Goalies Not Named John Gibson for the Devils to Target

It’s no secret that the New Jersey Devils have a major goaltending issue. In 2023-24, the Devils have one of the most potent offenses and, at worst, a league-average defense, and yet, as of Jan. 5, they sit at 16th in the NHL with a 20-14-2 record. As predicted Cup contenders, this season has been quite disappointing, though most of the blame can be put on the Devils’ goaltending. Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid simply have not cut it this year, and it’s cost the team a good chunk of points. Their team save percentage of .879 is the worst in the NHL, which serves as a testament to how good this team can be if they acquire even a league-average goalie.

With that in mind, the Devils have been perpetually linked to Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson. He’s been excellent this year, to be sure, but there are a lot of red flags surrounding his potential acquisition. For one, this is his first truly good season since 2018-19. Sure, there’s an argument to be made there that the Ducks have been so miserable that it was impossible for Gibson to succeed, but there are goalies (as you’ll soon see) on terrible teams that have made the most of it.

Another issue pertaining to Gibson is his contract. Being that he’s been volatile, his $6.4 million cap hit for this and the next three seasons is a major risk. Finally, there’s the cost of acquisition. He’s previously been a top-three goalie in the NHL, and he’s been playing like it again this year. Pair that with a competitive goalie market, and it’s a recipe for a severe overpayment.

With all this in mind, let’s take a look at some goalies other than Gibson that the Devils would be smart to consider trading for.

Jake Allen

The Montreal Canadiens currently have three active goaltenders on their roster — Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault, and Cayden Primeau — and one of them is likely to get moved by the trade deadline. With Montembeault recently extended, he’s likely now off the trade block. Primeau is just 24 years of age, and he has the potential to be a quality netminder in a couple of years. He’s been too volatile since joining the league to be a legitimate candidate for a Devils’ trade, though, and should be steered clear of.

Allen, on the other hand, should be a prime target for general manager Tom Fitzgerald and the Devils. At 33 years of age, Allen is the Canadiens’ oldest netminder, and should they move a goaltender — like they’ve been rumored to have been considering for months — it’ll likely be the one that fits the timeline of their ongoing rebuild the worst.

Allen has been a sturdy presence in net for all 11 years of his career, with his worst statistical season coming in 2022-23. Outside of the one-season blip, he’s posted a save percentage (SV%) of over .900 every year he’s been in the NHL. Until the 2021-22 season, Allen also never had a goals-against average (GAA) of over 2.85, and his lack of success in that regard can be attributed to an incredibly weak Canadiens team during the last few seasons. This year, Allen possesses an SV% of exactly .900 and a GAA of 3.52. Despite what it may appear to be, he’s been solid.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This season, Allen has a goals saved above expected (GSAx) of 0.6, meaning that he’s given up roughly one fewer goal than he likely should have in his 14 games played. Looking at that statistic, he’s been a league-average goaltender or better in every season since 2019-20. Consistently league average is all the Devils really need, and Allen is just that.

On his podcast “32 Thoughts,” Eliotte Friedman reported that the goaltending market is absurd in terms of what teams are asking for in return for their netminders. To be fair, goaltending is a major issue for several other teams (Carolina, Edmonton, and Ottawa come to mind), so it’s not shocking to hear this news. With that in mind, I could see the Canadiens asking for a second-round pick, though I’m not sure I’d want to pay that much. A third-rounder and mid-grade forward prospect — someone like Cole Brown or Josh Filmon — should be a fair price, especially if goaltender prices calm down.

Kaapo Kahkonen

Looking at the San Jose Sharks’ statistics, one wouldn’t expect their goaltender to be among their most desirable assets. The team has allowed the most goals against, most goals against per game, and has a team save percentage of just .885 — 24th in the NHL. Yet, Kaapo Kahkonen has been quite impressive. Much like the Sharks as a whole, his statistical profile on the surface is less-than-ideal. He’s won just five of 19 games, has an SV% of .900, and a GAA of 3.54.

The underlying metrics, however, tell a different story. Despite what the box score statistics might say, Kahkonen has been an above-average goalie in terms of GSAx. Among netminders with at least 15 games played, he ranks 16th in GSAx (5.2) and 14th in GSAx per 60 minutes. Even more impressive is his high-danger save percentage (HDSV%), which, with the same filter of 15 games played, is fourth best in the NHL. He’s been incredibly effective at stopping the hard stuff, which was on full display when he defeated the Devils on Dec. 1 of this season — he stopped 10 of 12 high-danger shots in that game en route to a 6-3 victory.

Acquiring Kahkonen should be more attainable than some of the other names on this list, as he’s one of the league’s more unknown commodities. If I were to guess, I’d say it would cost the Devils something like a fourth-round pick. I could also see a fifth-rounder and low-to-mid-level defense prospect (Daniil Orlov or Chase Cheslock, say) enticing the Sharks enough to move the 27-year-old Finn.

Elvis Merzlikins

Rumor has it that the Columbus Blue Jackets are listening for potential suitors for their starting goaltender, Elvis Merzlikins. The Blue Jackets have been disappointing this year, sitting well in last place as the only Metropolitan Division team with a winning percentage of under .500. They’ve been riddled with injuries to their best players, and the rest of the crew has severely underperformed. Their lone bright spot? Elvis Merzlikins.

In 23 games this season, Merzlinkins holds a 7-8-6 record with a SV% of .907 and a GAA of 3.25. Outside of the GAA, the stat line is pretty respectable, especially considering the team in front of him. The 2014 third-round pick’s underlying statistics are slightly above average — saving exactly one goal above expected this season, which places 28th in the league among goalies with at least 15 games. He’s been sturdy this season, and outside of 2022-23, that has held true for the entirety of his career.

I would anticipate that the cost for Merzlikins would be somewhere near what Jake Allen costs, but perhaps a smidge more expensive by proxy of his having started more games, his slightly better statistical profile, and the fact that he’s a division rival. As such, I could see a 2024 third and a slightly higher-profile prospect such as Graeme Clarke or Chase Stillman being a fair offer.

Other Possibilities

Jacob Markstrom

Jacob Markstrom is having a bit of a bounce-back season after a down year in 2022-23. On the year, he holds a record of 10-10-2, though he’s played pretty spectacularly despite being .500. He’s got an SV% of .907, a GAA of 2.65, and a GSAx of 8.4, which is good for sixth in the NHL among goalies with at least 20 games played. He’s a proven commodity, as his poor performance last season was the only year as a true starter where his SV% dipped below .904. He’s been a Vezina candidate twice, placing second in 2021-22 and fourth in 2019-20, and has been consistently marked as one of the league’s best goaltenders since assuming the starter role in 2017.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He’d cost a pretty penny to take from a Calgary Flames team that has been hounded by trade rumors all season, but if the Devils want a true No. 1 goalie, Markstrom is probably the only safe bet. There are a couple of routes I could envision the Devils taking should they take an interest in the Swede, but their lack of 2024 second-rounders makes things a bit complicated.

For one, I could see them offering third-round picks in both 2024 and 2025, along with a young NHL talent like Kevin Bahl or Nolan Foote and higher-profile prospect like Arseni Gritsyuk. On the same token, I would say that a 2025 second and 2024 fifth are roughly the same value as the aforementioned draft picks, so I could see that working out as well. If there’s a goaltender with a hefty price tag that the Devils should target, it’s absolutely Markstrom.

Karel Vejmelka

Karel Vejmelka has taken a backseat to up-and-comer Connor Ingram this season for the Arizona Coyotes. Despite Ingram’s newfound prowess as one of 2023-24’s best goaltenders, Vejmelka has still been the above-league-average netminder that he has been since entering the league in 2021. On the year, his 6-8-2 record is somewhat misleading, as his .905 SV%, 3.01 GAA, and 3.9 GSAx are very sound numbers — the Coyotes just haven’t been able to play as well in front of him as they have in front of his counterpart. Acquiring the 27-year-old would likely cost a third-round pick, though it’s likely the Coyotes wish to hold on to him as they compete for a playoff spot. They’d realistically only sell if they took a freefall.

Petr Mrazek

The Chicago Blackhawks are once again among the league’s worst teams, but that’s no fault of Petr Mrazek. The veteran netminder boasts an SV% of .903 and a GAA of 3.27, which, although not stellar, is better than you’d expect on the Blackhawks. He’s saved 0.1 goals above expected in 25 games, making him just about as consistently league-average as one can get. He could likely be had for cheap — something like a fourth or fifth-round pick and a low-level prospect should do.

Alex Lyon

Last year, Alex Lyon took the Florida Panthers on a miraculous run to end the season and drag them to the playoffs before Sergei Bobrovsky took over and carried them through the postseason. This season, Lyon is doing the same for the Detroit Red Wings, who are shockingly in a playoff position despite their depth and defense being suspect on paper. Should they take a dive down the standings, and should Lyon be available at the trade deadline (or sooner), the Devils should be all over it.

Lyon has a remarkable .919 SV%, 2.56 GAA, and 3.8 GSAx in 11 games this year, and he’s been slowly but surely taking over the starter’s crease in Detroit. With Lyon, though, he’s only played 50 games in his career. The 31-year-old Minnesotan native should be available for pennies on the dollar if he does end up on the market, given his under-the-radar name. I think he could be had for a fourth and a prospect.

Devils Will Get Goaltending Help

It’s been clear for weeks now that Fitzgerald and the Devils are on the prowl for help in net. Vanecek and Schmid have not been the same players they were in last year’s record-breaking season, and though Nico Daws has looked good in his two games this year, he’s still a major question mark who is subject to the volatilities of a rookie goaltender. As much as Gibson would be an eye-catching, high-ceiling goalie for the Devils, it’s likely a much better route for keeping a legitimate window of Cup contention if they choose to either acquire a short-term stopgap starter for the remainder of this season or go the Markstrom route — pay for a proven, consistent stud.