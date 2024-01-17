Ethan Bear Scores First Goal as Member of Capitals

The Washington Capitals decided to sign defenseman Ethan Bear to a two-year contract this season after he returned from injury and he has been a solid player since joining his new team. In his ninth game as a Capital last night (Jan. 16), Bear scored his first goal and it ended up being the game-winner as the Capitals won the game 2-0 against the Anaheim Ducks.

In June 2023, it was announced that Bear would undergo shoulder surgery and miss at least six months to recover when he was a member of the Vancouver Canucks at the time. As a pending unrestricted free agent, the Canucks let Bear walk to free agency and when it came time for him to be able to play again, he chose not to return to Vancouver. This goal marks Bear’s second point of the season and he is currently on pace to reach ten points, but the way he’s been playing, he could shatter his career high of 21 that he reached when he was a member of the Edmonton Oilers back in the 2019-20 season.

Ethan Bear, Washington Capitals (Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images)

Bear was drafted by the Oilers in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and while he was never able to make himself a name in Edmonton, he has bounced around the NHL over the past several seasons and has built himself a reputation as a strong depth defender on contending teams. When he joined the Canucks after being traded from the Carolina Hurricanes, it was a move that helped revive his career and he has found himself in a great scenario with the Caps.

What’s Next For Bear & The Capitals?

The Capitals are in a very tight Metropolitan Division race and are hoping to make the postseason after missing the playoffs in the 2022-23 season. Bear has been, and looks like he will continue to be a huge part of the Capitals’ success as the team makes a push into the second half of the season. With a strong two-way game and two points through nine games so far in his first season as a Capital, he has quickly proven that he could be a useful part of the team’s near future.

Latest News & Highlights

Hopefully, the Capitals can continue to trend upward with their play, squeeze into a playoff spot, and have a chance at making a deep run in hopes of winning their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.