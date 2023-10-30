A Canucks Reunion with Chris Tanev Makes Sense

Chris Tanev played a significant role in the Vancouver Canucks’ defence from 2012 to 2020. During his time there, he established himself as a consistent presence on the team’s blue line. In his 10 seasons with the Canucks, he was known for his remarkable defensive reliability and his toughness. He became a mainstay on the roster.

Although Tanev was not known for his offensive contributions, he did provide some secondary offensive support. Over the years, he tallied assists and occasionally found the back of the net with a few goals.

Doing some quick math, over Tanev’s 13-season NHL career, his totals are 31 goals and 140 assists. That puts his averages at exactly 2.38 goals and 10.77 assists per season. Clearly, his primary strength lay in his ability to become part of the team’s defence that kept the opposition from putting the puck into the net.

Tanev Had Some Great Moments with the Canucks

One of the standout moments in Tanev’s Canucks career was his strong play during the 2019-20 NHL season’s playoffs. He had a crucial role in the team’s playoff run, contributing six assists in 17 games. He always seemed to have the capacity to step up during high-stakes situations by demonstrating his value as a dependable defenceman.

In retrospect, Tanev’s legacy in Vancouver extends beyond the statistics. He was a stalwart in the Canucks’ defence for a decade. Playing that role, he was known for his commitment to translating his own hard work into defensive prowess. His point totals are far from remarkable, but his role as a defensive anchor was crucial to the team’s success when he was there.

Tanev left a lasting legacy with Canucks’ fans. I would guess that most remember him as a tough defensive player who showed up every night – injured or not. I have memory after memory of his taking what looked like a horrible injury but then returning to the ice shortly thereafter.

There Are Rumours That Tanev Might Return to Vancouver

Could the Canucks see the return of Tanev this season? The veteran defenseman spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL with the team, could he be moving back for more? There are rumours that this move is a possibility. Rick Dhaliwal, a prominent Canucks reporter, recently explored a potential reunion with Tanev.

As Tanev continues his career with the Calgary Flames, where he’s been since leaving the Canucks, some Canucks fans are wondering if it’s time to restart a “Go Get Tanev Club” with the Canucks as his destination.

Why Moving Tanev Has Some Credibility

Here’s why the idea to move Tanev back to Vancouver might have some merit.

First, Tanev, who will be turning 34 in December, could provide a much-needed boost to the Canucks’ defensive corps. His reliability and defensive play are well-documented, and he has a history of performing at a high level. Adding Tanev to the lineup could bolster the team’s overall defensive depth.

Third, Tanev has a history with Quinn Hughes. Given how well Hughes is currently playing and leading the team, it’s a temptation to reunite the two defencemen. Tanev’s history with the young Canucks’ star might help him navigate his season as both the team’s captain and the cornerstone of the Canucks’ future. In the past, Hughes has expressed his admiration for Tanev’s playing style and leadership. The two have worked well together on the ice in the past, and reuniting them could lead to a beneficial partnership.

Finally, Tanev’s contract and the market for his services play a part in the consideration. If the Canucks are still well-positioned and the Flames are out of the postseason race by the trade deadline, Tanev would be a nice pickup for the team.

And, looking down the future a bit further, Tanev becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1. If he were open to the idea of staying in Vancouver, it could be a strategic move for the Canucks. Signing Tanev to an affordable contract with a reasonable term could be a win-win scenario.

Obviously, These Are Speculations, But …

It’s always wise to remain cautious about trade speculations; however, the idea of Tanev returning to the Canucks is intriguing because it does make sense. Given the right conditions and circumstances, a reunion might offer help for the Canucks’ defensive needs.

Tanev could provide stability and rekindle some very special connections he has with the Canucks. Often I find these kinds of trade speculations implausible. However, in the case of Tanev to Vancouver, it would seem to make a lot more sense than most.

As the season unfolds, fans will see if the Canucks can hold onto their early season success. If so, this trade might be one to keep an eye on. There are a lot of fans (and likely players as well) who would love to see the return of this solid defenceman.