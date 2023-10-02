Vancouver Canucks’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2023-24

The Vancouver Canucks had an up-and-down 2022-23 season. It was also a goofy season in many ways. For those of us who live in the Canadian Pacific, two moves were head-scratchers.

First, the Canucks made a controversial decision to healthy scratch forward Brock Boeser, a move that was especially odd because it happened on Hockey Fights Cancer night. Boeser had recently experienced his father Duke’s loss (his Dad had lived with Parkinson’s Disease since Brock was 13 years old and he had been with him when he passed). Boeser was deeply affected by the decision. However, although an injury allowed Boeser to play, he later expressed his hurt and disappointment over the decision. The game was significant for him and his family.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Second, team president Jim Rutherford made a public statement indicating that he was actively searching for a replacement for coach Bruce Boudreau — even as Boudreau continued behind the bench. Despite this announcement, he remained coaching until the Canucks ultimately settled on hiring Rick Tocchet as their new coach. Rutherford later apologized for his lack of consideration.

As far as the season went, the Canucks endured a difficult start with seven consecutive losses. The team injuries, including star goalie Thatcher Demko and free agent addition Ilya Mikheyev, further complicated the season.

As the season progressed, the Canucks shifted their approach to the future. They traded Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders but retained key players Boeser, J.T. Miller, and Demko despite trade rumors. The arrival of coach Tocchet brought improved performance, and Elias Pettersson emerged as a superstar. As well, Andrei Kuzmenko had a great season playing 81 games, with 39 goals and 35 assists (for 74 points).

Now, as they approach the 2023-24 season, the Canucks face uncertainty. However, they also have a number of elite talents and head into the season hoping to overcome their past struggles in the Pacific Division.

Now What Happens for the Canucks in 2023-24?

As the Canucks gear up for the 2023-24 season, fans are not really sure what to think of their team, at least not yet. For those of us living in the Pacific region, the Canucks are the team we watch night after night. There’s great hope for an improved season.

For fans familiar with the world and lingo of professional wrestling, the truth is that last season was a bit of a schmoz.

[As an aside, a schmoz is a slang term (derived from Yiddish) often used in professional wrestling to describe a chaotic, confusing, or disorderly match or backstage segment. It typically involves multiple entanglements, often with little direction or organization. Still, in wrestling, a schmoz adds drama, entertainment value, and unpredictability to a storyline. So be it this season with the Canucks.]

Last season the team faced challenges and changes; however, this is no longer last season. And, for Canucks’ fans, a number of best-case scenarios could unfold. As a result, the season will be entered with some optimism but also perhaps with even more questions.

Canucks’ Best-Case Scenarios

If everything turns out right for the team, here are five potential positive scenarios that could make the upcoming season a memorable one for hockey fans in Vancouver.

Best Case Scenario One: Elias Pettersson Will Be a More Dominant Player

During 2022-23, Pettersson had an outstanding season, recording 39 goals and adding 63 assists (for a total of 102 points). His remarkable performance solidified him as one of the league’s top offensive talents. He was finally able to pull it all together and showcase his scoring ability and playmaking skills. As Vancouver fans often wonder, who else knew?

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pettersson emerged as a true superstar last season, and the best-case scenario would see him extend his remarkable play. If he gets more ice time under new head coach Tocchet, Pettersson could elevate his game even further. That would make him one of the NHL’s top offensive talents.

Best-Case Scenario Two: The Canucks Will See Defensive Improvement

The Canucks made significant improvements to bolster their defense during the offseason. With additions like Carson Soucy (from the Seattle Kraken) and Ian Cole (from the Tampa Bay Lightning), the team will have a tighter defense. Both Soucy and Cole will help shape the blue line into a more reliable unit. The number of scoring chances against Demko will be reduced and, in general, the defense will relieve some pressure from the team’s goalies.

In 2022-23, Quinn Hughes had an outstanding season. Playing in 78 games, he showed exceptional defensive skills. However, he really shone on offense with seven goals and 69 assists (for 76 points). He registered a remarkable plus/minus rating of plus-15. This season, Hughes takes a further step forward by becoming an assist-per-game player. He’ll score 90-plus points.

Tyler Myers has a stronger season and Ethan Bear’s shoulder surgery will be successful. He’ll return to the team in January and pick up where he left off before his injury suffered playing for Team Canada in the offseason.

Best-Case Scenario Three: Thatcher Demko Reprises His Golden Knights’ Brilliance

In the 2020 bubble playoffs, the Canucks got their first taste of goalie Demko’s brilliance. In Game 5 and 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights, the former Boston College goalie who was filling in for an injured Jacob Markstrom, delivered two incredible performances in consecutive games. Just days after his first playoff win, Demko tossed a shutout victory at the Golden Knights with a remarkable 48 saves, setting a new NHL playoff record for saves in a non-overtime game.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season will see him channeling his old self. Given the improved defensive support and a healthy season, he’ll perform at an elite level once again. As a result, Demko will finally establish himself as a Vezina Trophy contender and give the Canucks exceptional goaltending all season long.

Best-Case Scenario Four: Hughes Is the Leader the Canucks Envisioned

On Sept. 11, the 23-year-old Hughes was named captain of the Canucks. It marked a significant milestone in his young career. This season, Hughes will thrive in his leadership role. He’ll rally the team and set a positive tone both on and off the ice. His growth as a captain will inspire the Canucks to success.

As noted above, Hughes will also achieve new heights on the ice. He’ll become the driving force with the team. His leadership will cover for some of the “missteps” the organization made during the last season and will cement the fans more closely to the team.

Best-Case Scenario Five: The Canucks Will Make the Playoffs

Although logic suggests that this iteration of the Canucks doesn’t yet have the team to make a long Stanley Cup run, the team will improve and make the postseason. Although the team faces tough competition in the Pacific Division, they will compete for a playoff spot and make it.

With the team’s improved defensive play, offensive firepower, and strong goaltending, Vancouver will gain a wild card spot.

The Bottom Line

The Canucks’ path to on-ice success will be challenging but, in the best-case scenario, there’s hope for an exciting 2023-24 season. Can Vancouver make a playoff push in 2023-24? Fans will soon see. It will be an exciting season in the Pacific region.