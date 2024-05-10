Draisaitl and Henrique Both Game-Time Decisions for Oilers

Both Leon Draisaitl and Adam Henrique will take warmups Friday night as the Edmonton Oilers prepare for Game 2 versus the Vancouver Canucks, but neither is guaranteed to go. Several reports out of the media scrum Friday morning suggest that Draisaitl characterizes himself as a game-time decision. Henrique seems less likely, but he’ll take the pre-game to see how he feels.

Forward Sam Carrick will take warmup in case either can’t go.

Full media availability with Draisaitl this morning would indicate he’s ready to go, although he wouldn’t directly confirm. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 10, 2024

Draisaitl has not practiced with the Oilers since Game 1. He left that game late in the second period with an unknown ailment. He returned for the third but didn’t look to be his normal self. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said after Game 1 that it was cramping that caused Draisaitl’s struggles, but Draisailt hasn’t skated with Edmonton since. Sam Gagner filled in for Draisailt in line rushes on Friday, hinting that the Oilers didn’t believe they would need to find a suitable game replacement.

Meanwhile, Henrique has been hampered by a lower-body injury since the Los Angeles series. He did not play in Game 1, even though the Oilers were expecting it wouldn’t be an issue that kept him out long-term. Henrique skated at practice, but sat out 3-on-2 line rushes. Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer thought Henrique might need another game, but that he’s going to take warmup means he’s close.

Oilers Are Hoping to Have Both Back

While it might be best for the Oilers to play things cautiously, they are now down a game in the series and stealing Game 2 in Vancouver would be big for their confidence after allowing four unanswered goals and not getting a shot on net in 23 minutes in Game 1 to give away the win. Draisaitl is also known to be a player who battles through injuries and pain, suffering a high-ankle sprain in a series with LA a couple of seasons ago and being a huge factor in the series, then going on to score 17 points in five games versus the Calgary Flames in Round 2.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

All that said, both players likely know their bodies and ability to battle through playoff games better than anyone. If they take warmup and believe they can play, it’s likely both will be a go.