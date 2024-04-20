Bruins Predictions Against Maple Leafs in 2024 Playoffs

The 2024 NHL Playoffs are here, and the Boston Bruins are taking on longtime rival, The Toronto Maple Leafs, in the first round. This is certainly not the first time the two teams have met in the first round. The last time it happened was in 2019 when the Bruins won the series in seven games.

The Bruins come into this postseason having been ejected in the first round of the last two campaigns. After another very good regular season, the question is whether or not they have enough left in the tank to get them out of the first round and a run at the Stanley Cup.

With the puck drop for Game 1 right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to make a few bold and not-so-bold predictions for what will happen in this series.

Bold Prediction 1: David Pastrnak Scores a Hat Trick

David Pastrnak is quite familiar with hat tricks. He has 19 career hat tricks, 17 coming in the regular season and two in the postseason. He currently sits second overall in the Bruins franchise history, trailing only Phil Esposito, who had 26.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As the stats show, having a hat trick in the postseason is harder, but it’s obviously not impossible. Playing the Maple Leafs always seems to bring out the best in Pastrnak. In 42 career games against Toronto, in both regular and postseason, he has 55 points against them. He had six points in their four matchups in 2023-24.

Pastrnak had a great season, finishing with 110 points in 82 games and 43 points ahead of Brad Marchand, who was second on the team in points. That momentum should hopefully carry into a great postseason for him.

Not-So Bold Prediction 1: Series Goes to Seven Games

Before this season, the two teams had met in the playoffs three times since 2010, and each time, it went to seven games. It’s a safe bet that it will go to seven games again in this series. The teams’ history and long rivalry bring out the best in each other and the fans.

While the Bruins swept the Leafs in the regular season, the playoffs are a whole new beast, and no one should expect it to be that simple. These are two teams with great offensive firepower and some issues on defense. The real decision factor in this series will most likely come down to goaltending. It’s been solid for Boston all season, but it was a weaker area last season in the playoffs. On the flip side, it has not always been consistent in 2023-24 for Toronto, but Ilya Samsonov stood on his head last season to help the team finally get out of the first round.

Both teams are evenly matched, so I’d be surprised if it doesn’t go all the way to seven games. But then again, crazier things have happened in the NHL playoffs.

Bold Prediction 2: A Bruin Leads NHL in Points After First Round

This is definitely a bold prediction, especially considering the firepower gearing up for the playoffs. But my predictions have not been going great for me this season, so it’s go big or go home time. At the end of the first round, a Bruins player will have the most points across all NHL teams in the playoffs.

Pastrnak is an obvious choice for the Bruins. As mentioned, he had 110 points this season, good enough for fifth in the NHL. He trailed only Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Artemi Panarin. Of course, all four of those guys are also in the postseason, so it will be challenging for him to come out on top, but not impossible.

Again, though, anything could happen in the playoffs, and someone surprising could very well end up with the most points. Keep an eye out for Marchand and Pavel Zacha, both of whom also had good games against the Leafs all season and could be Boston’s not-so-secret MVPs this postseason.

Not-So Bold Prediction 2: Charlie McAvoy Leads Boston Blueliners in Points

With career seasons from many of the forwards and terrific goaltending once again from Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, Charlie McAvoy’s very solid season has gotten a bit lost in the shuffle. He continues to be the Bruins’ top defender and expect that to carry into the postseason.

McAvoy finished the season fifth overall in points on the team with 47 in 74 games. Additionally, he had a career high 12 goals. The next closest blueliner in points was Hampus Lindholm with 26. Barring injury, there is no reason McAvoy shouldn’t be the top point-getter amongst defensemen on this roster.

But do keep an eye on Lindholm. He did not have quite the same season as he did in 2022-23, when he had 53 points in 80 games and led the Bruins defensemen in points (McAvoy had 52). The playoffs, though, are a fresh start, and you never know what’ll happen.

The Final First Round Prediction

For a final prediction, I do think the Bruins will win this series. It will go to seven games, but I believe the Bruins will emerge victorious and break their streak of first-round exits.

The Bruins may have gotten the best of the Maple Leafs in the regular season, but that means nothing now. This postseason is an opportunity for redemption, but that can’t happen unless the entire roster is able to get involved in all aspects of the game. Head coach Jim Montgomery will be especially under the microscope after some questionable decisions he made in the first round of the 2023 playoffs that contributed to their early exit against the Florida Panthers.

Comment your predictions for the first round, and keep up with The Hockey Writers throughout the 2024 playoffs.