2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule

Eastern Conference Round 1

New York Rangers v. Washington Capitals

Game 1: Capitals at Rangers — Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, TVAS, MSG, MNMT)

Game 2: Capitals at Rangers — April 23, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW)

Game 3: Rangers at Capitals — April 26, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS)

Game 4: Rangers at Capitals — April 28, 8 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP)

Game 5: Capitals at Rangers — May 1, TBD

Game 6: Rangers at Capitals — May 3, TBD

Game 7: Capitals at Rangers — May 5, TBD

Florida Panthers (1A) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (WC1)

Game 1: Lightning at Panthers — Sunday 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, TVAS, BSSUN, BSFL)

Game 2: Lightning at Panthers — April 23, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN360, TVAS)

Game 3: Panthers at Lightning — April 25, 7 p.m. ET (TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS)

Game 4: Panthers at Lightning — April 27, 5 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, TVAS, SNE, SNW, SNP)

Game 5: Lightning at Panthers — April 29, TBD

Game 6: Panthers at Lightning — May 1, TBD

Game 7: Lightning at Panthers — May 4, TBD

Boston Bruins (2A) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3A)

Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins — Saturday 8 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS, CBC)

Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins — April 22, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Bruins at Maple Leafs — April 24, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC)

Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs — April 27, 8 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS, CBC)

Game 5: Maple Leafs at Bruins — April 30, TBD

Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs — May 2, TBD

Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins — May 4, TBD

Carolina Hurricanes (2M) vs. New York Islanders (3M)

Game 1: Islanders at Hurricanes — Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, BSSO, SNW, SNE, SNP)

Game 2: Islanders at Hurricanes — April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN360, TVAS)

Game 3: Hurricanes at Islanders — April 25, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN360, TVAS)

Game 4: Hurricanes at Islanders — April 27, 2 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS)

Game 5: Islanders at Hurricanes — April 30, TBD

Game 6: Hurricanes at Islanders — May 2, TBD

Game 7: Islanders at Hurricanes — May 4, TBD

Western Conference Round 1

Dallas Stars (1C) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (WC2)

Game 1: Golden Knights at Stars — April 22, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVAS, FX)

Game 2: Golden Knights at Stars — April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVAS)

Game 3: Stars at Golden Knights — April 27, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, SN360, TVAS)

Game 4: Stars at Golden Knights — April 29, TBD

Game 5: Golden Knights at Stars — May 1, TBD

Game 6: Stars at Golden Knights — May 3, TBD

Game 7: Golden Knights at Stars — May 5, TBD

Winnipeg Jets (2C) vs. Colorado Avalanche (3C)

Game 1: Avalanche at Jets — Sunday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN, TVAS)

Game 2: Avalanche at Jets — April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Jets at Avalanche — April 26, 10 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Jets at Avalanche — April 28, 2:30 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS)

Game 5: Avalanche at Jets — April 30, TBD

Game 6: Jets at Avalanche — May 2, TBD

Game 7: Avalanche at Jets — May 4, TBD

Vancouver Canucks (1P) vs. Nashville Predators (WC1)

Game 1: Predators at Canucks — Sunday, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS)

Game 2: Predators at Canucks — April 23, 10 p.m. ET ( ESPN2, SN, TVAS)

Game 3: Canucks at Predators — April 26, 7:30 p.m. ET (TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS)

Game 4: Canucks at Predators — April 28, 5 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS)

Game 5: Predators at Canucks — April 30, TBD

Game 6: Canucks at Predators — May 3, TBD

Game 7: Predators at Canucks — May 5, TBD

Edmonton Oilers (2P) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3P)

Game 1: Kings at Oilers — April 22, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Kings at Oilers — April 24, 10 p.m. ET (TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS, CBC)

Game 3: Oilers at Kings — April 26, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS)

Game 4: Oilers at Kings — April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, SN1, TVAS)

Game 5: Kings at Oilers — May 1, TBD

Game 6: Oilers at Kings — May 3, TBD

Game 7: Kings at Oilers — May 5, TBD