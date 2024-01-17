What Blueger, Suter, and Lafferty Have Brought to the Canucks

After last season’s team missed the playoffs, the Vancouver Canucks made some significant changes during the offseason. Among those changes, the team added three forwards to their roster. Each of these newcomers — Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, and Sam Lafferty — has impacted the team positively during the season.

Teddy Blueger: Stability and Offensive Prowess

Blueger, a 29-year-old center, has made a notable impact in the middle-six this season. He also has taken a primary role as one of the team’s top penalty-killers. Despite a delayed start to the season due to an ankle injury, when he was able to start his season, he showed offensive abilities by scoring five goals and adding 13 assists (for 18 points) in 30 games. He also carries a solid plus-8 rating.

Conor Garland, Teddy Blueger, and Dakota Joshua have been a good third line for the Canucks.

In the later part of the 2023 calendar year, Blueger began to make key contributions to the team’s success. In his play, he’s demonstrated his versatility and two-way abilities. First, he has contributed offensively in several key games to contribute to wins. Second, his impact extends beyond scoring, with solid defensive performances.

Particularly impressive has been Blueger’s ability to adapt to different line combinations. Thus far, while he’s been especially solid in a third-line role, he has shown the ability to contribute anywhere he’s been placed in the lineup. His value on the penalty kill and his overall defensive reliability have further solidified his importance to the team.

This season, Blueger has shown a well-rounded skill set. He’s scored, played physical hockey, delivered hits, blocked shots, and maintained a positive rating in his plus/minus. Despite his injury setbacks on the season, he’s been rock solid as a Canucks’ middle-six forward.

In his short time with the Canucks, Blueger has been an offensive contributor who has also shown defensive reliability and adaptability. He’s become a valuable asset to his new team – and all for $1.9 million per season.

Pius Suter: Offensive Consistency and Resilience

Suter’s impact on the Canucks has been notable, especially in recent games. In early January, he scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Senators. This game pushed his production to four goals and three assists for seven points over six games. He’s had a strong offensive impact in his bottom-six role.

Despite primarily being a depth player this season (although he’s currently getting some reps as the team’s second-line center), Suter has made several significant offensive contributions. He’s scored eight goals and added four assists (for 12 points) and an impressive plus-13 rating in 30 games. Despite having injury challenges, including a lower-body injury that kept him out for several games and an early-season setback in November, he’s shown offensive consistency before and since his injuries.

Suter’s season with the Canucks has been characterized by his ability to put up points despite working to overcome injuries. When he’s recovered and returned to the ice, he’s responded with impactful games. He’s shown his value to the team’s middle-six forward group. Similar to Blueger, Suter can contribute in a variety of situations, which has made him a valuable player for the Canucks. And, he’s doing it for $1.6 million per season.

Sam Lafferty: Versatility and Offensive Contribution

Since Lafferty came to the Canucks in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, he’s had a surprisingly remarkable season. Thought to be a defensively solid, but low-scoring forward, he’s been able to contribute in a variety of different roles. He started the season positioned in the bottom six, but head coach Rick Tocchet has used him all over the lineup; and, he’s been effective everywhere he’s played. Currently, he’s put up 10 goals and added nine assists (for 19 points) in 44 games.

Lafferty’s impact extends beyond goal-scoring. He’s defensively effective and, similar to Blueger and Suter, he contributes in multiple facets of the game. While he came to the Canucks as a bit of a mystery, he’s a mystery no longer. As fans have seen what he can do, he’s solidified his place in the lineup. His adaptability and well-rounded game have made him a key player for the Canucks.

Two games ago, against the Buffalo Sabres, Lafferty scored the game-winner in a 1-0 win on the road. The 28-year-old forward’s timely goal gave Thatcher Demko a shutout. While he primarily operates in a bottom-six role, he’s currently on track for a career-best season. With 29 points in 44 games, he has become a strong offensive option for the Canucks.

Lafferty’s ability to score, especially in tight games, highlights his value to the team. As the Canucks push through the season, his clutch play will likely continue to play a pivotal role in their pursuit of success. And, he’s doing this on a salary of $1.15 million per season.

The Bottom Line for the Canucks’ Three Forwards

The Canucks’ three off-season front-line pickups have turned into a huge positive value for the team. All three have added to both the team’s offence and defensive systems. While they usually play down the depth chart, that doesn’t mean they haven’t impacted the team powerfully.

Each of the three has made a big impact on the Canucks’ successful season. They should be solid players both in the regular season and in the post-season. They are the kind of players who are also likely to show well during the playoffs. The Canucks did well to bring them into the team’s lineup.