Bedard & Hughes: The New Generation of NHL Superstars [Video]

In the NHL, names like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, and Nathan MacKinnon (and others) are the definition of superstars. These players tend to dominate the league and capture much of the spotlight.

But what about the future? Who are the rising stars? What players aged 23 years old or younger are poised to take the reins as the next generation of NHL superstars? In the video below, Justin Pooni discusses the young talents, who are ready to lead the way.

Connor Bedard: Chicago Blackhawks Hope for the Future

Of all this young talent, one name stands out as the potential future superstar. That name is Connor Bedard. The top pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and the future of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bedard’s stellar play has come with a heap of expectations. He’s been touted as “the next one” since he was just 16 years old.

Bedard is an elite goal scorer with blazing speed and exceptional puck-handling skills. If he can live up to the hype, and many believe he will, NHL fans are about to witness the passing of the torch from one generation of NHL superstars to the next. Over the recent past, the NHL has been in capable hands of the likes of Ovechkin, Crosby, and McDavid. Many believe Bedard is more than ready to take over.

Jack Hughes: New Jersey Devil’s Dynamo

But Bedard is not alone. Jack Hughes, the New Jersey Devils’ center, has also emerged as a leader of the next wave of NHL talent. Last season, Hughes scored an impressive 43 goals and shattered the Devils’ single-season points record when he put up a total of 99 points.

Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, Hughes is more than just a good hockey player. What sets him apart is that he has “style, charisma, and flair.” These qualities could make him the future face of the NHL. He’s a player to keep an eye on.

Quinn Hughes: Vancouver Canucks Dazzling Defenseman

The Hughes family is blessed with a couple of great young NHL players. Jack’s brother, Quinn Hughes, is a star defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks. While it seems as if Hughes has been around for a long time, he’s still only 23 years old.

For those fans who live in the Pacific Time Zone (as I do), brother Quinn is worth watching, and you don’t even have to go to bed late to do so. He’s amazing at carrying the play. He’s a smooth-skating, offensive blueliner, who seems to have the puck on his stick the entire game. He’s now played 283 games, and he has 241 points to show for it. As a defenseman, the older Hughes brother is impressive.

Tim Stutzle & Brady Tkachuk: Ottawa’s Senators Emerging Leaders

In Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, two young stars are carrying the torch for their team. Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk have already shown they can handle the pressures of leadership. Both players possess the skill and determination needed to return their team to relevance. Both seem to be ready for greatness. As they grow, so will the Senators as a team.

Rasmus Dahlin and Moritz Seider: Modern-Day Defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin and Moritz Seider represent a new breed of NHL defensemen. They are also (like the other young stars) smooth-skating, puck-moving blue-liners who bring some physicality to their game. These young players have already become keys on their teams.

Mason McTavish & Trevor Zegras: Up-and-Coming Ducks Centers

Young Anaheim Ducks’ centers Mason McTavish and Trevor Zegras should also be included when discussing the future of the NHL. McTavish was a solid rookie last season. He plays a solid two-way game for the Ducks, he was compared with retired NHL legend Pavel Datsyuk. Zegras is a human highlight reel.

The NHL Will Be Well Represented by These Young Stars

There’s going to be some great young stars emerging in the NHL. While McDavid, Matthews, and McKinnon are still relatively young, they will soon be joined by even younger NHL stars.

It should be a great season for NHL entertainment.