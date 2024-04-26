Kim Saarinen – 2024 NHL Draft Profile

Kim Saarinen

2023-24 Team: HPK U20 / U20 SM-sarja (Finland)

Date of Birth: July 22, 2006

Place of Birth: Hämeenlinna, FIN

Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 180 pounds

Glove: Left

Position: Goaltender

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Kim Saarinen has steadily improved his draft stock over the past year. He was solid for HPK at the U20 level, already has a win under his belt at the Liiga level, and should see some time in net at the U18 Worlds for Finland. Saarinen stands tall at 6-foot-4, allowing him to cover so much of the net, but he’s athletic enough to stretch out to make more difficult stops when needed.

Kim Saarinen, Team Finland (Photo Credit: Pasi Mennander)

It will be interesting to see how Saarinen fares in the U18 Worlds, as he struggled this past February in the U18 5 Nations tournament but generally has done well against U20 competition. One of the knocks on him, which was also an issue in the 5 Nations, was his ability to let in too many soft goals. But he is very good at screened shots and uses his vision effectively to find the puck.

Related: THW 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Saarinen is a hybrid goalie. When in the butterfly, he keeps his body upright and shoulders high. His legs flare out in the butterfly, shutting down the bottom of the net while creating an effective seal against the ice. He also does very well in tight situations when it comes to his tracking ability.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

Saarinen held a 14-5-0 record through 23 games for HPK U20, with a .941 save percentage and a 2.41 goals against average, placing him second among all U20 SM-sarja goalies in save percentage and top-10 in GAA.

Other Draft Profiles

Kim Saarinen – NHL Draft Projection

Intriguing seems to be the common word when it comes to Saarinen, as his size and athleticism will make him attractive to NHL teams. He looks like he will be selected in the middle rounds, but if he can show that he has improved in not letting in so many soft goals, teams may be willing to take a chance on him in the third round.

Quotables

“He had a rough go at the recent U-18 Five Nations tournament but bounced back with an excellent outing back home, reminding me just how good he can be when he’s in the zone. He allows poor goals a little too much for my liking but the size alone makes him intriguing – and, for the most part, he’s been good against U-20 competition.” Steven Ellis – Daily Faceoff

“Saarinen is a hybrid-style goalie that has a narrow, hunched over torso. He keeps his blocker a little bit low in his stance. When in the butterfly, he keeps his body upright and shoulders high. His legs flare out in the butterfly shutting down the bottom of the net while creating an effective seal against the ice.” Kellen Eyre – FC Hockey

“Saarinen is a very interesting goaltending prospect. He is an absolute wall when it comes to high-danger situations. Saarinen uses his premier ability to shut down the lower half of the net in combination with his large torso to make it hard for shooters to find a hole” David Phillips – FC Hockey

Strengths

Mature

Moves quickly in the crease

Cuts down the angles and space

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Less “soft goals”

Improve rebound control

NHL Potential

Saarinen has the potential to be a starting goalie in the NHL. His size and athleticism should not be overlooked, and with continued development, he should have a solid career in the NHL.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 3/5, Reward: 4/5

Awards/Achievements

2021-22 – U16 Pohjola Camp Roster (HPK)

2022-23 – U17 WHC Bronze Medal

2023-24 – U20 SM-sarja Best Goalie (Jorma Valtonen Award)

2023-24 – U20 SM-sarja First All-Star Team

Kim Saarinen – Stats

Videos