Blackhawks Sign Jason Dickinson to 2-Year, $8.5 Million Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks made headlines on Jan. 16 by signing forward Jason Dickinson to a two-year, $8.5 million extension that will keep him with the club through the 2025-26 season.

Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension on Jan. 16, which will see the forward earn $4.25 million per season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The 28-year-old Dickinson is having a career season, scoring 14 goals and seven assists through 43 games. His previous career high in goals was nine – a mark he’s reached twice through his first eight seasons in the NHL.

Related: Jason Dickinson Making Case to Be Part of Blackhawks Future

Latest News & Highlights

Last season, Dickinson scored a career-high 30 points (nine goals and 21 assists), and he is expected to smash that mark in the second half of 2023-24.

Extending Dickinson Was The Right Move

There were some questions as to whether the Blackhawks, who as of Jan. 16 are 12-29-2 with 26 points and 31st in the standings, would start selling off assets ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. But with the recent extension of Nick Foligno and now Dickinson, the Blackhawks are indicating that they’re not just trying to stockpile draft picks; they want to retain NHL-caliber players.

“Jason adds a unique two-way game to our lineup and his compete level is consistently strong every night,” said Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson in a team statement. “He’s showing his offensive game this year, which has been a huge lift to our team. His leadership has been instrumental, and the impact has been evident around the room, particularly with our young guys.”

“We’re excited to bring him back and to see him continue to grow with our team,” he continued.

There’s no doubt that Dickinson could have fetched a third-round pick, maybe even a second, from a team trying to add depth for a Stanley Cup run. Don’t forget, on the eve of the 2022-23 regular season, the Vancouver Canucks gave a second-round pick to the Blackhawks so they could take on Dickinson and his $2.65 million cap hit. Getting at least two high picks out of a player, who may be a third-liner on a championship squad, would be impressive asset management for Davidson and his group.

Related: Blackhawks Bytes Foligno Style: Bedard, Dickinson, More

However, the Blackhawks already have 18 draft picks between the 2024 and 2025 Drafts, four of which will be in the first round and another four in the second. You can only stockpile so many eggs before you need some chicks in the henhouse. As my THW colleague Brooke LoFurno pointed out in one of her recent columns:

Where do you find the constant when everything about the Blackhawks has been in disarray? Everything from injuries, contract terminations, losses galore, and uncertainty have plagued the locker room since the beginning. Unfortunately, those aspects can cause a downward spiral that is hard to overcome because it tests resiliency. When faced with hardships on a young squad, they need a steady voice and one that has brought them that is Dickinson. – from Jason Dickinson Making Case to Be Part of Blackhawks Future, Brooke LoFurno, The Hockey Writers, Jan. 10, 2024

Speaking with reporters after the news broke, Dickinson had a big smile on his face.

Jason Dickinson had a big smile on his face this morning.



“Not gonna lie, I would’ve liked a few more years. Because I see what’s down the line. I see the potential. I see where things can go and I would love to be a part of that. I’m a building block right now. As we move… — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 16, 2024

We’ll have to see how things play out. In the meantime, the Blackhawks can take comfort in knowing they secured a legitimate player for the next two years. Dickinson called himself a building block, and you don’t have to be an engineer to know that’s what you need for a rebuild.