Canucks News & Rumors: Hoglander, Bains, Brzustewicz & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization is working the phones to add to the main roster. Additionally, head coach Rick Tocchet praises Nils Hoglander’s off-ice work and play over the past few games. Also, the Abbotsford Canucks are sitting in the top three of the American Hockey League as Arshdeep Bains leads the way. Lastly, Hunter Brzustewicz continues his impressive play in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) as Kirill Kudryavtsev heats up.

Canucks Working Phones

According to Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks are working the phones to make a trade. After the Canucks’ 5-2-1 start to the 2023-24 season, the organization is looking to reward the team by adding to the roster.

The organization has looked for a right-shot defenceman for a while, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they target the position. Chris Tanev is a name that comes to mind. The right-shot defenceman will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and the Canucks could make a move for him, as the Calgary Flames are off to a 2-6-1 start. The former Canuck left in free agency in 2020 after the club failed to offer him an extension. Tanev’s return would be a major addition to the club’s blue line as he has chemistry with the organization’s core players, especially Quinn Hughes.

Additionally, Conor Garland has been a rumored trade piece for the Canucks. However, breaking up the forward group when the team is winning is a move they might not want to make. Nonetheless, it’ll be interesting to see who the Canucks move and acquire to improve their roster.

Tocchet on Hoglander

Head coach Tocchet said he liked Hoglander’s play over the last couple of games. He said Henrik and Daniel Sedin deserve credit as the forward has watched and discussed the film with them.

Hoglander spent most of the 2022-23 season with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL and has improved his game thanks to his time there. The forward has two goals and four points while averaging 10:15 in time on ice. His ice time should increase as long as he plays well and Tocchet continues to trust him. As a result, his offensive production should improve as well.

Abbotsford Sits in Third in the AHL as Bains Leads the League

In the AHL, the Canucks are also seeing some success. Abbotsford sits in third in the entire league as of Oct. 31 with a 5-2-1. Additionally, Bains leads the league in points with 13 through eight games. Along with Bains, Christian Wolanin is in fourth with one goal and 12 points. Before getting injured, Vasily Podkolzin registered five goals and seven points in the six games he played.

The organization has seemingly done a good job retooling the main roster and minor league team so far. An impressive start from multiple players on the minor league team is a great sign, as the Canucks will have a few options to call up to the main roster if needed.

Canucks OHL Defenceman Stand Out

Two Canucks defensive prospects are standing out in the OHL. Their 2023 third-round pick, Brzustewicz, leads the league with five goals and 25 points in 13 games with the Kitchener Rangers. As a result, the OHL named him the defenceman of the month for October. Meanwhile, 2022 seventh-round pick Kudryavtsev sits at 18 with three goals and 15 points through 14 games with the Soo Greyhound.

The Canucks front office identified the club’s right side on their blue line as a weakness. As a result, they’ve decided to address it in a few ways, including the draft. Brzustewicz, along with 2023 first-round pick Tom Willander, gives the group some promise. Meanwhile, Kudryavstev provides the team with a left-shot defenceman who could become a full-time NHLer. Nonetheless, the Canucks have a few defensive prospects that could pay off for them.