than willing to do his part both on and off the ice.

Bedard is slowly but surely recovering from his broken jaw, and everyone in the hockey world is anticipating his return to play with the Blackhawks. It will certainly help the team, who’s been struggling to score with this young talent not in the lineup. I’ve already gone on record predicting his return for the week of Feb. 19.

We’ll just have to wait and see; but we should know soon enough!