Bruins Third Line Essential to Game 7, Playoff Success

Game 7 between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs lived up to its billing, delivering the nail-biting intensity fans had anticipated. While the scoreboard reflected a low-scoring three-goal affair, boxscore numbers alone couldn’t quantify the match’s excitement. The standout of this crucial game, outside of the obvious in goaltender Jeremy Swayman and a stellar performance from defender Hampus Lindholm, was undeniably the Bruins’ third line, comprised of Trent Frederic, James van Riemsdyk, and Justin Brazeau.

James van Riemsdyk proved to be one of the best players for the Boston Bruins in their Game 7 tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs; a game that saw the Bruins come away victorious. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins’ third line emerged as a beacon of consistency and skill in a contest where every move was pivotal, despite facing the pressure of a win-or-go-home scenario. Regardless of team, you’d be hard-pressed to find a line that played a better, more consistent game than Frederic, van Riemsdyk and Brazeau in this series-deciding tilt. The trio would combine for eight shots on net, and logged 15:29, 14:27 and 14:45 of all-purpose time-on-ice, respectively, with the vast majority of that time coming at even strength.

What wasn’t marked in the boxscore, however, was the way that this line created its opportunities. Beyond mere statistics, their ability to generate scoring opportunities stood out. While the Bruins struggled by getting too fancy and failing to drive pucks on the net, the team’s third line was consistently wheeling and dealing, driving the net and creating prime scoring chances.

Though the Bruins consistently shot themselves in the foot over the past few games Strong puck-possession play, zone entries, stick-handling, skating and more were on full display in Game 7 and resulted in two points for the third line with van Riemsdyk and Brazeau picking up assists on Hampus Lindholm’s goal that tied the game for the Bruins less than a minute and a half after William Nylander broke the seal for the Maple Leafs. In a close, low-scoring tilt, points were never going to be the be-all, end-all of importance when evaluating play in this contest. Still, this line was the team’s most consistent throughout the game and it just felt like they would be rewarded at some point.

Bruins’ Third Line Must Complement the Team’s Top Players

It’s unfair to say that the Bruins will need their third line to be their best line for the remainder of the playoffs. It’s also unrealistic and would insinuate that their top two lines can’t get anything going against the Florida Panthers in Round 2.

Instead, it would be fair to ask that this third line continues to play to its identity, which was a focal point of Game 7, while the top players around them also contribute consistently. Though the team’s goaltending was never an issue this series, it was clear that some of the team’s top players were unable to consistently perform when the lights shined the brightest.

Players, such as David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha all had their share of struggles at different points of the series. Though others also struggled at times, the onus to rise above adversity and find a way to produce will always fall onto the shoulders of the team’s best players. These players must all play at the levels they’re capable of if the Bruins have any chance of turning this first-round victory into a deeper run. To be clear, all of these players listed found success at varying points in their opening series against the Maple Leafs; it’s the consistency that left a lot to be desired at different points in this seven-game matchup.

Pastrnak would score the game-winner for the Bruins, but his play in the final few games of the series was certainly a cause for concern. The hope is that he, among the other players listed, can consistently perform well for the Bruins as they sit just 12 wins shy of a Stanley Cup Championship.

The secret to success isn’t a secret at all; it’s a full team effort that requires the best players on the team to be the best players on the team. Anything complementary to that is a bonus, and the Bruins’ third line can be a very good bonus moving forward.

The Bruins will get their chance to play against the Panthers in the second round in what will serve as a rematch from their postseason scrap in the opening round just last season. Though the Panthers were able to come away victorious in that meeting and eventually make it to the Stanley Cup Final, they would ultimately fall short of their goal and lose to the Vegas Golden Knights. Both teams have a lot to play for, with the chance of qualifying for the Eastern Conference Final and inching closer to the Stanley Cup on the other side of this series.