Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 2 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(2P) OILERS at (1P) CANUCKS
Western Conference Second Round, Game 2
10 p.m. CBC, TVAS, SN, SN360, TNT, truTV, MAX
Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Oilers projected lineup
Warren Foegele — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane
Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Philip Broberg, Jack Campbell, Sam Carrick, Ryan Fanti, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Adam Henrique (undisclosed)
Status Report
- Draisaitl is a game-time decision but expected to play despite not practicing on Thursday and not taking part in an optional morning skate on Friday. He left a 5-4 loss in Game 1 on Wednesday with apparent injury, but returned to play in the third.
- Carrick, a center who played 16 regular season games and three in the first round for the Oilers after being acquired in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks on March 6, will play if Draisaitl does not.
- Henrique, a forward who was playing on the top line, is also a game-time decision after skating for a second straight day on Friday, his first time on the ice since Edmonton eliminated the Los Angeles Kings with a 4-3 win in Game 5 of the first round May 1. If Henrique can’t play, Foegele will move up in his spot on left wing of the top line after Janmark played in that spot in Game 1.
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo
Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Canucks will not make any lineup changes from Game 1.
