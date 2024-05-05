Maple Leafs’ Core Four Respond to Talk of Split After Game 7 Loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost another first-round matchup and the “core four” failed to take the team as far as early-season expectations would have suggested. Immediately after losing in Game 7 to the Boston Bruins, the media started asking questions of the team’s top stars, some specifically about what they believe needs to happen with the core moving forward.

NHL insiders were quick to suggest changes are coming. Many rightfully pointed out that those changes won’t be easy considering the no-move clauses and contracts the organization is tied to. That said, it feels like something has to change.

Insiders Believe Changes to the Leafs Roster Are Inevitable

There will definitely be change. Notable RFAs for the team include: Connor Dewar, Nick Robertson, Noah Gregor, and Timothy Liljegren Notable UFAs included: Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, TJ Brodie, Joel Edmundson, Mark Giordano, Ilya Lyubushkin, Ilya Samsonov, Martin Jones, and Matt Murray. But what about the core four?

Pierre LeBrun wrote: “Changes are likely coming for the Leafs but just a reminder that ‘blowing it up’ is not easy with core guys with full no-move clauses. Players have lots of leverage with those clauses. Trades are rarely full value as a result. Something to remember in the weeks ahead.”

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner Celebrate a Goal (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nick Kypreos said after the game that this core four mix has “run its course” and that, “Ya, that’s not happening” when it comes to all four sticking with the team. He believed that Mitch Marner was the player the team would move on from, but noted that his no-move clause puts him in the driver’s seat.

Elliotte Friedman believed the team probably should have been a lot worse than it was and could have used several excuses to explain the ups and downs. Changes would have been obvious if this series had only been five games. Instead, he believes the team will take a deep breath and then decide on what needs to be done.

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Predators, Hurricanes, Canadiens

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said they’ve been talking about the “core four” for a long time but noted that the group pulled together here in the last week. The group was different this year. “I thought we showed signs in this series of a team that could win.” He said there is a group of young guys that are really coming to help support and there’s a lot of good things happening. “There’s reasons for me to believe that this team will win.”

The Maple Leafs Core Four Respond

William Nylander said when asked: “Look I don’t think there’s an issue with the core. I think we were f—ing right there all series. We battled hard and got to Game 7 and OT. It’s a shi–y feeling.”

Auston Matthews said, “This is as tight as a group as I’ve been a part of. I feel like we say that every year but it truly, truly was, an incredible group, incredibly tight, the way we stuck together through the ups and downs of the regular season and the postseason, as tight as a group as I’ve been a part of.” He added when asked how badly he wants the core to stay together:

“I mean, of course, we’ve been through a lot together. In the end it’s not up to us, it’s a game of inches, you know, we quite haven’t gotten over that hump but through the years you grow and come extremely close and go through the ups and downs of everything together.”

Auston Matthews speaks to the media following a Game 7 defeat in the First Round. pic.twitter.com/RQgSqm2S5E — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2024

John Tavares was asked about the group and if the core four can win next season. “We’re right there. It’s a very small difference.”

The one person who didn’t have much to say after the game was Marner. Perhaps that’s not a coincidence considering Pastrnak walked him on the last play of the game and most of the talk of moving one from someone surrounds him. Kypreos said that Marner could command as much as $12.5 million, but said “The Leafs won’t go there.”