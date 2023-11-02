Coach Rick Tocchet Successfully Reshaping Canucks Culture

As an academic, one of my research focuses was organizational leadership. Throughout my 41-year career at the University of Alberta, I wrote several books in this area. Now that I come to writing hockey posts for The Hockey Writers, it’s surprising just how much of my academic background I see at play in the world of professional hockey.

One thing that strikes me about the Vancouver Canucks’ new head coach Rick Tocchet is his honesty. He’s about as much of a straight shooter as one can find. After a horrible game against the Philadelphia Flyers, he was upfront with his team.

While he didn’t personally tear a strip off of any specific player (at least in public), he was clear that changes had to be made. Tocchet simply stated, after the disappointing game, “that’s not good enough; we looked soft out there.”

Obviously, from what we can see about how he works, these changes have become part of the habituation process for his new team. He tries to establish the habits that he wants to see; and, as these habits become ingrained, they become part of the team’s culture under his direction.

For Tocchet, it’s how things work around his team.

Tocchet Brings Experience the Canucks Post

Tocchet is a former professional hockey player who has transitioned into a successful NHL coach. In overviewing his coaching career, it’s clear that he brings experience to his craft. Here’s his coaching resume:

Job One: Tocchet Was an Assistant Coach with the Colorado Avalanche (2002-2005)

Tocchet began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche. There, he worked alongside head coach Joel Quenneville and contributed to the team’s successes during his tenure.

Job Two: Tocchet Was an Interim Head Coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-2009)

Tocchet was the interim head coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2008-09 season. There, he replaced Barry Melrose and led the team for the remainder of that season. Under his leadership, the Lightning showed improvement and won 19 of their last 33 games.

Job Three: Tocchet Was Assistant Coach with the Philadelphia Flyers (2015-2017)

After six seasons away from coaching, Tocchet returned to the coaching ranks as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers. There, he worked with head coach Dave Hakstol and played a part in the team’s development.

Job Four: Head Coach of the Arizona Coyotes (2017-2021)

Tocchet’s most significant coaching role was as the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes. He took over the team in 2017 and remained in the position until 2021. Under his coaching, the Coyotes experienced both highs and lows, narrowly missing the playoffs in some seasons.

Tocchet’s Coaching Style Demands Hard Work and Accountability

Tocchet’s coaching style is recognized for its emphasis on hard work, accountability, and responsible play. He brought his experience as a former NHL player into his coaching career. This allowed him to connect with and motivate his players effectively. While he might not have won any Stanley Cups as a head coach, what he brought to his teams was noteworthy.

“I don’t think we have the right to take anybody lightly. That’s our approach.”



Tocchet’s career as a coach shows his dedication to the sport of hockey and his ability to adapt to the demands of coaching in the NHL. His coaching career is marked by his commitment to fostering a winning culture within the teams he served.

Honesty In an NHL Head Coach Can Become a Game-Changer

One thing we know about good organizational leadership is that it can be a game-changer, both on and off the ice. Tocchet understands this concept perfectly, and his straightforward approach is paying dividends for his new team. The team’s 6-2-1 record over their first nine games is proof positive that his approach is working.

Here’s why I believe Tocchet’s commitment to accountability and honest feedback is winning games and elevating the Canucks’ performance.

In the video below, you can listen to Tocchet discussing his coaching. It’s easy to get a taste of what he values by this short conversation. He believes in honesty and accountability – even when the team is going well.

Here are a couple of other examples that illustrate why Tocchet is known as an honest coach. These standards are key to his way of coaching.

Standard One: Tocchet Uses a Direct and Open Communication

Tocchet maintains an open-door policy, allowing his players to approach him with their concerns and ideas. He encourages frank and direct conversations. When addressing individual shortcomings, he’s not afraid to call a spade a spade. He believes in clear and honest communication, which helps players understand their areas for improvement.

By these actions, he ensures players know about his feedback before it reaches the media. This practice helps maintain transparency and trust within the team.

Related: Canucks Have 3 Positive Storylines Emerging Early This Season

In one specific example, Tocchet addressed winger Dakota Joshua‘s fitness and commitment, openly stating, “Dakota, he’s gotta pick it up.” He didn’t shy away from pointing out areas of improvement and expectations for Joshua. (from, “Canucks vs. Blues: What you need to know about old coaching pals Rick Tocchet and Craig Berube before Friday night tilt,” by Ben Kuzma, The Province, October 7, 2023).

Standard Two: Tocchet Expects Accountability

Tocchet emphasizes accountability within his team. He holds players responsible for their performance and expects them to meet standards. He sets a tone of responsibility and makes sure that players understand the importance of their roles on and off the ice.

As a specific example, Tocchet improved winger Brock Boeser’s defensive awareness by holding him accountable. Boeser acknowledged that the tough talk came with expectations, but it served the purpose of driving the team’s success. Tocchet’s approach ensures that players are aware of their responsibilities and the team’s objectives.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tocchet’s coaching philosophy revolves around being straightforward with players and helping them understand their roles within the team. His honesty and direct approach foster a culture of accountability, which he believes is crucial for team success.

Standard Three: Tocchet Will Take Action as Needed

In the recent game against the Nashville Predators, J.T. Miller’s turbulent playing style got the best of him. During the game, Miller “earned” six penalty minutes. That aggressive style got his team into trouble, and coach Tocchet decided to bench him in the latter part of the second period.

The move seemed to light a fire under Miller, who responded in the third period by scoring a crucial goal just over four minutes into the period. That goal gave the Canucks a two-goal cushion. Miller, a 30-year-old forward, is known for his scoring ability. However, he can also also push the boundaries. Tocchet made it clear that Miller’s egregious behavior would affect his playing time. Although Miller has scored five goals and put up 13 points on the season, he’s not immune to Tocchet’s teachings.

The Bottom Line About Tocchet’s Coaching Style

Tocchet’s coaching success is evident in his straightforward yet effective approach to leading the Canucks. His formula for success is based on simple but fundamental principles: players who perform well receive praise, and those who make mistakes are held accountable.

This season, Tocchet’s commitment to creating an environment of honesty and accountability is proving to be a driving force behind the Canucks’ success. In this leadership style, Tocchet is cultivating a culture of excellence and responsibility within the team. With Tocchet as the coach, the Canucks are learning that honesty is indeed the best policy, both on and off the ice.