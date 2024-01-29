Blackhawks Headed in Right Direction at All-Star Break (Seriously!)

Let’s face it, the Chicago Blackhawks DID NOT start out 2024 on the right foot. At one point in early January they had nine players on injured reserve, including 2023 No. 1 draft pick Connor Bedard. The last game before the All-Star break was their 20th consecutive road loss, which is a new franchise record, and they’re currently dead last in the standings. It’s been an uphill battle, to say the least. But what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, right?

As the team heads into the All-Star break there’s actually a lot of positives, especially if you step back and take a look at the big picture. Let’s discuss how the Blackhawks are headed in the right direction as they prepare for the last few months of the season, and beyond.

3 Solid Veteran Re-Signings

With the new year the Blackhawks wasted no time getting situated for the future. A long term plan is in place, and general manager Kyle Davidson is acting on it. He started on Jan. 12 by re-signing veteran and de-facto team captain Nick Foligno to a two-year extension with a $4.5 million annual cap hit.

Nick Foligno recently signed a two-year extension with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 36-year-old has really stepped up to the plate as a leader and a mentor, especially since the losses of other veterans Taylor Hall (season-ending ACL surgery) and Corey Perry (team misconduct). Foligno has also been a solid contributor on the ice, playing whatever role is needed from him. The Blackhawks gain some stability to their young team by keeping Foligno in the fold, and the veteran himself now has a chance to “put some roots down and dig in here”.

One thing Foligno did as soon as he re-signed was to rally for fellow forward Jason Dickinson to receive an extension as well. Sure enough, on Jan. 16 Dickinson signed a 2-year contract with a $4.25 million annual cap hit. Foligno got his wish, and the Blackhawks gained a two-way forward and another veteran player for two more seasons. Dickinson showed his leadership and the fact that he’s truly bought in with this statement.

Jason Dickinson selfishly wishes the extension with the #Blackhawks was longer because he “sees the potential” in the organization pic.twitter.com/MC72QUzIAe — Joe Brand (@Joe_Brand1) January 16, 2024

Last but not least, the organization signed goaltender Petr Mrazek to a two-year extension on Jan. 24, also with an average annual cap hit of $4.25 million. The 31-year-old has been a pleasant surprise in net this season. He’s finally healthy and playing at the top of his game, offering stability in the crease. Mrazek could be the perfect netminder to hold down the fort, giving the Blackhawks time to let some of their prospect goaltenders further develop.

Petr Mrazek has been a solid presence in net this season for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blackhawks might have gotten a decent return for all three of these players at the trade deadline on Mar. 8, but they saw the value of keeping them with the organization instead. These veterans are in place to lead the way with the younger players, and usher in the next generation of Blackhawks.

Blackhawks Slowly Getting Healthy

I mentioned above that the Blackhawks had nine players on injured reserve at the beginning of January. That number is still currently at seven players, but there’s hope on the horizon. Head coach Luke Richardson mentioned before the Blackhawks last road trip that forwards Tyler Johnson (foot) and defenseman Connor Murphy (groin strain) might join them on the trip. They didn’t, but I would expect them both to be available after the All-Star break. Johnson should give the Blackhawks more firepower on offense, and Murphy will offer better balance on defense.

The Blackhawks are sticking to their guns on a six-to-eight week timetable for Bedard to return from a fractured jaw. But the six-week mark is Feb. 19, and I wouldn’t expect Bedard to be out much past that. He’s already skating, and begging the staff and trainers to let him play. Yes, his jaw must heal, but he’s young and healthy and should heal quickly.

Connor Bedard is hoping to return to the Chicago Blackhawks’ lineup sooner rather than later from his broken jaw. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bedard’s return will be welcomed by all, and I would expect him to pick up right where he left off. Even missing time, he’s still the favorite to win the Calder Trophy this season for best rookie. Bedard currently boasts 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points. Minnesota Wild’s Marco Rossi is closest to Bedard with 13 goals, but he’s still only at 28 points. The Wild’s Brock Faber has an impressive 25 assists, but he still only has 29 points. Bedard still has an excellent shot at having the highest numbers when the season comes to a close.

Looking at the big picture, the Blackhawks have forwards Hall and Andreas Athanasiou signed for next season. Hall looks like he’s recovering well from his ACL injury.

Taylor Hall in the lab working to get back to 100% for next season 💪🏻#Blackhawks

(🎥IG: @hallsy09) pic.twitter.com/H1Q7xXkxIA — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) January 26, 2024

Things are a bit murkier for Athanasiou. He’s been out since Nov. 9 with a groin issue, and it’s unclear when, or if, he’ll return this season. Nevertheless, once he’s available his speed and creativity will be a welcome addition to the lineup.

Better Defensive Contributions

The Blackhawks are losing games at a steady clip, so it’s easy to jump to the conclusion they’re playing badly. But they’re actually making strides in the right direction defensively. They’ve been forced to play a simpler game with Bedard and other top forwards out. While this has definitely affected their ability to score (and win games), they’ve done a much better job of shutting down their opponent.

In the month of January, the Blackhawks held their opponents to two goals or less five times, and with the exception of their 6-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken, they were competitive in every other game.

I know, I know, they also lost 11 games, but you have to look at the baby steps. One adjustment they’ve made is having the F-3 forward, the last forward to enter the offensive zone on the rush, being more cautious in an effort to support the defensemen.

The players are also working on being “stiffer” with their neutral-zone traps and gap control, as well as stronger in their defensive-zone structure. This all forces opponents to dump the puck more, and keeps them on the perimeter with less of a chance to get off a good shot.

Let’s not forget top defenseman Seth Jones is back in the lineup (returned from a shoulder injury on Jan. 13), which is a big boost for the defensive corps. Alex Vlasic has come into his own this season as Jones’s steady partner and a top defenseman in his own right. Even when Jones was out, Vlasic had to step into THE top defenseman role, and he did an admirable job.

Seth Jones’ return from injury has been a big boost or the Chicago Blackhawks’ defensive corps. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the meantime, young D-men Kevin Korchinski, Isaak Phillips and Louis Crevier are gaining invaluable experience. Korchinski is holding his own and learning on the fly at just 19 years old. Phillips and Crevier are being rotated in and out of the lineup, and this will certainly give them a leg up when they’re ready to be full-time players.

Long story short, this 2023-24 campaign is helping these players to be better now, and in the future.

Richardson Building the Right Culture

It would be easy to throw in the towel as the losses keep adding up. But the Blackhawks aren’t doing that. For the most part, they’re competitive in every game. Even with all the cards stacked against them, they believe there’s a chance to win every night.

Key players are out with injuries, and the Blackhawks are basically up against a more talented team every time they hit the ice. But the work ethic is there, and this has led to some very close and exciting contests.

The players have bought in to what Coach Richardson is preaching. They understand that this is a process, and they want to be along for the ride. They realize they’re not just here to win now, but to learn and develop along the way to becoming a contending team.

Chicago Blackhawks’ head coach Luke Richardson has the team competing hard, and bought in to the long term plan. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Heck, three veterans that could have gone and chased a Cup decided to sign extensions in Chicago instead. Sure, they’re getting paid handsomely to do it. But guys at that stage in their careers have already made plenty of money. They want to be somewhere they’re happy, and feel they can make a difference.

That mindset trickles down to the younger players as well. And who doesn’t want to play with Connor Bedard?!

More Talent on the Way

The Blackhawks have one of the best prospect pools in the league right now, and some of these players should be available next season, or even at the end of this season.

Forward Frank Nazar, the Blackhawks’ 2022 13th overall draft pick, is having a phenomenal season with the University of Michigan, posting 13 goals and 32 points in 24 games. Oliver Moore, the Blackhawks’ 19th overall pick in the 2023 draft, currently has six goals and 19 assists for 25 points with the University of Minnesota. D-man Sam Rinzel, drafted 25th overall in the 2022 draft, also plays for the University of Minnesota, and boasts 22 assists (23 overall points) in 26 games.

Chicago Blackhawks’ 2022 13th overall draft pick Frank Nazar is a promising prospect that could join the team in the near future. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Forward Landon Slaggert, drafted 79th overall in the 2020 draft, says he plans to sign with the Blackhawks after his senior season with Notre Dame.

Rockford IceHogs’ rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro was recently named an AHL All-Star. Other players to watch from the IceHogs include defenseman Nolan Allan, forward Colton Dach and netminder Drew Commesso.

Many of these young players could join the Blackhawks in the near future, whether it be after their current seasons end, or out of training camp next season. They will bring more energy and talent, and consequently more excitement and success in the future.

Not to mention the Blackhawks currently own two first-round and two second-round draft picks in the 2024 draft, and more than likely will receive another high pick after they finish at or near the bottom of the standings this season.

This is a building year for the Blackhawks. Fans just need to have patience and look at the big picture. While it might be frustrating right now, the Blackhawks really are headed in the right direction. They have a cornerstone player in the fold, talent in the pipeline, solid veteran players to lead the way, and a coaching staff that’s committed to developing players and building the right culture.

On Feb. 7 the Blackhawks will take to the ice for the last 32 games of their 2023-24 campaign. Yeah, there’s still going to be more losing. But the team will look to improve as they go, and head into the offseason on a high note. Then the 2024-25 campaign will be dedicated to taking the next step towards contention.