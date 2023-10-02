Edmonton Oilers’ Best-Case Scenarios in 2023-24

The excitement is real for the most entertaining team in the league, as there are lots of expectations for the Edmonton Oilers this season. They have the best and arguably the second-best player in the league on their team and finished with the most goals and best power play in the league last season. This team went to the second round and are looking for more after upgrading in the offseason and growing as a group. Let’s dive into the best-case scenarios in 2023-24 for the Oilers.

Oilers Win the Stanley Cup

There is one more thing left to do for this Oilers team, and that’s win the Stanley Cup. A handful of this team have gone past the first round three times, but most of these players have won three rounds in the past two seasons in the postseason. The Oilers now have playoff experience and some of the best all-time playoff performers on their roster. There are no excuses anymore.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In 2021-22, the Oilers lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, in the Western Conference Final. Last season, the Oilers lost to the eventual Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, in the second round. The West is tougher than many give it credit for, but with two great players and a ton of great depth, the Oilers can play with anyone in the league.

It’s only a matter of time until the Oilers breakthrough and hoist their first Stanley Cup since 1990. They have the roster, and anything less will be seen as disappointing if there aren’t any major injuries.

Holloway & Broberg Break Out

Preseason has once again revealed a lot to the Oilers. There have been some pleasant surprises, but one of them in particular has been Dylan Holloway, once again. He has dealt with some injuries at inconvenient times for him and it has messed with his development a bit. He had a strong camp last season, and it forced the Oilers to start him on the second line. Although that didn’t last long, and he was buried in the Oilers’ depth, he worked hard and is playing better than ever right now.

Holloway likely won’t see time in the top six right away, but an injury could push him into a bigger role. He is fast, physical, and has talent. There’s no arguing that he deserves a third-line role this season. The 22-year-old scored just three goals and nine points in 51 games last season but is primed for much more. The Oilers really need that, as he is still on his entry-level deal.

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The same goes for Philip Broberg. Many have been impatient with his development, but like Holloway, Broberg has also spent time on the injured reserve. I’ve seen a lot of good things from the young defender’s game, but he was stuck behind Vincent Desharnais last season, which didn’t help at all. Broberg is being tried beside Mattias Ekholm on the second pair, which I love. Ekholm has not only had a major impact on Evan Bouchard in the short time since he arrived from the Nashville Predators, but he has played the mentor role for Dante Fabbro and Alexandre Carrier on the Predators as well. Broberg just needs ice time and an opportunity. I think he actually gets it this season and changes a lot of people’s minds. Again, the Oilers need that.

Jack Campbell Bounces Back, Goaltending is Solid

The Oilers didn’t get the goaltending they had hoped for from Jack Campbell after locking him up for five years and $25 million. Good thing rookie Stuart Skinner stepped up and played well, or the Oilers would have been in a bit of trouble. Campbell had high expectations last season to come in and be the goalie he had to that point in his career. Some goalies struggle adjusting right away, but by the end and in preseason, he looks better.

Related: Where Does Oilers’ Stuart Skinner Rank Among Under-25 Goalies?

Latest News & Highlights

Campbell had a career .916 save percentage (SV%) before last season and finished last season with an .888 SV%. That isn’t anywhere close to where it needs to be or should be. He not only needs to play much better for the team’s sake, but for his own as well. The Oilers have a stronger defensive group from the start of the season which will help as well. I expect a similar season from Skinner and it would be a success. The Oilers don’t need a goalie with a .920-plus SV% to win with the offense they provide, the team just needs someone who isn’t below .900 like Campbell was. Goaltending seems to be the final thing stopping this team from going all the way, and I think it will change for the better in 2023-24.

No Major Injuries From Key Oilers Players

The Oilers were set to be an even larger offensive force last season than they ended up being believe it or not. Finding capable top-six talent has been a long drawn-out process that the Oilers thought they fixed, last season. That was until Evander Kane missed half of the season after suffering a fluke injury. That lost the Oilers someone who can do it all, combining physicality in the top-six and the ability to finish plays. Although him being out of the lineup created an opportunity for Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin, the Oilers would have rather had Kane.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to his goal in front of Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Nobody can predict fluke injuries like the one Kane suffered. The Oilers only hope that it doesn’t happen again to someone else important. Connor Brown is coming off of a long injury himself after missing 78 of the 82 games last season. He is back, and the Oilers hope that nothing comes back and takes him out of the lineup. This team finally has the four capable top-six wingers we’ve waited so long for.

The Oilers are definitely a team to watch this season. None of these best-case scenarios are even unrealistic for them. There isn’t much higher the team can go, but they are in line for an impressive season in 2023-24.