Tocchet’s Canucks Coaching Genius Mirrors Ali’s Rope-a-Dope

On October 30, 1974, in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), one of the most historic boxing matches ever took place. The great Muhammad Ali faced the hard-hitting George Foreman. Ali, who had named the fight the “Rumble in the Jungle,” was the huge underdog. Foreman was the reigning heavyweight champion and a dominating fighter.

As the match approached, Ali realized that going toe-to-toe with Foreman would result in a loss. Foreman was immensely strong and was known for his powerful punches. There had to be a more effective strategy.

As the fight began, Ali adopted a unique approach. During the early rounds, Ali leaned against the ropes, covering up and absorbing Foreman’s punches with his arms and body. At first, spectators believed Ali was in horrible trouble, could offer little response, and would likely be knocked out.

Round after round, Foreman unleashed a barrage of punches that, for the most part, were absorbed by Ali’s defensive stance. As the fight wore on, Foreman exerted his energy, throwing punches. In contrast, Ali conserved his strength and waited for the right moment.

In the eighth round, Ali sensed Foreman’s fatigue. From seemingly nowhere, he unleashed a series of precise counter-attacks, ultimately knocking Foreman out and winning the fight.

The strategy Ali used became known as the “rope-a-dope,” and that rumble in the jungle became one of the most iconic moments in boxing history. It revealed Ali’s tactical brilliance and his ability to adapt to his opponent’s strengths.

The Rope-a-Dope and the Vancouver Canucks Rick Tocchet

So, what does the “rope-a-dope” boxing strategy employed by Ali in his bout against Foreman have to do with Vancouver Canucks hockey? The answer is that, in the ebb and flow of hockey games, Canucks’ Rick Tocchet has been coaching his team to assume a tactical approach that bears a surprising resemblance to Ali’s legendary boxing strategy.

In this post, I’ll take the opportunity to dissect Tocchet’s coaching methodology and draw what I believe are parallels with Ali’s iconic tactic.

Coach Tocchet’s Strategy of React and Adapt

I’ve written before about coach Tocchet. So far, from what I’ve seen, he’s been a really solid coach whose philosophy this season revolves around adaptability. Because he teaches an adapt-and-react approach, it sometimes seems as if he allows the opposition to initially dictate play.

Using this tactic involves three steps. First, he keenly observes his opponent’s offensive maneuvers. Second, he relies on his goalies’ abilities to keep his team in the game – to absorb the punches thrown by the opposition. Third, he makes swift on-the-fly adjustments to counter the opponent’s strategy.

Faith in his goaltending and defense are central tenets of Tocchet’s strategy. With good reason this season, he trusts his team’s goalies and his defensive framework. If his team can weather the early offensive storm, his coaching staff usually can assess the opponent’s strategy and successfully counterattack. But the keys are confidence in his netminders and the team’s defense.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That’s one reason why the tandem of Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith have become so crucial to the Canucks’ strategy. Demko is a Vezina-caliber goalie. And DeSmith has been an amazing find for this Canucks’ team. Even in his 2-1 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Dec. 16, he stopped 30 of 31 shots for a .968 save percentage.

Thus far, both goalies have been able to weather the blows of the opposition and have given the team time to introduce a workable response.

Tocchet Has Demanded Improvement in His Forwards

This season, with a dose of tough love, Tocchet has placed significant emphasis on the actions of forwards “away from the puck.” He’s worked hard to refine their defensive contributions, ensuring they work to effectively disrupt the opponent’s offense. This 200-foot game approach enhances the team’s overall defensive prowess.

It’s one reason Tocchet has been getting on Andrei Kuzmenko about checking. It’s also why Dakota Joshua has emerged as one of the surprising key players in the Canucks strategy. It’s also likely why Sam Lafferty has become so prized as a versatile forward – he’s speedy, plays a 200-foot game, and can transition on a dime.

A Look at the Scoring-By-Period Reveals the Strategy’s Success

Tocchet’s coaching strategy appears notably effective when playing as the visiting team. The Canucks have been able to adapt to the tilted-ice environment of an away game. The same approach might seem chaotic in front of a Vancouver home crowd, especially if the team appears to be dominated from the opening faceoff. However, if the Canucks can hang in the game in the first period – which they’ve been able to do most of the time this season, they can strike offensively either late in the first period or during the second period.

According to Hockey Reference, the Canucks scoring by period shows their offensive trend to be stronger during the second period than the first. Specifically, analyzing the Canucks’ scoring by period provides insights into their performance both overall and in different settings (home and away).

Here are some general findings:

Overall, the Canucks show a balanced scoring distribution across periods. Of the 116 goals the team has scored this season, the highest goal total has been in the second period (43 goals). The totals are slightly lower but consistent in the first (34 goals) and the third (38 goals) periods.

JT Miller leads the Vancouver Canucks in scoring this season.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On home ice, the Canucks also show a stronger offensive presence in the second period, where they have scored the most goals (23 goals). In the first period, they had considerably fewer goals (16 goals). These goal numbers suggest the team builds momentum and capitalizes on opportunities in the middle frame when playing in front of the home crowd. At home, the Canucks have given up 13 goals in the first period, 10 goals in the second period, and only eight goals in the third period.

Away from home, the Canucks maintain a relatively balanced scoring distribution, with comparable goal totals in all three periods. The numbers of Canucks’ goals on the road are 18 goals scored in the first period, 20 goals in the second period, and 16 goals in the third period. On the road, they give up 13 goals (first period), 12 goals (second period), and 17 goals (third period).

Without trying to overwhelm with numbers, the trend suggests that the Canucks can respond successfully in different environments and generate offense away from home. Also, the Canucks’ second period remains the team’s strongest scoring period; and, the team has built up a significant scoring advantage both at home and on the road.

The Canucks Tend to Frustrate Opponents

In a strategic move reminiscent of Ali’s rope-a-dope, Tocchet’s strategy involves letting the opposition frustrate themselves by unsuccessfully trying to wear down his team’s defense and goalies. This calculated tactic typically unfolds within the first 15 minutes of the game, where the team allows the opposition’s offensive onslaught to expend energy and create defensive lapses.

Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek are keys to the Canucks defense. (The Hockey Writers)

To capitalize on opponent’s frustration, Tocchet’s Canucks seem to work hard to strike late in the first period. If the team can score a late-period goal, it serves a dual purpose. First, a goal is a goal; and, second, scoring further frustrates the opposition. If that happens, it also disrupts the opposition’s rhythm and systems.

At this point, Tocchet’s team works to exploit moments of opponent frustration or on-ice miscommunications, leading to penalties. The team then tries to maximize power play opportunities to deflate the opposition. Evidence suggests that, if Tocchet’s Canucks can score late in the first period or early in the second period, it sets the stage for the team’s dominant second period.

Tocchet’s Strategy Parallels with Ali’s Rope-a-Dope

Given the eye test and the goal numbers, Tocchet’s tactical approach appears to be a calculated strategy designed to unsettle opponents. Leveraging defensive lapses, often caused by the opposition’s frustration, the Canucks work to capitalize on the chances that arise. The team’s ability to come out hard in the second period indicates the strategic coaching plan to create a dynamic and adaptable game plan that keeps opponents on their heels.

The resemblance between Tocchet’s strategy and Ali’s rope-a-dope is striking. Both involve absorbing pressure, strategically wearing down the opponent, and then seizing opportune moments to strike back. The psychological impact on the opponent, which is to create mistakes based on frustration, serves as a common thread in what seems to be two disparate sports.

In essence, while Ali created a winning strategy in the boxing ring, Tocchet has created a tactical strategy in hockey. So far for the Canucks, this season has been a success.

[Note: I’d like to thank my friend Greg for all our Canucks’ hockey discussions.]