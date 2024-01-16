3 Trade Destinations for Flames’ Blake Coleman

Blake Coleman is at it again. On Saturday night (Jan. 13) versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Coleman scored a goal and an assist in a 3-1 Calgary Flames win. The 32-year-old has been on fire lately, and this game marked his third-straight multi-point outing, with at least a point in seven of his last eight games.

While he is particularly hot as of late, Coleman has been fantastic all seaso. The two-time Stanley Cup winner is leading the Flames with 19 goals and 37 points through 43 games in what is quickly shaping up to be the best season of his career. Given that the Flames are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, it would be smart to move Coleman while his value is this high for future assets in return. Here are three teams that would be great fits.

Nashville Predators

It wasn’t expected, but the Nashville Predators are in a playoff spot at the halfway point of the season. Andrew Brunette has proven to be a great addition as their head coach, while Ryan O’Reilly has given them a ton of stability down the middle. That said, if they hope to be a playoff team, they could use some secondary scoring and have more than enough cap space to make room for Coleman.

The Predators could serve as a great trading partner for the Flames, with seven picks in the first two rounds combined in the 2024 and 2025 Drafts. Given that Coleman still has three seasons remaining on his contract with a $4.9 million cap hit, just one of those high picks may be enough for general manager (GM) Craig Conroy to move him.

Arizona Coyotes

Like the Predators, the Arizona Coyotes didn’t enter the season with high expectations but are right in the battle for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Some may argue that they would be better off missing the playoffs and settling for a high pick, but the team has struggled so much in recent years that allowing some of their young players to be in the chase for a playoff spot until the end of the season could be beneficial in itself.

The Coyotes could use some older veterans on their roster, and Coleman fits that bill. He does carry a full no-movement clause until the end of this season, but the Plano, Texas, native might have no issue moving his family to a warmer climate.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have limited cap room, so a move involving Coleman may have to wait until the offseason. That said, general manager Steve Yzerman has built his lineup with a mix of young talent and veterans, so Coleman seems exactly like the exact type of player he would want to add.

Coleman would make a speedy Red Wings team that much faster and could be a great complementary piece on the third line. The future looks bright in Detroit, so it would make plenty of sense for Coleman to accept a trade there in hopes of chasing down his third Stanley Cup ring.

Moving Coleman Creates Cap Flexibility

While it may be upsetting for some Flames fans to lose Coleman, given how well he is playing, the stats throughout his career suggest this level of play won’t last. Being able to move him while his value is at its peak would be a wise move for Conroy, as it not only brings in future assets but also gives the Flames plenty of cap room moving forward. Whether that will be used to sign free agents or make a trade remains to be seen, but at least it would give the Flames GM plenty of options moving forward.