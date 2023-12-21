Casey DeSmith: Canucks’ Biggest Surprise of 2023-24

On Tuesday night (Dec. 19) in Nashville, Vancouver Canucks goaltender Casey DeSmith was on his game yet again. In the Canucks convincing 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators, DeSmith stopped 26 of 28 shots and led his team to another victory. His performance was particularly notable — he had allowed only one goal for the majority of the game, with the second goal coming in the third period.

This game was yet another example of DeSmith’s being consistently reliable as he’s allowed two goals or fewer in his last three starts. While the entire Canucks’ team is playing well this season and now sits second in the Pacific Division just behind the Vegas Golden Knights, DeSmith has been a huge part of his team’s success.

Casey DeSmith Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The victory added to DeSmith’s impressive record for the season. As a backup to Thatcher Demko, he has put up a 6-2-2 record with a solid 2.44 goals-against average (GAA) and an impressive .923 save percentage (SV%.)

His reliability has made him a solid secondary option, and allows the team to give Demko a night off without worrying about any falloff in the team’s play. It would be hard to find a more dependable backup than he’s been.

When DeSmith Came to the Canucks, He Was Unheralded

In the NHL, exceptional goaltending is a game-changer. The Canucks knew they had a world-class goalie in Demko, but were unsure about the team’s backup goalie. However, the unheralded and relatively-unknown DeSmith has become the answer. Although he’s far from a marquee name, his play this season has rightfully thrust him into the spotlight.

DeSmith’s journey to the NHL begins in the small town of Rochester, New Hampshire, where he was born on Aug. 13, 1991. Standing at a modest 6-foot-0 and weighing 181 pounds, he doesn’t fit the typical image of an NHL goaltender these days. However, what he lacks in physical stature he more than makes up for with his skill and attitude.

In 2017, DeSmith signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization as an undrafted free agent. His breakthrough came on Oct. 29, 2017, when he made his NHL debut against the Winnipeg Jets. In a sign of things to come, his performance was remarkable. He shut out the Jets, tending the Penguins to a 2-0 win.

In the 2018-2019 season, DeSmith played 36 games with the Penguins, posting an impressive SV% of .916 and a GAA of 2.75. Although he still wasn’t a household name, the season transitioned him from an unknown prospect to a reliable NHL backup.

Casey DeSmith, when he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, despite his success, DeSmith also experienced disappointment. During the 2019-20 season, for salary-cap reasons (Tristan Jarry was a cheaper option in the crease), DeSmith was put on waivers and spent the entire season in the minors. The next season, he was, in fact, the Penguins’ nominee for the NHL’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the “player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” The point is that it hasn’t always been easy for DeSmith.

What Kind of a Goalie Is DeSmith?

DeSmith’s playing style relies on quickness and agility. He has lightning-fast reflexes and can make acrobatic saves. He relies on strong positional play to ensure he’s where he needs to be to make the crucial stops. Perhaps, best of all, when the pressure is greatest, DeSmith remains remarkably calm. This is, in my watching of goalies, a trait that sets him apart from many other highly-skilled goalies who sometimes seem to be exceptionally jumpy in the net during high-stakes situations.

DeSmith off-the-ice dedication to physical fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle are keys to his success. He’s also an all-round intelligent player. He finished his higher education at the University of New Hampshire, where he combined academics with his goal of playing hockey. He carries this well-rounded approach to life onto the ice, which seems to have contributed to his success as a professional athlete. DeSmith seems to realize there’s more to life than hockey.

Tracking DeSmith’s Play This Season

DeSmith’s season serving as the backup goalie for the Canucks has been impactful. Taking a look at the chronology of his success, his story unfolds positively.

DeSmith began his strong run on Oct. 14, when he made 37 saves in a surprising 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Despite the Oilers’ quick start in that game, DeSmith limited the damage to take home a Canucks’ win. On Oct. 21, in a game against the Florida Panthers, DeSmith stopped 33 of 36 shots, getting a 5-3 win for the Canucks. He now had put up two straight wins, and Canucks fans were beginning to see him as a valuable addition to the team.

Casey DeSmith, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

DeSmith suffered his first defeat of the season on Oct. 28, against the New York Rangers when the Canucks lost in overtime 4-3. Although he gave up four goals on 24 shots, he was able to secure a point for his team. His next notable game was on Nov. 9, when he beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 and made 28 saves

On Nov. 12, DeSmith continued his strong play by stopping 30 of 32 shots in a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Then, on Nov. 16, he had his first poor game. Against the Calgary Flames, his team’s 5-2 loss was his first regulation setback of the season.

However, DeSmith bounced back nicely on Dec. 7, when he recorded a 26-save 2-0 shutout win over the Minnesota Wild. It was his first shutout as a Canuck’s goalie and the 10th of his career. Flash forward to Tuesday night this week, which is the game that I outlined at the start. Once again, DeSmith was excellent in the net in his 5-2 win over the Predators.

The Bottom Line with DeSmith and the Canucks

It wouldn’t be far from the truth to suggest that the Canucks are one of the biggest surprises in the NHL. DeSmith has been part of the team’s stellar record thus far.

His consistent performances have both solidified his role as a strong backup option and have contributed to his team’s season success. It would seem the Canucks are destined for the postseason and are playing with a certain swagger fans haven’t seen for many seasons. DeSmith will continue to be part of any future success.