Coyotes Should Let Dylan Guenther Continue to Thrive in the AHL

Seeing top prospect Dylan Guenther sent down to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) was a shocker to some. However, to others, it was something that could be expected, especially after watching his preseason play. In the preseason, he played with Arizona Coyotes 2022 third-overall draft pick Logan Cooley and newcomer Jason Zucker. While it seemed like a great line from a statistical perspective, it didn’t necessarily pan out.

The pace of the NHL seemed to be moving too fast for Guenther. The last thing you need is for him to lose all his confidence because of his poor play, then getting back on track and developing can be incredibly hard. So that’s when general manager Bill Armstrong sent Guenther down to the Roadrunners. A month into the season, Armstrong made the correct decision, and it’s already paying dividends in the short glimpse the team has gotten.

Guenther Finding Success With Other Prospects

In past times, the Coyotes generally haven’t seen much success with their affiliates, especially in the AHL. It used to be where few prospects would play, and most players were just there to be called up in case of injury. That isn’t bad, but there was little promise with players in the Roadrunners system back then. With the surplus of youth brought into the system in recent seasons, Guenther is playing with some promising talent. Not only that, but he is finding multitudes of success with them.

Dylan Guenther, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

One of the many players is none other than Josh Doan, son of former Coyote legend Shane Doan. Josh, like Guenther, has seen much success in his second season in the AHL, having six points in 12 games. He is showing growth across his game, which has helped Guenther, too, as they’ve been on the same line for the past couple of games. Another player who has gotten off to a solid start is center Nathan Smith. Smith was traded for at the 2022 trade deadline along with Bryan Little’s contract for a fourth-round pick. As of now, Smith has eight points in 11 games and has shown a lot of promise.

For Guenther, he has started his 2023-24 campaign nicely, notching 12 points in 12 games and will look to continue his hot streak in the coming games.

Coyotes in No Need to Rush Guenther to NHL

All Coyote fans have seen this story unfold before, rushing prospects before they’re ready to take on the NHL. It’s happened countless times, and it’s frustrating every time. A perfect example is Dylan Strome, a player who was rushed in Arizona but is now finding success with the Washinton Capitals. With this, the Coyotes and Armstrong have no reason to rush Guenther to the NHL.

Related: Coyotes Sending Guenther Down Is the Smart Move

Latest News & Highlights

One of the many reasons is that the team is loaded on forward depth. Yes, they’ve been hit with a couple of injuries, most notably Barrett Hayton, who is expected to be out for four to six weeks. While those injuries could be made for an argument for Guenther to be sent back up, they already have other regular call-ups. Names such as Jan Jenik, Michael Kesselring, and Zach Sanford seem to be go-to guys in case of injuries.

As mentioned above, Guenther is seeing a lot of success in Tucson and is a point-per-game player; until he has shown this for an extended period, there is no reason to rush him back to the NHL.

How Will the Rest of 2023-24 Pan Out for Guenther?

The biggest question now looms large: how will the rest of his 2023-24 pan out? There are many paths the Coyotes could take with his development. The first and obvious one is keeping him in the AHL for the entire season. This would help him keep up with the pace of play and be more prepared than ever for the 2024-25 campaign. This could also be most useful for his development, as taking in an entire season and regaining his confidence would be crucial to his success at the NHL level.

Dylan Guenther, Arizona Coyotes (Patrick Brown / The Hockey Writers)

Another route they could take is bringing him back up to the NHL when they feel he’s ready. This would be up to the development staff and Armstrong, but they could send him up if they think he’s ready to take on the NHL. By then, a Zucker-Cooley-Guenther line could be worth taking a look at. However, nobody knows what is going to happen, but Armstrong will undoubtedly make sure Guenther is 100% ready for the NHL.

Guenther Taking Time, but Is Crucial Part of the Coyotes Organization

While it’s true Guenther’s development has seen him take several different paths, he is one of the top prospects in the organization and will be a key player down the road. He also has the tools this team needs to win: his shot, power play expertise, and leadership. While it’s a great sign he’s lighting it up with the Roadrunners,he needs to continue to show his dominance until he’s ready for the NHL.