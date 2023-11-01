Matthews’ Trendy Brand Deal Ironic as Maple Leafs Lose Energy

In a groundbreaking move for the NHL, renowned NHL player Auston Matthews has recently entered into a partnership with Prime Hydration, a company co-founded by popular YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul. The announcement, hinted at during Paul’s visit to Toronto over the weekend, created buzz on social media. When the partnership was made official on Wednesday, it generated excitement and anticipation among fans.

Not only are Logan Paul and KSI extremely popular to young fans, but it’s a unique sponsorship deal for the NHL, pointing to one of its stars being ahead of the curve in terms of trends — something the NHL isn’t terribly adept at.

For the first time in a long time, someone with the NHL has done something fans — especially ones who don’t closely follow the league – would think is stylish.

Matthews’ collaboration with Prime Hydration carries significant weight as he becomes the first NHL player to join forces with the hydration beverage company. Notably, Prime Hydration boasts the distinguished title of being the Official Sports Drink of the UFC, adding further credibility to this partnership. They’ve not been without their issues as a relatively new brand, but there’s a level of “cool” to this deal, and if the product is above board, it’s big for the NHL.

Everything Paul and KSI do is met with millions and millions of eyeballs. Like them or not, they attract attention. For a league not known for doing the best job at marketing its star players, this is a big step forward.

Expressing his enthusiasm about this new venture, Matthews highlighted his discerning approach to endorsements, stating, “I’ve always tried to pick and choose and be comfortable with the product, the company.” He added, “It was nice to have something like this come along and it seems like a cool opportunity, so I’m excited about it.” That Paul and KSI saw Matthews as the type of celebrity they wanted to go after speaks volumes.

This collaboration not only marks a milestone for Matthews but also signals a significant stride in the realm of sports endorsements. It sets the stage for future collaborations between athletes and non-traditional brands, potentially opening the door for other stars in the NHL to go after similar deals.

The Deal is Somewhat Ironic, Though

That Matthews signed on with an energy drink brand while the Maple Leafs are coming off of a game in which they showed very little energy at all is somewhat ironic. The Maple Leafs returned home and failed to show any real signs of life against the Los Angeles Kings, losing 4-1 after a pretty solid road trip.

The team was booed in the second period by their fans and after mustering only five shots on goal in the first. That included one shot attempt and no shots on goal in their first period power play. It wasn’t until the end of the game where they started to push, but by then, it was far too late. The team needed improved energy and to capitalize on their limited opportunities.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since the Maple Leafs’ second game of the season, Matthews has only managed to secure two even-strength points, both in the form of assists. He’s got one goal since he broke out with two hat tricks to start the year. He started out red hot, but has struggled to maintain anything close to the pace that insiders pointed to as one that had the makings of being among the great starts in NHL history. He’s got four points in the last seven games — not anything close the standard he’s likely set for himself.

This is a team that needs to win and show an energy level that matches those of past Stanley Cup winners. They’ve gotten off to a decent start, but their play and the energy they’ve shown up to this point in the season doesn’t necessarily merit consideration as a Cup favorite.

Perhaps Matthews should bring a few samples from his new deal into the locker room.