Canucks News & Rumors: Pettersson, Miller, Tocchet & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Elias Pettersson is named the first star of the week. In more Pettersson news, the forward, along with teammates Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko, is headed to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3. Also, head coach Rick Tocchet will be the Pacific Division’s head coach at All-Star Weekend.

Pettersson First Star of the Week

The NHL named Pettersson the first star of the week for the week ending on Jan. 14. Along with the Swedish forward, Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman was named second star, while Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev was named the third star.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pettersson earned the honour after an impressive week of play. He scored five goals, three of which were game-winners, and posted nine points in four games. Additionally, the Canucks went 4-0-0 during the week to climb to first in the Western Conference standings. Pettersson’s impressive week included two four-point games against the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. After the organization’s Jan. 15 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pettersson has 23 goals and 58 points in 44 games, good for the sixth in the NHL.

Pettersson is a pending restricted free agent this offseason, and his extension will be the Canucks’ biggest concern. General manager Patrik Allvin recently commented on contract talks.

“I have conversations, but nothing obviously has changed,” Allvin said. “We want to keep Petey here. He knows that. At some point, it’s going to come down to negotiations and if it’s working or not.

“We have another year with him as a RFA; we’re not going to lose him this summer (as a UFA). But that being said, I’m trying to plan for our team this year and next year, and I want him to be a big part of it.”

Five Canucks Headed to All-Star Weekend

The Canucks have five players headed to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. The first player named was Hughes on Jan. 4, while fans voted Pettersson, Miller, Boeser and Demko in on Jan. 13.

The Canucks are having a great season and are among the top teams in the NHL standings. All five players have played a massive role in the club’s success. Miller leads the team with 60 points, while Pettersson is second with 58. Hughes has the most points for a defender with 52 in 44 games, while Boeser is tied for fourth in goals with 27. Also, Demko is among the top five in all major goalie stats, including wins (31), goals-against average (2.47), save percentage (.919) and shutouts (four).

Pettersson is headed to his fourth All-Star weekend, while Demko, Hughes and Boeser make their second appearance. Meanwhile, this is the first time Miller is headed to All-Star weekend.

Tocchet to Named 2024 All-Star Coach

Joining the five Canucks’ players at the 2024 All-Star weekend in Toronto is head coach Tocchet. This will be the second time the head coach will make an appearance at the All-Star Game. He previously replaced Gerard Gallant as the coach for the Pacific Division at the 2020 All-Star Game when he coached the Arizona Coyotes.

Rick Tocchet, Adam Foote, Sergei Gonchar of the Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It’s a great honor, but I think it’s a representation of the organization and the players,” Tocchet said. “Plus the coaches, I love my coaches. They deserve as much as me to be there. So it’s just a celebration of everybody.

“It’s a fun time, a sit back and enjoy it time. You see the star players, let them enjoy it. It’s fun.”

Tocchet replaced former head coach Bruce Boudreau mid-way through the 2022-23 season and posted a 20-12-4 record. The late-season success with the club has continued into the 2023-24 season as the Canucks sit at the top of the Pacific Division with a 29-11-4 record. Tocceht has played a large role in turning the Canucks into a winning team, implementing a system to help clean up the team’s mistakes.

Canucks Pick Up Five Wins During Road Trip

The Canucks ended a seven-game road trip with a 5-1-1 record. The club started the road trip with a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues but followed up with five straight wings over the New Jersey Devils, Rangers, New York Islanders, Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. The road trip ended after a long travel day and a shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

The organization is first in the Pacific Division, Western Conference and the NHL, thanks to their 29-11-4 record. After their successful road trip, they have a five-game homestand before the All-Star break.