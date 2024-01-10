Capitals Missed Opportunity To Acquire Cutter Gauthier

The Washington Capitals have been surprisingly strong to start the 2023-24 season and they’re right in the middle of a battle in the Metropolitan Division, which is the tightest division in the NHL right now. While the Capitals didn’t have high expectations coming into the new season, they have proven plenty of fans around the league wrong as they look to make a shocking run and clinch a berth in the postseason. To be able to make a run in the playoffs though, they will need to make some upgrades that will benefit them now, but they should be looking to make trades that don’t negatively impact their future.

One player who was recently moved from his previous team was Philadelphia Flyers’ prospect Cutter Gauthier who was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round draft pick. For a price tag like that, the Capitals should’ve been trying to make a move for Gauthier. They have the assets to have matched the Ducks’ package and Gauthier would’ve been a player that can help them long-term, but they opted not to make any effort to bring him in and bolster their prospect pool. While he may not have been someone who could help this season, he could have been a huge part of the team’s future.

There are still plenty of options for the Capitals to go and acquire if they plan on being buyers this season, but Gauthier could have been someone they invested in regardless of their stance on the season heading into the deadline. He is someone who can provide plenty of offensive production down the line for them and could have bolstered their prospect pool immediately. For a team like the Capitals that have one of the weakest prospect pools in the NHL, missing out on Gauthier is a hard pill to swallow.

Who Is Cutter Gauthier & What Happened With The Flyers?

Gauthier is an American born in Sweden who was drafted by the Flyers in the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at fifth overall after an unbelievable season split between the U.S. National Development Program (NTDP) and the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the U.S National Team. In the USHL, he scored 19 goals and added nine assists for 28 points through 22 games while in the NTDP he scored 34 goals and added 31 assists for 65 points through 54 games.

Cutter Gauthier, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gauthier is in his second season with Boston College in the NCAA. Last season, he scored 16 goals and added 21 assists for 37 points through 32 games. This season, he has played 17 games scoring 13 goals and adding ten assists for 23 points. He could potentially sign with the Ducks near the end of the season and get a few games in once his NCAA season is complete, as NCAA players are allowed to sign with NHL teams as soon as their seasons are done.

When the trade was first announced, fans were shocked at the move. However, it quickly came out that Gauthier had been making it clear he had no intentions of ever playing for the Flyers, so they opted to move him. While his response and the way he handled it is getting backlash online, it seems as though the Ducks are extremely happy to have him and the Flyers handled it as professionally as possible.

How Could Gauthier Have Helped The Capitals?

If Gauthier had chosen to sign with the Capitals, he would have been allowed to play some games once his NCAA season was complete. If he could transfer his offensive game from the NCAA to the NHL and the Caps were in the playoff picture, they would have had a secret weapon on their hands heading into the postseason. Even if they weren’t, having him get used to the professional level and make the jump the following season, they would have had someone that for sure would have been getting Calder Trophy consideration.

Regardless, the Capitals missed out on a great player. Moving forward, they’ll have to try and find other trades to make that will benefit them in both the short and long-term so hopefully, they can make the right moves as we near the trade deadline and make a push for their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.