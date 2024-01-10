Schmaltz’s OT Winner Against Bruins Ends Coyotes’ Losing Streak

The Arizona Coyotes ended their losing streak on Tuesday of course in the most dramatic way possible. An OT winner against the Boston Bruins put the team back in the win column and the wild card race. There were a lot of elements to the big win. Here are some takeaways from the 4-3 win on Tuesday night.

Nick Schmaltz is Quietly on a Scoring Streak

Nick Schmaltz ended the game against the Bruins after he scored the game-winner on Jeremy Swayman who came into the game during OT in relief of injured goaltender Linus Ullmark. Many saw it as the goal that ended the Coyotes’ three-game losing streak. However, it was also Schmaltz’s third goal in three games.

Schmaltz had scored in the games against the New York Islanders and the Winnipeg Jets. He has four points in the past five games as well. He’s been playing in his usual spot alongside Clayton Keller. Alex Kerfoot centered the line until Tuesday when head coach Andre Tourigny shook up the whole lineup and Jack McBain was put as the new center.

McBain impressed Tourigny on the new look line with the coach complimenting the line at the end of the night. Keller scored the first goal and the line finished with three points split between the players.

Before the game against the Islanders, Schmaltz had a goal drought dating back to the Coyotes’ win in San Jose against the Sharks on Dec. 21. Before that, however, it had been a longer stretch between games with goals for him. The recent surge could be an indicator that his offense has returned and the top line could return to one of the best in hockey.

Dylan Guenther is Making a Case to Stay in the NHL

No one has been better in the last two games than Dylan Guenther. The 20-year-old has three points in two games, two of them goals. The speed and energy he’s brought since being recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners is what the Coyotes needed. Many of his teammates are impressed by what the young forward has done in only two games.

“That release is second to none,” Schmaltz said. “How many guys could shoot the puck like that? He’s got a special talent. He’s a heck of a player and he’s gonna be a big part of our organization for years to come.”

Dylan Guenther, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Yet, he’s most likely going back down to the Roadunners after Jason Zucker is done serving his suspension. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong had told media that it would be a short stint for Guenther as a reward for his recent strong play with the Roadrunners.

Despite this, Guenther has impressed many with his play in the past two games. He looks a lot better than what he looked like last season with the Coyotes. It wouldn’t be surprising if we see him again soon due to an injury to a roster player or with the trade deadline coming around the corner.

Guenther played on a line on Tuesday with another big-name Coyotes prospect: Logan Cooley. The two teamed up on Guenther’s goal and Cooley described it as a prime example of what the Edmonton native does best.

“He’s a shooter,” Cooley said. “When you’re in the offensive zone, you’re looking for him in the slot. Luckily, I found him and he did what he does best.”

Guenther has 28 points in 29 games with the Roadrunners this season. He’s been mostly playing on a line with fellow top prospect Josh Doan.

Back in the Hunt

The three-game losing streak took the Coyotes out of the second wild card spot which had looked well secured by them at the time. Now, they find themselves in a chase with the Seattle Kraken, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, and the Calgary Flames. The team knew how important the win was standings-wise.

“We needed it,” Schmaltz said. “We were in a skid there three in a row. It’s a tough league. It was a tough stretch for us in January or we know it’s kind of make or break for us. We’re trying to do everything we can to get as many points as we can this month and put ourselves in a good spot going into the break. That win was huge and we need to close it out again on Thursday.”

Tourigny knew it was a big one not just for the team but the locker room as well. The differences between Sunday’s loss and Tuesday’s win in the room were like night and day. The music returned and the whole team was energetic after the win against the Bruins. It’s the team Tourigny is used to seeing.

“I saw our team was back,” Tourigny said. “I saw the energy and their intensity. The no-quit care factor was so high. I’m really proud of the boys.”

However, the toughness doesn’t end. Although the Coyotes’ next opponent in the Calgary Flames doesn’t look like a tough one, it’s one the Coyotes need to win to keep pace with the rest of the West. After that, the team goes on the road where they’ve struggled immensely to win.

The Coyotes will need to jump out to a good start if they want to keep winning which is something they’ve struggled with recently. If they’re able to do so, the team should be able to keep feeding off that energy.

“We were not happy about our energy in the last couple of games,” Tourigny said. “It was really important for us to jump out there. Again, we didn’t find a way to score the first goal but the way we started the game, we’re extremely proud of the score after the first and we’re happy about the way we played. We often say if we take care of our performance, whatever will happen with the result most of the time it will end the right way. When it is not, it’s stuff you cannot control. The part we could control after the first was really good.”

The Coyotes are fifth in the Central Division with a record of 20-17-2. They have 42 points and sit one point back of the Oilers for the second wild-card spot. They will play the Flames next on Thursday.