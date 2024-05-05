Canucks Have Fully Bought Into Coach Tocchet’s Mentality

As a result of the team’s win on the road, the Vancouver Canucks have moved into the second series in their Stanley Cup journey. In a tense and tightly contested matchup, the Canucks squeezed out a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The victory pushed them into the second round of the playoffs.

Three Reasons for the Canucks’ Victory Over the Predators

There were at least three reasons the Canucks beat the Predators. These include:

Reason One: The Canucks Performance Was Consistent

Throughout the game, the Canucks showed the consistency that has been a hallmark of their entire season. Despite facing a tough opponent in the Predators, the Canucks stuck to their game plan. Doing so demonstrated discipline and composure at both ends of the ice. This consistency allowed them to weather the Predators’ offensive onslaught and capitalize on key scoring opportunities.

Related: What Blueger, Suter, and Lafferty Have Brought to the Canucks

Reason Two: The Canucks Showed Defensive Resilience

One of the critical moments of the game came in the final minutes. After Elias Lindholm was called for an iffy penalty, the Canucks found themselves defending a six-on-four power play with the Predators pressing for the tying goal. The team fought like demons to stop the Predators from scoring. In doing so, they displayed remarkable defensive resilience under relentless pressure. To a player, they worked to block shots and sacrifice their bodies to preserve their slim lead. This defensive effort was key in ensuring the final victory and advancing to the next round.

Reason Three: The Canucks Had Outstanding Goaltending

A standout performance from rookie goaltender Arturs Silovs played a crucial role in the Canucks’ triumph. Silovs’ stellar play between the pipes, highlighted by key saves and calmness under pressure, kept the Predators at bay throughout the game. His play made him the first rookie goalie in franchise history to clinch a Stanley Cup series win.

The Hockey Central Panel Weighed In About the Canucks Win

After the game, David Amber and the Hockey Central panel discussed the factors contributing to their success. As the panel reflected on the game, they also emphasized the Canucks’ resilience, determination, and ability to thrive under pressure. With their consistency, defensive prowess, and outstanding goaltending, the Canucks have proven themselves as formidable contenders as they continue their playoff journey.

As seen in the video above, Amber and the Hockey Central panel discussion pointed to several keys to the Canucks’ Game 6 win against the Predators. Here’s a breakdown of these insights:

First, the panel highlighted the Canucks’ consistency throughout the season as a critical factor in their series victory. The team stayed the course despite facing challenges with lineup changes, especially in goal. Ultimately, they achieved their goal of advancing to the next round. Kevin Bieksa shared that the team had bought into coach Rick Tocchet’s continual focus on “learning to defend,” even when the team had started the season strongly. That ethos showed up in this series and allowed the team to win a dramatic 1-0 game to win the series.

Related: Arturs Silovs’ Confidence Soaring With Vancouver Canucks’ Win

Second, as noted above, the panel reinforced the powerful and dramatic ending of the Canucks’ Game 6 win. As they dissected the pivotal moments in the game, such as the final 30 seconds of frenetic play with the Canucks defending a six-on-four situation, they praised the team’s “desperation,” “full ice sacrifice,” and willingness to sacrifice their bodies to secure the win. They also alluded to the team’s togetherness in that, while this action was going on, the bench was “loving it.”

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Arturs Silovs watches as Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s shot goes wide during Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Ethan Cairns/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Third, to emphasize their point, the panel shared past footage of Marc-Andre Fleury’s similar scenario against the Detroit Red Wings to show that the kind of play demonstrated by the Canucks is “what it takes to win at this time of the season.”

Fourth, and finally, Kelly Hrudy noted that he wasn’t surprised with the team’s choice to go with the rookie goalie Silovs. He shared the example of past organizational leadership decisions with the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2016 Stanley Cup win, where Matt Murray had only 13 regular-season starts. Yet, he helped that team thrive during the playoffs.

Setting the Stage for a Great Canucks and Oilers Second-Round Series

The stage is now set for what might be a tremendous second-round series between the Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. Both teams took different paths to this point. Still, the winner of this series represents Canada’s best chance for a Stanley Cup win in many seasons.