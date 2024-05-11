Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 2 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(2P) OILERS at (1P) CANUCKS

Western Conference Second Round, Game 2

10 p.m. CBC, TVAS, SN, SN360, TNT, truTV, MAX

Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Oilers projected lineup

Warren Foegele — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Philip Broberg, Jack Campbell, Sam Carrick, Ryan Fanti, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Adam Henrique (undisclosed)

Status Report

Draisaitl is a game-time decision but expected to play despite not practicing on Thursday and not taking part in an optional morning skate on Friday. He left a 5-4 loss in Game 1 on Wednesday with apparent injury, but returned to play in the third.

Carrick, a center who played 16 regular season games and three in the first round for the Oilers after being acquired in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks on March 6, will play if Draisaitl does not.

Henrique, a forward who was playing on the top line, is also a game-time decision after skating for a second straight day on Friday, his first time on the ice since Edmonton eliminated the Los Angeles Kings with a 4-3 win in Game 5 of the first round May 1. If Henrique can’t play, Foegele will move up in his spot on left wing of the top line after Janmark played in that spot in Game 1.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks will not make any lineup changes from Game 1.

