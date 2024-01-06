Dylan Guenther Recalled By Coyotes

General manager Bill Armstrong has repeatedly stated that he wants to bake prospects as much as possible. Whether that is in the American Hockey League (AHL) or any junior-level league, he has said it multiple times. Despite that, the team recalled Dylan Guenther back to the NHL roster after his stint with the Tucson Roadrunners, where he saw a multitude of successes.

Guenther Did Everything Asked of In AHL

It was evident when the Coyotes traveled down under to Melbourne, Australia, that Guenther was not inclined to the speed of the game. It was simply moving too fast, and keeping him in the NHL would be a mistake the Coyotes have made far too many times—Kyle Turris, Dylan Strome, etc. The list goes on and on, and they wanted to avoid messing up again, this time with Guenther, who will be a pivotal player down the stretch of the team.

Dylan Guenther, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

With the Roadrunners, expectations were high for the 20-year-old, and it’s safe to say those expectations were shot out the door. In 29 games, the 6-foot-2 winger notched ten goals and 28 points, leading all Tucson players. It was exactly what they wanted to see out of Guenther, and he was starting to drive the play, and the game slowed down for him.

What’s Next?

While this leaves us with plenty more questions than answers, Guenther has a shot at staying on the NHL roster permanently for good. The Coyotes had lost their previous two games by a total of 9-2; they needed a spark, and calling up the former first-round pick was the route they wanted to go. There’s no denying he’s torn up the AHL, but the NHL is a different breed.

We’ll see what happens on Sunday when the Coyotes take on the Winnipeg Jets, but Guenther will be in a Kachina for the time being.